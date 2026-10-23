West Asia Crisis LIVE | Netanyahu Orders West Bank Closure; Foreign Ministers Meet In Turkey Over Regional Conflicts

Dozens Arrested In West Bank

Following the shooting on Friday, the army said soldiers and Israeli security and intelligence agencies conducted dozens of operations in the West Bank and apprehended dozens of people, including those affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups.

It also said it had located weapons, including M16 rifles and submachine guns.

Eyal Zamir, the Israeli army’s chief of staff, said a “large quantity of ammunition was found” in a vehicle used by the gunmen.

“This ammunition was intended to be used in a larger-scale attack,” he added.