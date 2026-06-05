West Asia Conflict LIVE | Hezbollah Chief Rejects Truce, Demands Israeli Withdrawal From Lebanon
Published : June 5, 2026 at 4:01 AM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Hezbollah on Thursday rejected the latest ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese government, and the militant group demanded a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon as more fighting there hampered efforts to end the Iran war.
The Hezbollah announcement came as Israeli strikes killed at least four people, according to local authorities, and a U.N. peacekeeper was killed in the crossfire. An Israeli soldier was also killed in combat in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem, in a written statement read on TV, called the negotiations "absurd, humiliating and insulting." He said the agreement's demand that Hezbollah fighters leave southern Lebanon under fire would mean "surrender, defeat and achieving the enemy's goals."
"What we are concerned about is an end to the aggression, ceasefire and Israel's withdrawal," he said, underscoring that Hezbollah has not made any commitment to stop fighting. "So long as our villages are not safe and are being bombed and destroyed and our people are killed," he said, northern Israel will not be safe." Following Kassem's statement, drone alert sirens sounded in several border communities in northern Israel, including Shlomi, a town where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers had been meeting with local officials, his office said. Israeli media reported that Netanyahu left a short time before the alerts sounded. The Israeli military later said the sirens were triggered by attempts to intercept several drones that hit near soldiers in southern Lebanon. No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that any killing of US troops by Iran would be a "good reason" to restart the war. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so...There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership. Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, which is unbelievable. They have 159 ships, and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there."
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The number of detainees in Israeli prisons has reached about 9,500 as of early June, according to the latest tally by Palestinian prisoner groups, Middle East Eye reported.
Among them are at least 90 female detainees and 360 children. This figure excludes unaccounted-for detainees held in Israeli military camps, primarily Palestinians abducted from Gaza, whose precise numbers remain unknown but are believed to be in the thousands.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | At least 12 injured in Israeli strikes near hospital in Lebanon’s Tyre
Israeli warplanes launched four missiles that struck in the vicinity of the Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre, Al Jazeera reported. According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) the strikes wounded 12 people and destroyed a bank building.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | US House blocks Lebanon war powers resolution
The US House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a war powers resolution aimed at preventing US military involvement in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, where airstrikes by Tel Aviv have killed thousands since early March.
The "Lebanon War Powers Resolution," introduced by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, failed in a 92-324 vote, with two members voting present. The measure sought to direct the president to remove any US armed forces present in Lebanon from the country within seven days of adoption. Following the vote, Tlaib expressed deep regret over the outcome but vowed to press forward with her efforts.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iran Slams US, Israel For Killing Children
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, has blasted the US and Israel for killing children in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Iran’s Minab, and other places around the world.
“For what crime are innocent children being killed?” Baghaei asked in a social media post.
“From Gaza and the West Bank to Beirut, Minab, Lamerd, Tehran, and many other places across Iran and the world, wherever children have perished under the bombs and missiles of the United States and the Israeli regime, the truth is the same: no military objective, no political interest, and no security pretext can ever justify the slaughter of children,” he wrote.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iran's Foreign Minister Holds Call With Hamas Leader Hayya
Hamas said in a statement that its leader, Halil al-Hayya, received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, during which they discussed the war on Iran and the latest developments in Gaza.
During the call, Hayya praised Iranian negotiators as well as expressing gratitude for Tehran's support of the Palestinian people. According to the statement, Araghchi stressed "the continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's principled policy of supporting the legitimate resistance of the peoples of the region, particularly in Palestine and Lebanon, against the occupation and Zionist aggression".
West Asia Conflict LIVE | If Iran Kills US Troops, It Would Be Good Reason To Restart War: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that any killing of US troops by Iran would be a "good reason" to restart the war. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so...There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership. Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, which is unbelievable. They have 159 ships, and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there."
US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the House of Representatives for a "meaningless vote" designed to force him to end the Iran war and also bashed the four Republican lawmakers for supporting such an "unpatriotic thing."
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Hezbollah Chief Rejects Truce, Demands Israeli Withdrawal From Lebanon
Hezbollah's chief on Thursday rejected a conditional truce announced by Lebanese and Israeli envoys, demanding a comprehensive ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal instead as he threatened northern Israel with new attacks.
Naim Qassem's message came after Lebanese and Israeli representatives in the United States agreed to a conditional ceasefire that Lebanon's president called the "last chance" for a durable end to the fighting.
Lebanon was drawn into the wider Middle East war when Hezbollah attacked Israel on March 2 to avenge the February 28 killing of Iran's supreme leader.
Hezbollah has rejected the Israel-Lebanon talks, while a previous ceasefire announced on April 17 has been breached daily, with Israeli troops deployed deep inside Lebanese territory and the Iran-backed militants continuing to attack Israel.
"The ceasefire must be comprehensive... without the Israeli enemy having the freedom to kill," Qassem said Thursday, urging the government to halt "the farce and humiliation called direct talks" with Israel.(AFP)