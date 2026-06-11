West Asia Conflict LIVE: US Military Says It’s Striking ‘Multiple Targets’ In Iran In Latest Escalation Of Tensions
The U.N. atomic watchdog’s board on Wednesday demanded that Iran fully cooperate with the agency, provide complete information about its stockpile of near-weapons-grade nuclear material and grant its inspectors access to Iranian nuclear sites.
A resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board also said that giving information and access are “essential and urgent” to enable verification that there’s no “diversion of nuclear material.”
Twenty-one countries on the IAEA’s 35-member board of governors voted for the resolution at IAEA headquarters in Vienna, according to diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the outcome of the closed-door vote.
Russia, China and Niger opposed it, while 10 countries abstained and one didn’t vote as it was in arrears. The resolution was put forward by France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States.
The resolution comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, with the U.S. having launched airstrikes early Wednesday against Iran, and Tehran firing back at countries in the region. The escalating attacks threatened to derail efforts to end the war, as U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the Iranian government would “pay the price” for stalled peace negotiations.
Since Israel and the United States struck Iran’s nuclear sites during the 12-day war in June 2025, Iran hasn’t given IAEA inspectors access to nuclear sites that were affected by the strikes — even though Tehran is legally obliged to cooperate with the watchdog under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran’s UN Envoy Says Trump Should Refrain From Threats Of Force If He Wants A Deal
Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani stressed to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that “no sustainable deal can be reached through terrorists, intimidation, or the use of force.”
“Iran has never negotiated under threats and pressure and will never submit to pressure or question,” he said. Iravani said the United States has repeatedly pursued this policy and should have learned by now “that threats and military intimidation are counterproductive.”
“If Washington is genuinely interested in a diplomatic solution, it must abandon the language of terrorism and engage with Iran on the basis of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and full adherence to international law,” the Iranian ambassador said. (AP)
West Asia Conflict LIVE: US Military Says It’s Striking ‘Multiple Targets’ In Iran In Latest Escalation Of Tensions
The U.S. military said Wednesday it has begun another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump said more were coming. The escalating attacks threatened to derail efforts to end the war, with Trump warning that Tehran would “pay the price” for stalled negotiations. U.S. Central Command said in a social media post that the military is striking “multiple targets in Iran” and that it’s being done “in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”
The second day of American strikes came hours after Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan — all of which host U.S. troops — came under Iranian fire. It was the third time this week that back-and-forth strikes have tested a two-month ceasefire.(AP)