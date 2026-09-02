US-Iran War LIVE | US Army Secretary Quits Over Differences With Defence Secretary Amid Iran War: Report

In the midst of the lingering war with Iran, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has dramatically resigned over simmering differences with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to media reports. Driscoll handed in his resignation after a meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday, local media reported, quoting officials. White House has not confirmed the resignation. He had clashed with Hegseth over the Army's modernisation, the firings of several key officers and the blocking of promotions of others.

Driscoll is the second senior civilian military official to leave during the Iran War; Navy Secretary John Phelan was fired in April. Under the US military hierarchy, the Navy, Army and Air Force have separate secretaries under the Defence Secretary. In the midst of a six-month confrontation with Iran, the Army is without both its civilian head as well as a permanent military chief after the firing of Army Chief of Staff General Randy George. Army Vice Chief of Staff General James Mingus was fired last October, and General Christopher LaNeve, who was nominated to succeed him, has not received the Senate's approval -- a requisite for senior military appointments. Like Trump, Hegseth said the Iran war would be over in weeks but is leading a military virtually stuck in the conflict, and he has fired three other generals who could have been successors to George, creating a vacuum. While troops have not entered a ground war with Iran, they provide crucial defence against Iranian missiles and drones, and some soldiers have died in attacks from Tehran on bases in the Gulf region. Driscoll had himself seen combat in Iraq as an Army Lieutenant and was seen as a possible successor to Hegseth, who has not been able to lead the military to the promised quick victory. Driscoll later went to Yale Law School, where he was a classmate and friend of Vice President J.D. Vance, keeping up their close ties even afterwards.