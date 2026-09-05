US-Iran War LIVE | US Targets Türkiye-Based Bank In Latest Sanctions On Iran Financial Network

The United States, in its latest efforts of economic sanctions under Operation Economic Outcast, on Friday (local time) imposed fresh sanctions on a Türkiye-based financial institution and two of its subsidiaries, accusing them of facilitating transactions linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and providing the Iranian regime with access to international correspondent banking services.

The US Department of the Treasury said the action, taken under its "Operation Economic Outcast", targets Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi Anonim Sirketi, also known as Golden Global Bank, along with its Türkiye-based subsidiaries Golden Global Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi and Golden Global Portfoy Yonetimi Anonim Sirketi.

"Today, as part of Operation Economic Outcast, Treasury severed the Iranian regime's critical financial lifelines in Türkiye," the Treasury Department said in a post on X.

According to the department, Golden Global Bank facilitated tens of millions of dollars' worth of transactions for the IRGC-QF and provided the Iranian regime with key correspondent banking access, allowing it to move funds internationally. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the latest action sends a warning to financial institutions continuing to facilitate business with Iran.

"Financial institutions continue to find out the hard way that we are serious about Operation Economic Outcast," Bessent said in a post on X. "While we hope no more banks will need to be sanctioned, that ultimately depends on how quickly the international community comes to its senses and ceases support of the murderous Iranian regime," he added.