West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Military Shoots Down Iranian Drones; IRGC Targets US Bases In Gulf
Published : June 6, 2026 at 7:03 AM IST|
Updated : June 6, 2026 at 7:41 AM IST
The US military early Saturday said it shot down four Iranian drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and then struck some of the Islamic Republic's coastal surveillance radar sites in response, raising the risk to a shaky ceasefire as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Iran. Kuwait's military also said early Saturday it was responding to "hostile" missile and drone attacks, days after a strike on the country's international airport killed one and wounded dozens.
The military is enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran's chokehold on the crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments, which has sent energy prices spiking and posed political problems for President Donald Trump's Republican Party ahead of the midterm congressional elections. US Central Command said it hit the radar sites, including an island in the strait, "to defend against further attacks."
It was the latest in back-and-forth attacks that have strained the tenuous ceasefire in the war and efforts to reach a deal to extend that truce. Earlier this week, Iranian drones heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport, killing one person, wounding dozens and briefly closing the airfield. Despite the attacks raising new concerns that the ceasefire could collapse, Trump told reporters Friday that "the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well."
Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Friday struck multiple parts of southern Lebanon and issued evacuation warnings for nine villages, including one that has sheltered thousands of people displaced by the fighting. The strikes killed nine people in six locations in southern Lebanon, the state news agency reported. The Israeli military said two soldiers were wounded, one severely, in an encounter Friday with militants in southern Lebanon.
The fighting in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have seized large swaths of the south, also threatens efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz because Iran has demanded that any lasting truce extend to Lebanon.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iran Guards Say Targeted US Bases In Gulf
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they hit "enemy bases" in the Gulf, state media reported, after US forces said they struck radar sites in Iran.
"Following the invasion of the child-killing and terrorist US army into Sirik and Qeshm Island, enemy bases in the region were hit by aerial missiles," state broadcaster IRIB reported, quoting the Guards.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Air Raid Alert Sounded In Bahrain
An air raid alert was issued in Bahrain, the Gulf country's interior ministry said Saturday, after new US airstrikes in Iran and Kuwait's announcement of intercepting missiles and drones.
"The siren has been sounded ..Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the ministry said on X.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Kuwait Says Responding To 'Hostile' Drone Attacks
Kuwait's military said early Saturday it was responding to "hostile" missile and drone attacks, days after a strike on the country's international airport killed one and wounded dozens.
"Kuwaiti air defences are currently responding to hostile missile and drone attacks," the military said on X, without specifying their origin. "The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile attacks," the Kuwait Army added.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Military Says It Shot Down Iranian Drones Launched Toward Strait Of Hormuz
The U.S. military said it shot down four Iranian drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and then struck some of the Islamic Republic’s coastal surveillance radar sites in response, raising the risk to a shaky ceasefire as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Iran.
“The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic,” U.S. Central Command said on social media. The military is enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran’s chokehold on the crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments, which has sent energy prices spiking and posed political problems for President Donald Trump's Republican Party ahead of the midterm congressional elections. Read more...