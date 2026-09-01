US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Reiterates Claims Of Iran's Military Destruction, Says 'Iran Will Never Have A Nuclear Weapon'
The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the US military attack against Iran's southern Larak Island as an "act of aggression," stressing Iran's "inherent right" to self-defence." The terrorist US Army on Sunday night once again violated Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the attack killed and wounded a number of Iran's military personnel and citizens and caused damage to public and private properties.
The ministry said in response to the "military aggression", and in exercise of Iran's "inherent right" to legitimate self-defence, the Iranian armed forces carried out "defensive and crushing" strikes against US bases in Jordan, which it said had been used to launch and support the US attack. The ministry blamed the United States and Israel for insecurity in regional shipping routes and the Strait of Hormuz, citing their attacks on Iran since February 28 and the US naval blockade, Xinhua News Agency reported.It said Iran would respond decisively to any further military aggression and that the United States and parties cooperating with it would bear responsibility for the consequences.US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Tim Hawkins said in a statement that US forces on Sunday struck two launchers on Larak Island after Iranian forces "were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz."
The attack marked the first known US strike against Iran since late July.Following the attack, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that a number of military personnel and civilians were killed or wounded in the "US-Israeli" attack and vowed that the strike would be met "with punishment for the aggressor."It later said its aerospace forces carried out drone and ballistic missile strikes against the King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases in Jordan, targeting technical and maintenance infrastructure as well as hangars housing US fighter aircraft.
Iran's army also said it attacked Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday with drones, targeting areas "where US helicopters and personnel" were stationed. The attack drew condemnation from the UAE, which described it as a direct threat to the safety of citizens and residents, as well as to the country's security, stability and territorial integrity.
LIVE FEED
US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Reiterates Claims Of Iran's Military Destruction, Says 'Iran Will Never Have A Nuclear Weapon'
US President Donald Trump yet again reiterated the claims of military annihilation of Iran, while also asserting that oil continues to flow out of the Strait of Hormuz with the "Navy's assistance", due to which prices have not shot up.
He made the remarks while speaking to the media from the Oval Office.
When asked about Iran, the US President said, "They're a failed nation. Yeah, they're a failed nation. They've got 350 per cent inflation. They have no currency. They're not paying their soldiers. Their leaders are largely dead. Their Navy is gone. Their Air Force is gone. Their surveillance equipment is almost entirely gone. That doesn't mean we won't smack them. See what happens." On the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the role being played by the US Navy, Trump told the reporters, "We have the Strait of Hormuz in extremely good shape. You know, we're taking over many, many ships that got through last night, as you know, with the Navy's assistance. And we've been averaging 30 ships a night. That's a lot. And a lot of oil is coming out. That's why you haven't seen the price of oil go like they thought it might have to go."
He reiterated the stance of Washington to never allow Tehran to acquire nukes, claiming that if Iran had nuclear weapons, Israel and West Asia would have been "wiped out". Trump said, "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. See, that's what it's all about. It's not about any of the other things. It's about us as a country, and as for the world, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. If Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel would have been wiped out. You would have no Israel right now and probably no Middle East. And they'd be hitting our cities at some point because they're sick people. And Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."
The remarks by POTUS come shortly after he had termed Iran a "failed nation" and called for its leadership to be tried for war crimes, alleging that Iranian authorities have killed over 100,000 protesters.