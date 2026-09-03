US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says He Doesn't Think War With Tehran Will Last 'Much Longer' Days After US Strikes On Iran

US President Donald Trump asserted that he does not expect the ongoing war with Iran, which started on February 28, to continue for “very much longer”, days after renewed US strikes on Iranian targets and amid a fresh escalation between the two sides.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said that the US had launched a “very heavy attack” on Iran the previous night, targeting newly established military equipment along the Strait of Hormuz, including radar and missile-related systems.

“We hit them hard last night, very hard. They gave a little love tap, but we hit them very hard last night,” Trump said.

He said that the US had “very strong control” over the Strait of Hormuz and claimed that American forces had removed mines from the strategic waterway while continuing to bring out boats carrying millions of barrels of oil.

Trump said Iranian forces had been attempting to rebuild radar and missile systems as well as capabilities to lay mines in the Strait.

“We're taking out a lot of ships; they can't see them because they have no radar because we blew it up,” Trump said, adding that the US was prepared to launch further attacks “anytime we want.”

When asked about how long the renewed campaign would continue, Trump said, “Soon as it's over, which I don't think will be very much longer—I don't know how much more they can take but, whatever it is, it doesn't matter.”

The remarks came as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday said that American forces completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets.