West Asia Crisis LIVE | Netanyahu Orders West Bank Closure; Foreign Ministers Meet In Turkey Over Regional Conflicts
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:19 AM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
India said it was ascertaining details of an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen, assuring all possible assistance to ensure their safety and well-being. The statement followed claims by Yemen's Houthis that their forces had launched a rescue operation after what they described as a Saudi attack on the vessel.
"We are continuing to make efforts to find more details about the incident off the coast of Yemen on October 22 in which apparently there were Indian nationals (sailors) on board a yacht. Given the prevailing conflict situation, exact information is not currently available," the Indian Embassy in Yemen said in a post on X.
Seven oil tankers caught fire or were damaged in the Strait of Hormuz overnight after being hit by Iran or striking naval mines, Tehran said Thursday, a markedly high number as tensions rise over concerns about a return to all-out war.
With days before a close election in Israel in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could lose power, and before next month's U.S. midterm election in which war-linked high prices have sparked voter anger, there are concerns that U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran could resume.
Iranian state television reported the claims about the latest attacks on ships. The report cited the Revolutionary Guard Corps navy, which again threatened to strike U.S. military bases in the region if the U.S. keeps helping to guide commercial ships through the strait. The report didn't mention casualties. Iran still asserts control over the waterway, a central point of leverage in any talks with the U.S. over the war.
October has had the most reported attacks on commercial shipping since March in the war's opening weeks, according to a British military monitor, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. UKMTO didn't report the latest attacks, but it has noted new reluctance by some shippers to report incidents.
Oil producers have found ways to keep crude flowing, experts say, but at a mounting cost. Oil tankers are still moving oil through the strait under U.S. military protection despite the recent upsurge in attacks, according to shipping data and analysis company Lloyd's List Intelligence.
Tanker operators willing to risk the voyage have been shuttling oil from Gulf producers through the strait at night with their location systems and mobile phones turned off using a U.S.-protected lane near the coast of Oman. Those tankers transfer oil to other tankers waiting in the Gulf of Oman for shipment to customers in Asia. Those "active Gulf operators show little sign of retreating" despite 28 attacks on ships in October, the highest since the start of the war, Lloyd's said in an online webinar Thursday.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said no commercial ships should be attacked and called for diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran to reopen the strait. "For the sake of the people of the region and for the broader world, we need to see that waterway reopen, and we need to see tensions go down," he told reporters Thursday. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday said Tehran remains open to diplomacy, but is ready to defend itself.
Iran has warned that it learned important military lessons from the war that began with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Feb. 28, indicating in recent days that it could expand targets to include infrastructure such as undersea cables and data centers.
The United States, for its part, is sending more military assets to the region, including a third aircraft carrier and thousands of troops, to join the largest force of American warships and aircraft in the Middle East in decades.
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A Tanker Has Reported Being Hit By An Unknown Projectile: UKMTO
UKMTO has received a time-late report of an incident 7NM northeast of Limah, Oman. A tanker has reported being hit by an unknown projectile whilst transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker was able to continue its voyage to the next port of call. "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO whilst authorities investigate," said UKMTO.
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UKMTO WARNING 181-26 Click here to view the full product⤵️ https://t.co/m8D7dWrPjU #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/Q2FbqIWm9l— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 23, 2026
Dozens Arrested In West Bank
Following the shooting on Friday, the army said soldiers and Israeli security and intelligence agencies conducted dozens of operations in the West Bank and apprehended dozens of people, including those affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups.
It also said it had located weapons, including M16 rifles and submachine guns.
Eyal Zamir, the Israeli army’s chief of staff, said a “large quantity of ammunition was found” in a vehicle used by the gunmen.
“This ammunition was intended to be used in a larger-scale attack,” he added.
Support For US To Be Seen As 'Hostile Act' Toward Iran: Iranian Official
Iran has warned regional countries that any support for the United States (US) in the event of a renewed armed conflict would be regarded as a hostile act toward Tehran, an Iranian official said on Friday.
Iran would be able to identify which regional states are prepared to back American forces if military action resumes, Fada Hossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told RIA Novosti in an interview.
"In that case, the decisions taken by Iran may go beyond strikes on the military bases of those countries, and those countries themselves will be classified as hostile states," he added.
India Continues To Facilitate Transport Of Life-saving Medicines To Iran: MEA
India on Friday said it continues to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran, amid reports that Iranian aircraft were denied permission to use Indian airspace.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ongoing conflict in West Asia has posed new challenges to flight connectivity between India and Iran.
"We have and continue to facilitate transport of life-saving medicines to Iran. As you are aware, the ongoing conflict in the region has posed new challenges to the flight connectivity between our two countries," he said.
Jaiswal was asked about reports that India denied permission to certain Iranian aircraft to use Indian airspace.
"We continue to be in communication with our Iranian counterparts to facilitate transportation of life-saving medicines as a humanitarian gesture," he said.
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Bi-Weekly Media Briefing by the Official Spokesperson (October 23, 2026) https://t.co/02UiEhucZG— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 23, 2026
US Marines Launch F-35C Stealth Fighter Jets From A Base In The Middle East
U.S. Marines launch F-35C stealth fighter jets from a base in the Middle East during routine flight operations. These jets are the world's first and only long-range stealth strike fighter specifically built for aircraft carrier operations.
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U.S. Marines launch F-35C stealth fighter jets from a base in the Middle East during routine flight operations. pic.twitter.com/sqxriOWVbb— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 23, 2026
Netanyahu Says Extensive West Bank Military Operation 'On The Way' After Attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday warned of an imminent large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank and vowed to displace some residents of Hebron after Palestinian gunmen wounded five Israelis.
Israeli forces "will enter the neighbourhood from which the terrorists came, evacuate the residents, go from house to house, and destroy the terrorist infrastructure", Netanyahu said during a visit to Hebron, according to his office.
"The defence minister and I are considering a very extensive IDF (army) operation in Judea and Samaria, such as has not been carried out since the Six Day War," he added, referring to the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. "The IDF is ready to execute it and we will set the timing, but it is on the way."
Abbas Araghchi Calls America's Relationship With Israel 'Parasitic'
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi calls America's relationship with Israel "parasitic". In a post on X, he wrote: "The U.S. has over the past three years spent $11 BILLION in taxpayer money on missile defense for Israel. It has fired more interceptors defending Israel than Israel has. That is not a symbiotic relationship. It is a parasitic one."
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The U.S. has over the past three years spent $11 BILLION in taxpayer money on missile defense for Israel. It has fired more interceptors defending Israel than Israel has. That is not a symbiotic relationship. It is a parasitic one. https://t.co/D7Gv1wQYTs— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) October 23, 2026
Israel's Army Says It Killed 2 Men, Prevented 'Terror Attack'
Israel’s military said its soldiers shot and killed two men who had launched an attack near the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Friday morning. At least five people were wounded, including some critically.
The army said it prevented a “terror attack against Israeli civilians” and that the gunmen had an M16 rifle and a handgun.
Following the attack, Israel's prime minister's office said it had ordered the army to prepare for a full closure of the West Bank.
Emergency responders said five people were hurt, some critically, and were being evacuated to hospitals in Israel. A statement from the responders said gunfire was ongoing as they arrived at the scene of the attack near the Yehuda Junction.
Two men in their 20s had gunshot wounds to their lower limbs; one of them was unconscious and seriously injured, the responders said. “We arrived at a difficult scene while shooting was still taking place in the area,” said Tzuriel Edri, a member of the response team.
Israeli Minister Orders Buildings Demolished In West Bank After Attack
Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he had ordered the demolition of buildings near a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that wounded at least five people on Friday.
"Following the attack, I have ordered the immediate demolition of a wide row of illegal Arab structures adjacent to the attack site," he said. "The order will be carried out within the next hour and will take place throughout the afternoon hours."
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Far-Right Israel Minister Calls For West Bank Campaign 'Exactly Like In Gaza'
Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Friday for a military campaign in the West Bank "exactly like in Gaza" following a shooting attack that wounded at least five people in the occupied Palestinian territory.
"There is no other option but a comprehensive military campaign in Judea and Samaria to dismantle the Palestinian Authority, collect weapons and eliminate terrorists. Exactly like in Gaza and Lebanon," said Smotrich, who also holds a position within the defence ministry. "In the next government this will be one of the first measures that we must demand and apply."
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Arab Political Parties Ask Israel's Supreme Court To Ban Election Observers From Carrying Guns
Arab political parties running in Israel’s national elections have asked the country’s highest court to ban partisan election observers from carrying guns at polling stations.
The petition filed Thursday asked for an immediate hearing on the issue and said the ban was critical to protecting public safety and to guaranteeing a free and fair election next Tuesday. Adalah, an Israel-based legal group, joined the Arab parties in filing it at the Supreme Court.
It came after Jewish parties headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said they planned to send about 2,000 election observers to Arab neighborhoods, alleging voter fraud in the communities.
The observers would be activists with Netanyahu’s Likud, the major right-wing party, and Smotrich’s Religious Zionists, a far-right party popular with Israeli settlers.
Palestinians make up about 20% of Israel’s population and carry citizenship, including the right to vote. But many Jewish Israelis view them with suspicion because of close family ties and support for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
The handful of Arab-led parties could prove decisive in the upcoming election, the first since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, if Jewish parties are willing to partner with them to form a governing coalition.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israel Army Says Launches 'Offensive Counter-Terrorism Operations' In West Bank After Attack
The Israeli army said its forces had launched counter-terrorism operations and were raiding suspects' homes in the occupied West Bank on Friday following a shooting attack that wounded at least five people.
In a statement, the military said soldiers and border police "launched offensive counter-terrorism operations in the Hebron area, which has been placed under a cordon, and in additional areas. The soldiers are currently operating inside the residences of the terrorists and additional suspects".
West Asia Crisis LIVE | IndiGo Flights To And From Riyadh Will Remain Cancelled Until Oct 31
India on Friday, for its nationals in Saudi Arabia, stated that IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive), while flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 27 October 2026 (inclusive).
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#TravelAlert IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive), while flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 27 October 2026 (inclusive).— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 23, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israel's Netanyahu Orders Party To Cancel Political Events After West Bank Attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his Likud party to cancel all political events on Friday morning after a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank, the party said, days before national elections.
Likud said in a statement that "Netanyahu gave the instruction to cancel all political events planned by Likud this morning following the grave attack at the Judea Junction".
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Kushner Rubbishes Allegations Of Connection To Middle-East Slush Funds
US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has rubbished allegations raised in a new book that allegedly connect him to slush funds managed by the people of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.
In a post on X Kushner said, "Vanity Fair posted an excerpt from a book containing outrageous and categorically false allegations. The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened. We denied every one of these claims on the record, yet the author failed to provide a single shred of evidence to substantiate any of them. No bank statements, wire transfer records, account numbers, transaction dates, or other verifiable details were provided to support these extraordinary accusations," he said
"During the period in question, I was one of the most scrutinized people in the world, subjected to intense media coverage, multiple congressional investigations, and a special counsel investigation. I voluntarily cooperated with these investigations, providing over 30 hours of testimony. None of these allegations ever surfaced, because none of these events ever happened. These are outrageous fabrications being presented as investigative journalism. This is not journalism. It is a mixture of fantasy, fiction, and advocacy, written by someone who is either deeply disturbed or acting with sinister intent," he added.
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.@VanityFair posted an excerpt from a book containing outrageous and categorically false allegations. The allegations made by this author are completely insane and never happened. We denied every one of these claims on the record, yet the author failed to provide a single shred of evidence to substantiate any of them. No bank statements, wire transfer records, account numbers, transaction dates, or other verifiable details were provided to support these extraordinary accusations. During the period in question, I was one of the most scrutinized people in the world, subjected to intense media coverage, multiple congressional investigations, and a special counsel investigation. I voluntarily cooperated with these investigations, providing over 30 hours of testimony. None of these allegations ever surfaced, because none of these events ever happened. These are outrageous fabrications being presented as investigative journalism. This is not journalism. It is a mixture of fantasy, fiction, and advocacy, written by someone who is either deeply disturbed or acting with sinister intent.— Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) October 22, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | 491 Houthi Violations In Taiz Over Nine Days
The Yemeni Women Empowerment Foundation (YWEF) says it has documented 491 violations by Houthi forces in Yemen’s Taiz governorate between October 14 and 22, Al Jazeera reported. In a report cited by Yemen’s government-run Saba news agency, the organisation said Houthi shelling, sniper fire, landmines and attacks on residential areas had killed 130 civilians.
The report also documented 68 abductions, 74 raids on homes, and damage to 52 houses and 29 civilian vehicles. It said Houthi forces fired about 356 projectiles, including nine ballistic missiles, during the period.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | US And Israel In 'Parasitic' Relationship, Says Iranian FM
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described USA and Israeli military ties as a "parasitic" relationship .
"The U.S. has over the past three years spent $11 BILLION in taxpayer money on missile defense for Israel. It has fired more interceptors defending Israel than Israel has," he said in a post on X. "That is not a symbiotic relationship. It is a parasitic one," he added.
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The U.S. has over the past three years spent $11 BILLION in taxpayer money on missile defense for Israel. It has fired more interceptors defending Israel than Israel has. That is not a symbiotic relationship. It is a parasitic one. https://t.co/D7Gv1wQYTs— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) October 23, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israeli Military Says Forces Kill Suspected Shooters Near Hebron
The Israeli military said that it killed two suspected of carrying out an attack near Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, Middle East Eye reported. A cordon had been imposed in the area, alongside searches, it said in a statement. The details of the alleged attack remain unclear.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | No Need To Strike Iran Before Election, Says Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff
Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has said he does not currently see an operational need to strike Iran before next week’s Knesset election, the Times of Israel, citing Channel 13, reported. Israel goes to the election on October 27.
“We do not see any indications of a need to strike Iran before the election. If we determine that a strike on Iran is necessary, we will carry it out,” Zamir was quoted as saying. On October 21, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Tehran is actively advancing the development of nuclear weapons.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | "Get Your Story Straight": Iran FM Araghchi Criticises Macron's Stance On Nuclear Deal
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sharply criticised French President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of expressing "contradictory" views regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran Nuclear Deal.
Taking to X, Araghchi pointed out the apparent shift in Macron’s rhetoric over the years, urging the French leader to maintain consistency in his stance. "Just before POTUS exited the Iran Nuclear Deal in 2018, Mr. Macron insisted before the U.S. Congress that 'France won't leave the JCPOA, because we signed it.' Today, he claims he always opposed 'any form of nuclear activity' in Iran. Get your story straight, Mr. President," Araghchi wrote on X.
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Just before POTUS exited the Iran Nuclear Deal in 2018, Mr. Macron insisted before the U.S. Congress that "France won't leave the JCPOA, because we signed it." Today, he claims he always opposed "any form of nuclear activity" in Iran. Get your story straight, Mr. President. https://t.co/wtitKJ1Pzt— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) October 22, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Saudi Arabia Postpones Two Notable Forums To 2027
Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics has postponed the United Nations Global Data Forum and the Second Saudi Statistical Forum in its capital of Riyadh to 2027, Financial Times reported.
The two events were scheduled for 9 to 12 November. The announcement comes amid the escalation due to the ongoing fighting with Yemen's Houthis. Previously, the kingdom postponed the in-person segment of the Future Investment Initiative, named "Davos in the Desert", which was due this week, according to the report.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Saudi Civil Defence Issues, Then Lifts Emergency Warning In Najran
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued an emergency alert in Najran Province, only to lift it minutes later as safety threats subsided. In a post on X, the agency urged residents to continue following instructions and to avoid gathering or filming at affected sites.
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تنبيه زال الخطر عن منطقة نجران، لسلامتك الاستمرار في اتباع تعليمات #الدفاع_المدني وتجنب التجمهر والتصوير نهائيًا. في حالة الطوارئ اتصل بالرقم (998). Alert: The danger has passed in Najran Province. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. In case of emergency, call (998).— الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 23, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | UAE Announce Temporary Closure Of Umm Al Quwain Beaches
The UAE has announced the temporary closure of all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain, following an oil spill from a tanker. In a statement by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, it confirmed the oil spill and noted that odours in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain "pose no health risks to residents".
"Teams immediately began containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation with local and federal authorities to limit environmental impacts," it said in a post on X. "With relevant authorities, the Ministry has temporarily closed all Umm Al Quwain beaches and coastal areas until technical teams complete assessments and identify safety and marine protection measures."
The ministry urged fishermen and those at sea to follow instructions given by authorities and avoid fishing in affected areas.
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The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirms the UAE’s technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected a tanker oil spill affecting Umm Al Quwain’s beaches. Odors noticed in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risks to residents. Teams immediately began containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation with local and federal authorities to limit environmental impacts. Precautionary coastal surveys, monitoring and assessments continue to gauge impacts and protect the marine environment. With relevant authorities, the Ministry has temporarily closed all Umm Al Quwain beaches and coastal areas until technical teams complete assessments and identify safety and marine protection measures. Fishermen and sea users are urged to follow authorities’ instructions and avoid fishing in affected areas. The Ministry urges reliance on official channels, avoidance of rumors, and pledges updates on developments and measures taken. #MOCCAEUAE #UAE— وزارة التغير المناخي والبيئة (@MoCCaEUAE) October 22, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | US Denies US–Turkiye Proposal On Hezbollah
US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott has said there is no US–Turkiye proposal to disarm Hezbollah nor any US-backed proposals to “change the structure of Lebanese politics” as established by the Taif Agreement, which ended Lebanon’s 15-year civil war in 1990.
In a post on X, Pigott reaffirmed the US commitment to the trilateral framework agreement “to end the cycle of conflict once and for all.” The agreement, signed in June between Lebanon, Israel, and the US, aims to restore Lebanese sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah, and secure Israel’s gradual withdrawal from Lebanon.
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There is no U.S.-Turkey proposal concerning Lebanon, nor are there any U.S.-backed proposals to change the structure of Lebanese politics established by the Taif Accords. The United States remains fully committed to working with Lebanon and Israel on the Trilateral Framework to end the cycle of conflict once and for all by implementing its key pillars: -Disarming Hizballah, a terrorist proxy of Iran -Achieving long-term security for Israel and Lebanon -Establishing peaceful neighborly relations between both countries, with mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome support from international partners in achieving those goals.— Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) October 23, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Trump Says US ‘May Do It A Little Bit Further’ In Iran
US President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday(local time) that Washington may carry out further strikes on Iran, claiming the US has “knocked the hell out of them.”
“This should have been done a long time ago by other presidents, the Iran war, and we’ve knocked the hell out of them, and we may do it a little bit further,” Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a campaign rally in Iowa.
Asked about public reaction to the war, Trump said: “Well, in one way they love it because I’m doing what should have been done by other presidents. In another way, maybe they don’t.”
West Asia Crisis LIVE | WHO Warns Of Critical Shortages At Hospitals In Yemen’s Taiz
Hospitals in Yemen’s Taiz governorate are struggling to treat patients as fuel, oxygen, medicines and medical supplies run critically low, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
The agency said 42 health facilities in Taiz city alone face acute shortages. Fuel shortages are also disrupting water pumping and sanitation, increasing the risk of cholera and other diseases among hundreds of thousands of displaced people.
WHO called for the “immediate facilitation of safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian access to Taiz, through all available routes, and urgent funding to replenish critical supplies and sustain essential health services”.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | UN Chief Says Egypt Is 'Vital’ To Solving Mideast Crisis
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Egypt has a vital role to play in resolving the Middle East crisis, citing its “defense of the rights of the Palestinian people” and its mediation efforts in the U.S.-Iran conflict.
Guterres, who is due to arrive in Egypt on Friday, said he would also discuss the war in neighboring Sudan, the situation in Libya and hostilities in Yemen, including the siege of Taiz and Houthi rebel attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia. He called those attacks “totally unacceptable.”
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Escalating hostilities in Yemen & continued Houthi attacks against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia - which are totally unacceptable - are inflicting immense suffering on civilians & adding to regional tensions. We need restraint. And Yemen needs a political horizon.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 22, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Oil Company Says Volume Bypassing Strait Via Pipeline Has Surged
The president of Saudi oil company Aramco, whose sites have been targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, says the amount of oil moving through a pipeline that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz has more than tripled. The East-West pipeline’s capacity has surged from 2 million to 7 million barrels each day, President and CEO Amin Nasser said in an interview with Saudi-owned television Al Arabiya Business.
Built in the early 1980s, the pipeline played a crucial role in Saudi Arabia’s ability to export oil following the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war. Nasser said the company has used drones to assess damage caused by oilfield attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels and to help with firefighting. (AP).
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israeli Strikes Kill 4 In Gaza Strip
At least four people were killed, and several others wounded Thursday in Israeli strikes and gunfire in the Gaza Strip, hospital officials said.
One person was killed when a car was struck in Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital. Another was killed and others wounded in a strike on a gathering in a street in the southern city of Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital. The Israeli military said those strikes targeted Hamas militants.
A woman was also killed by Israeli military fire in the northern city of Jabaliya, Shifa Hospital said. And an Israeli strike that hit a refugee camp in Nuseirat, in the central region, killed one person, according to Awda Hospital. The Israeli military said it was not immediately aware of the Jabaliya incident and did not immediately comment on the strike that hit the refugee camp. (AP).
West Asia Crisis LIVE | India Ascertaining Details Of Incident Involving 14 Indians On Yacht Off Yemen Coast
India on Thursday said it was ascertaining details of an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen, assuring all possible assistance to ensure their safety and well-being. The statement followed claims by Yemen's Houthis that their forces had launched a rescue operation after what they described as a Saudi attack on the vessel.
"We have seen reports regarding an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen today. We are ascertaining further details about the incident and will provide all possible help for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian nationals," the Embassy of India in Yemen posted on X.
Earlier in the day, Yemen's Houthis alleged that Saudi Arabia had targeted an Indian yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in the southern Red Sea, following which their forces initiated a rescue operation.
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We are continuing to make efforts to find more details about the incident off the coast of Yemen on October 22 in which apparently there were Indian nationals (sailors) on board a yacht. Given the prevailing conflict situation exact information is not currently available. We have reached out to different parties to establish circumstances and facts of the incident and hope to update as soon as authentic information becomes available.@MEAIndia— India in Yemen (@IndiaInYemen) October 22, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Yacht Carrying 14 Indian Nationals Attacked By Saudi In Red Sea, Says Houthis
Saudi forces targeted an Indian yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in the Red Sea, close to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, according to Ansarallah military spokesperson Yahya Saree. He claimed Ansarallah forces were conducting rescue operations. “This reckless act by the Saudi enemy threatens international navigation in the Red Sea, and the international community must stop the Saudi enemy from such irresponsible actions,” Saree said.
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العدو السعودي يستهدف يختاً هندياً بالقرب من جزيرة زقر وعلى متنه 14 شخصاً من الجنسية الهندية بحسب المعلومات الأولية. القوات المسلحة اليمنية تقوم بإنقاذهم وستقدم المزيد من التفاصيل لاحقاً، وهذا التصرف الأرعن للعدو السعودي بهذا الاستهداف يهدد الملاحة الدولية في البحر الأحمر وعلى المجتمع الدولي إيقاف العدو السعودي عن هذه التصرفات الطائشة.— العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 22, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Iran Says 7 Oil Tankers Attacked In The Strait Of Hormuz As Fears Grow Of A Return To War
Seven oil tankers caught fire or were damaged in the Strait of Hormuz overnight after being hit by Iran or striking naval mines, Tehran said Thursday, a markedly high number as tensions rise over concerns about a return to all-out war.
With days before a close election in Israel in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could lose power, and before next month’s U.S. midterm election in which war-linked high prices have sparked voter anger, there are concerns that U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran could resume.
“Netanyahu wants to attack Iran, that’s not even a question,” Danny Citrinowicz, a researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies and a former Iran specialist in Israel’s military and intelligence services, told The Associated Press. Read more...
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Iran Displays New Drones
Iran’s state television on Thursday showed dozens of military drones it claimed are more powerful and more sophisticated than previous iterations. The report showed the drones in an underground location, adding that a new version of the “Arash” drone now has a 100 kg (220-pound) warhead — twice as powerful as before.
Iran has "reached a significant level of maturity in the field of drones and unmanned systems in general,” Iranian Army Chief Gen. Amir Hatami was cited by state television’s website as saying. He said that more drones will be unveiled in the future. (AP)