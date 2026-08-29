US-Iran War LIVE | Trump’s Iran War Has Failed, Say Democrats

A senior Democratic lawmaker on Friday accused President Donald Trump of failing to achieve his objectives in Iran, claiming that six months of conflict had left 19 American service members dead and more than 750 wounded. Representative Adam Smith of Washington, the ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said the war had cost tens of billions of dollars and placed severe pressure on US military personnel, weapons and equipment.

“It has been six months since Trump unilaterally launched his catastrophic war of choice against Iran and so far, he has failed to achieve any of his administration’s constantly changing strategic objectives,” Smith said. He listed those objectives as ending Iran’s support for armed proxy groups, eliminating its ballistic missile programme, removing its highly enriched uranium and changing the country’s ruling regime.

Smith said Iran continued to destabilise the region and had gained greater negotiating leverage. He also criticised the costs associated with reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important route for global oil shipments.“Losses continue to accumulate, including 19 American service members killed and over 750 wounded, while thousands of innocent civilians have been killed across the region,” Smith said.The casualty figures and financial estimates were presented by Smith’s office. The statement did not provide supporting documents or explain how the figures were calculated.