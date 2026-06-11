West Asia Conflict LIVE: US Military Says It’s Striking ‘Multiple Targets’ In Iran In Latest Escalation Of Tensions

West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran’s UN Envoy Says Trump Should Refrain From Threats Of Force If He Wants A Deal

Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani stressed to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that “no sustainable deal can be reached through terrorists, intimidation, or the use of force.”

“Iran has never negotiated under threats and pressure and will never submit to pressure or question,” he said. Iravani said the United States has repeatedly pursued this policy and should have learned by now “that threats and military intimidation are counterproductive.”

“If Washington is genuinely interested in a diplomatic solution, it must abandon the language of terrorism and engage with Iran on the basis of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and full adherence to international law,” the Iranian ambassador said. (AP)