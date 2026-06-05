West Asia Conflict LIVE | Hezbollah Chief Rejects Truce, Demands Israeli Withdrawal From Lebanon

West Asia Conflict LIVE | If Iran Kills US Troops, It Would Be Good Reason To Restart War: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that any killing of US troops by Iran would be a "good reason" to restart the war. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so...There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership. Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, which is unbelievable. They have 159 ships, and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there."

US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the House of Representatives for a "meaningless vote" designed to force him to end the Iran war and also bashed the four Republican lawmakers for supporting such an "unpatriotic thing."