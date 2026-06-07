West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Destroys Iran Drones Targeting Hormuz Shipping; Israel Continues Pounding Lebanon

West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Forces Shot Down Iranian Drones Near Strait Of Hormuz

US Central Command (Centcom) said American forces shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that it said posed a threat to international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, Centcom said the drones were intercepted before they could threaten shipping in the strategic waterway.

The command added that US forces remain “postured and ready” to continue defending against what it described as Iranian aggression in the region.