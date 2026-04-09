US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Hormuz Closed Again, Truce Deal In Jeopardy After Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Kill 182
The negotiated peace deal between Iran and the United States that had apparently succeeded in bringing respite appeared to be hanging by a thread on Thursday due to what was described as a “legitimate misunderstanding” regarding Lebanon, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Just one day after the world was relieved, the truth on the ground proved otherwise.
The Lebanon issue: Israel continues to bomb the Lebanese country a day after Iran and Pakistan insisted that the ceasefire applies to the entire area of operations. Israel made its opinion clear by bombing, with troops commanded by Benjamin Netanyahu striking Lebanon the hardest they have ever done, bombing over one hundred sites and resulting in approximately 254 deaths.
The Hormuz Strait blockade: In response to Israel's 'ceasefire violation,' Iran reportedly closed the straits of Hormuz to any oil tankers. This action effectively prevented anyone around the world from celebrating their oil trading affairs, as hundreds of ships have been held captive in the Gulf area while their rate of insurance coverage has gone to an unprecedented cheap rate. Claiming a separate engagement, the Trump administration in America downplayed the sorrows of what has happened.
JD Vance stated in a press conference that Lebanon has been misrepresented in terms of its connection to the ceasefire. He said, "We never said anything." Meanwhile, during a discussion at the Iranian Parliament, chairman Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf indicated that any future discussion about the issue was unrealistic.
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Iran Accuses US Of Violating Deal Framework, Says Ceasefire Is 'Unreasonable'
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that ceasefire and negotiations with the US on ending the war is "unreasonable" as he accused the US of violating three of Tehran's 10 conditions for an end to the fighting. "The first clause which Pakistan PM referred to and declared as 'an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and other regions, effective immediately, has been violated. The entry of intruding drone into Iran airspace is in clear violation of the clause prohibiting any further violation of Iran airspace," he said.
"The very 'workable basis on which to negotiate' has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began. In such a situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable," Ghalibaf added.
Israel-Hezbollah War Sees Deadliest Day As 182 Killed In Israeli Strikes In Lebanon
Hours after the ceasefire deal was struck, Israel intensified its against the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, striking dense commercial and residential areas of Beirut without warning, reports said. Lebanon said at least 182 people were killed and hundreds were wounded, making it the deadliest day in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Wednesday that the ceasefire deal doesn't cover fighting against Hezbollah, contradicting what Pakistan and other nations had said. "As long as Hezbollah continues to threaten our civilians, we will continue to operate against them," the Israel Defence Forces said.