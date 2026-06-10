West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Says It Has Begun Strikes Against Iran Following Crash Of Army Apache Helicopter Off Oman Coast

The U.S. military announced that it has begun strikes against Iran following the crash of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter off the coast of Oman.

In a statement posted to social media, U.S. Central Command said the strikes would be “a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

It comes after President Donald Trump blamed Iran for downing the helicopter and vowed that the U.S. would respond.(AP)