US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says He Doesn't Think War With Tehran Will Last 'Much Longer' Days After US Strikes On Iran
Iran fired on U.S. allies in the Gulf early Wednesday following a night of American bombardment that Iranian state media says included a deadly strike on a wedding party. The latest violence came after a monthlong lull in fighting. The six-month war has led to a spike in oil prices, roiled the global economy and posed increasing political problems for U.S. President Donald Trump’s Republican Party ahead of November midterm elections.
Fighting has escalated since the American military hit Iranian rocket launchers on an island in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, saying Iran was planning to use them to lay mines. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at American bases in Jordan that were intercepted. American military resources are stretched and political pressure in Washington is mounting, while Iran's economy has been battered by sanctions and an American naval blockade.
Iran's currency hit another record low on Wednesday, with traders in Tehran exchanging 2.20 million rials for one U.S. dollar, a 10% hike from last week's record. Neither side can continue indefinitely between full-scale war and a truce, said Hamidreza Azizi, senior Iran analyst at the Crisis Group, an international think tank. “At some point, one of the sides may see a need to escalate in order to break this cycle,” he cautioned. “So that could bring the two sides to a point that they have been trying to avoid until now, which is a full-scale war.”
The latest flare-up in violence came as the standoff seemed to be shifting slightly more in the U.S.' favour, with the price of oil around $80 a barrel and Iranian leaders talking about growing economic hardships, said Sascha Bruchmann, an analyst with the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Middle East office in Bahrain. “The U.S. is trying to reinstall some kind of confidence into the global oil markets and the Iranians had to respond to that by reinserting insecurity and doubt,” Bruchmann said.
Since the fighting resumed, the price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, has climbed to around $95, up more than 30% from the start of the war. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran will “continue to feel the squeeze” from the United States until it drops any nuclear weapons ambitions and ends support for armed groups in the Middle East. Iran has always insisted its nuclear program is peaceful.
Following the strikes on Jordan, U.S. Gulf allies Kuwait and Bahrain said they had also come under attack, without reporting any casualties..“You will soon see that Iran's new strategy on the battlefield, in diplomacy, and in confronting the economic blockade will shatter your foundations,” the recently appointed head of Iran’s powerful Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, said on X.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says He Doesn't Think War With Tehran Will Last 'Much Longer' Days After US Strikes On Iran
US President Donald Trump asserted that he does not expect the ongoing war with Iran, which started on February 28, to continue for “very much longer”, days after renewed US strikes on Iranian targets and amid a fresh escalation between the two sides.
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said that the US had launched a “very heavy attack” on Iran the previous night, targeting newly established military equipment along the Strait of Hormuz, including radar and missile-related systems.
“We hit them hard last night, very hard. They gave a little love tap, but we hit them very hard last night,” Trump said.
He said that the US had “very strong control” over the Strait of Hormuz and claimed that American forces had removed mines from the strategic waterway while continuing to bring out boats carrying millions of barrels of oil.
Trump said Iranian forces had been attempting to rebuild radar and missile systems as well as capabilities to lay mines in the Strait.
“We're taking out a lot of ships; they can't see them because they have no radar because we blew it up,” Trump said, adding that the US was prepared to launch further attacks “anytime we want.”
When asked about how long the renewed campaign would continue, Trump said, “Soon as it's over, which I don't think will be very much longer—I don't know how much more they can take but, whatever it is, it doesn't matter.”
The remarks came as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday said that American forces completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets.