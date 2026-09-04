US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Weighs Declaring War On Iran Over As Pentagon Extends Troop Deployment: Report
Iran's Army said Thursday that its forces had struck US military bases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait with missiles and kamikaze drones earlier in the day. In a statement on its website, the army said the strikes were in revenge for the Iranian military personnel and civilians killed in recent US attacks against Iran.
It added that its forces targeted the US Army's satellite communications systems, equipment warehouses, and a fighter aircraft hangar at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, causing damage to the communications systems and the hangar, Xinhua News Agency reported.
The army said it also struck the US troops and radar systems at the Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE, stressing that its forces' responses to any attack by the US Army will be "harsh and devastating, and will continue until achieving the ultimate victory and punishing the aggressor."On Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on social media platform X that its forces had "successfully completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets," citing "recent attempted attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members."Iran responded by attacking US bases and assets in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and the UAE.
Kuwait on Thursday condemned repeated Iranian attacks on the country, saying the latest strike at dawn posed a "direct threat" to its security and stability. In a statement on X, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the attacks constituted a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and a grave breach of international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.It described the continued attacks as a "dangerous escalation" that threatens regional security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and reduce tensions.
Kuwait reserves its full right to take "all necessary measures" to safeguard its sovereignty, maintain its security and defend its territory and vital installations against any aggression or threat, the ministry said. Also on Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation and regional developments, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
LIVE FEED
US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Weighs Declaring War On Iran Over As Pentagon Extends Troop Deployment: Report
Seven months into the Iran war, US President Donald Trump is privately weighing a declaration that the war is over, even while the Pentagon lengthens troop deployments in West Asia, pointing to the possibility that the tensions may continue into next year, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The report appeared as a new wave of strikes took place between the US and Iran on Tuesday. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Wednesday that it had conducted strikes against multiple sites inside Iran. Tehran replied by hitting US-linked facilities across the Gulf.
Iranian officials stated that 18 people died and 142 others were wounded in the most recent US strikes. According to the WSJ, Trump has spoken with senior aides about “whether to declare the Iran war over," a course he privately backs, especially with mid-term elections nearing and energy prices climbing because of the war.
The president takes the position that Iran will in time dismantle its nuclear programme under severe economic strain. The development followed the US start last week of Operation Economic Outcast, designed to hit Tehran’s principal economic supports such as oil, shipping, aviation and digital assets.
Even as Trump presses for an end to the Iran war, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is quietly lengthening troop deployment in West Asia, “in a sign that the conflict could drag well into next year", the Wall Street Journal reported.
The decision is meant to leave the president with “options in the war", the outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
As the latest exchanges unfolded between the US and Iran, Washington guided 40 commercial ships through the key waterway on Tuesday, two US officials told CNN.