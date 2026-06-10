West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Says It Has Begun Strikes Against Iran Following Crash Of Army Apache Helicopter Off Oman Coast
Sounds of explosions were heard in eastern parts of Iran’s Hormozgan province, Fars news agency reported. Around the same time, US Central Command said its forces began launching “self-defense” strikes against Iran in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.
Iranian state media also says a projectile hit had been confirmed in Sirik, a city in Hormozgan, and that explosions were heard on the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz, which is also part of the province.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that an Iranian strike claimed to have downed a US Apache helicopter patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that both pilots were safe and uninjured, and warned that Washington would "respond" to the attack.
In a post on Truth Social, the US president wrote, "I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Says It Has Begun Strikes Against Iran Following Crash Of Army Apache Helicopter Off Oman Coast
The U.S. military announced that it has begun strikes against Iran following the crash of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter off the coast of Oman.
In a statement posted to social media, U.S. Central Command said the strikes would be “a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”
It comes after President Donald Trump blamed Iran for downing the helicopter and vowed that the U.S. would respond.(AP)