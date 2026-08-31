US-Iran War LIVE | US Forces Strike Iranian Rocket Launchers On Strait Of Hormuz In First Military Action In Weeks
Iran’s supreme leader called on Muslim countries to stand together against Israel and the United States, imploring them to “know your real enemy.” A monitor says a tanker vessel was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. Israel's Shin Bet said it had evacuated the prime minister's oldest son from the U.S. following a threat.
And an Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed at least two Palestinians, including a 3-year-old, authorities said. Here’s a look at the latest developments Sunday in the Iran war and the wider Middle East. Full coverage can be found here. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, urged rulers of Muslim nations to "know your real enemy, understand its plans and confront it,” and called the U.S. and Israel enemies of all Islamic nations, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Six months after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, killing Khamenei's father and other senior leaders, Khamenei still has not been seen publicly. His comments came in a letter to religious leaders attending a conference in Tehran.
The war has exposed divisions in the Muslim world after Iran struck targets in neighboring Gulf Arab countries and restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has opposed the U.S. military presence in the region.
Israel’s Shin Bet security agency says it urgently evacuated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s oldest son from the United States due to a threat against him. In a brief statement obtained Sunday, the Shin Bet confirmed there had been a “significant threat” to Yair Netanyahu.
It did not elaborate..But the prime minister told an Israeli TV station last week that Iran had tried to kill one of his sons. His office declined to comment Sunday. Yair Netanyahu moved to Miami in 2023 and remained out of the country for most of the time while Israel was at war in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.
He has often served as an unofficial adviser to his father while sometimes sparking controversy over his attacks on critics on social media. A monitoring agency run by the British military says an unknown projectile struck a tanker ship on Saturday north of Khasab, Oman, in the Strait of Hormuz..The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said the ship had been moving inbound and no casualties or environmental impact had been reported. It cited unspecified military authorities.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility..Settlers attacked an NBC crew in the central West Bank on Saturday as they were interviewing a Palestinian woman who said she’d been driven out of her house, the network said.
Correspondent Matt Bradley, two other crew members and the woman were treated for injuries, NBC said, giving no details about them. NBC shared footage showing masked settlers approaching the crew with sticks and beating their vehicles.
Israel’s military said it was “aware of reports of Palestinian injuries, including a Palestinian woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.” It did not comment on the attack on the NBC crew..Israel's prime minister issued a rare condemnation Saturday after a wave of violence by settlers in the West Bank.
Netanyahu has come under U.S. criticism for the attacks..And on Sunday, Netanyahu in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Channel 14 described the violent settlers as “a small handful of people, usually young people who come with all kinds of hardships.”
He said he wants “to strengthen the settlement” in the West Bank and that violent settlers should leave that task to the government, saying their involvement “harms the settlement project. It slanders us in the world.”.Israeli settlers seized a British activist from a Palestinian village in the West Bank on Saturday and locked him in a shed before turning him over to police.
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US-Iran War LIVE | US Forces Strike Iranian Rocket Launchers On Strait Of Hormuz In First Military Action In Weeks
U.S. forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on the Strait of Hormuz in their first military action in a month on Sunday, breaking a lull in fighting during an intermittent war that has lasted more than six months. Iran swiftly vowed to retaliate for what it called a deadly attack.
Forces with the Revolutionary Guard Corps were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the strait, according to Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command. The U.S. military last week completed clearing sea mines from the strait’s international shipping routes.
Semiofficial news outlets in Iran reported sounds of explosions near Larak Island on the strait. The Guard in a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster noted “the martyrdom and injury of several of our fighters and compatriots.”
A return to open conflict would be dangerous for the region, where Iran has targeted U.S. military bases and infrastructure in Gulf countries since the war began on Feb. 28.
The last time the U.S. military confirmed targeting Iran was on July 29, when it announced a “heavy wave of strikes” on dozens of Revolutionary Guard targets including coastal surveillance and defense sites. On Aug. 1, President Donald Trump said he would order the military to hold off on new strikes at the urging of Gulf allies Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The U.S. had turned to economic pressure
The attack comes just days after the Trump administration said it would turn its focus to increasing economic pressure — rather than military action — to try to end its war with Iran. The shifting strategy centers on threats to punish any country or entity that continues to conduct business with Tehran.
Sunday’s attack was a “fatal mistake by the Trump regime during the economic war” and the enemy will pay the consequences militarily and economically, a Guard spokesperson, Gen. Hossein Mohebi, said in a statement carried by Iranian media.
The U.S. turn to using sanctions came as the administration weighs diminished munitions stockpiles after months of war, sparking concerns that the prolonged conflict could undermine U.S. military readiness in other parts of the globe.