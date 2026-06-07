West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Destroys Iran Drones Targeting Hormuz Shipping; Israel Continues Pounding Lebanon
Published : June 7, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST|
Updated : June 7, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
The US military said late Saturday it shot down two Iranian attack drones threatening Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic, the latest clash between the warring forces as tensions escalate anew in the Middle East. "Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command said on its X account.
"American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression," CENTCOM said late Friday, its forces shot down four Iranian attack drones launched toward the strait, then struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites. The tit-for-tat strikes, including a salvo of Iranian missiles fired Saturday at US allies Bahrain and Kuwait, come despite Washington and Tehran being engaged in weeks of indirect talks on how to end the war.
Meanwhile, an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon killed three soldiers, Beirut's military said Saturday, as its chief travelled to Pakistan to meet with a key mediator in efforts to end the West Asia war. A ceasefire meant to have gone into force in April was never observed, and a new conditional truce announced after Lebanese-Israeli talks in Washington this week was flatly rejected by Hezbollah hours later.
LIVE FEED
West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Forces Shot Down Iranian Drones Near Strait Of Hormuz
US Central Command (Centcom) said American forces shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that it said posed a threat to international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, Centcom said the drones were intercepted before they could threaten shipping in the strategic waterway.
The command added that US forces remain “postured and ready” to continue defending against what it described as Iranian aggression in the region.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Jordan condemns Israeli attack on Lebanese military convoy
Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs called for an immediate end to Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and described the deadly strike on a Lebanese military convoy as “a blatant violation of the sovereignty, security, and stability” of the country.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali expressed condolences to the Lebanese government and the families of those killed, while reaffirming Jordan’s “unwavering support” for Lebanon, according to the state-run Petra news agency.
Majali also said Jordan supports the Lebanese government’s efforts to assert authority across all Lebanese territory, strengthen state institutions and ensure that weapons remain exclusively under state control.