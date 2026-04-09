US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Hormuz Closed Again, Truce Deal In Jeopardy After Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Kill 182

Iran Accuses US Of Violating Deal Framework, Says Ceasefire Is 'Unreasonable'

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that ceasefire and negotiations with the US on ending the war is "unreasonable" as he accused the US of violating three of Tehran's 10 conditions for an end to the fighting. "The first clause which Pakistan PM referred to and declared as 'an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and other regions, effective immediately, has been violated. The entry of intruding drone into Iran airspace is in clear violation of the clause prohibiting any further violation of Iran airspace," he said.

"The very 'workable basis on which to negotiate' has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began. In such a situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable," Ghalibaf added.