West Asia Conflict LIVE: Israel Says Intercepted 'Suspicious aerial target from Yemen'
Israel and Iran appeared to back away from further strikes on Monday, hours after they traded fire for the first time since the U.S. agreed to a ceasefire with Tehran two months ago. Both countries warned that they were ready to launch retaliatory attacks if provoked.
The renewed hostilities raised concerns that the Middle East could plunge back into a full-scale war. Since the U.S. and Israel began striking Iran on February 28, the war has shaken the global economy, driven up energy prices around the world and made many basics, including food, more expensive. Officials have been unable to turn the April ceasefire into a deal to permanently end the conflict.
The new attacks prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to call for an immediate stop to fighting between Israel and Iran. Soon after, the Iranian military’s joint command issued a statement that said it was halting offensive strikes. The statement said further “aggression and hostile acts” by Israel and its supporters, including in southern Lebanon, would be met with “much more severe and crushing measures than before.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking in a videotaped statement, implied that the current round of fighting was over.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Israel Says Intercepted 'Suspicious Aerial Target From Yemen'
Israel's military said on early Tuesday it had intercepted an aerial target from Yemen, but there were no injuries.
"A suspicious aerial target from Yemen was intercepted. The incident has concluded. No injuries were reported," the IDF said, adding that the incident occurred in the region of Eilat.(AFP)