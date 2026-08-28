US-Iran War LIVE: US Patriot Missile Stocks In Europe Are 'Beyond Critical' Due To Iran War, Officials Say
Published : August 28, 2026 at 4:11 AM IST|
Updated : August 28, 2026 at 4:43 AM IST
The Qatari and Iranian Foreign Ministers discussed on Thursday the establishment of a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and the implementation of a joint project to clear the strait of mines, according to a statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, held talks in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on a proposed interim framework for the strait, the Ministry said.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed stressed "the need to respect the sovereignty of neighbouring countries and freedom of navigation", while underscoring the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and address differences through dialogue, Xinhua news agency reported.
For his part, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Qatar's continued diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and supporting dialogue, according to the statement.The Qatari Prime Minister's visit to Tehran came amid ongoing Iran-Oman talks over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that Iran and Oman had reached agreements on their respective shares of the strait's waters and revenues, according to Iranian media reports. However, a senior Iranian source was quoted by media as saying that no final agreement between Iran and Oman concerning the strait had been reached so far. Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday expressed his country's readiness to establish joint security arrangements with neighbouring states.
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US-Iran War LIVE: US Patriot Missile Stocks In Europe Are 'Beyond Critical' Due To Iran War, Officials Say
The US military is experiencing a “beyond critical” shortage of advanced missile interceptors in Europe largely driven by President Donald Trump’s war with Iran, a US defense official in Europe and a NATO official told The Associated Press, raising concerns about vulnerabilities in NATO countries to a potential Russian attack.
The U.S. defense official said the most concerning shortfall involves Patriot missile interceptors, which can shoot down Russia’s high-speed ballistic missiles. The NATO official confirmed the low inventories of Patriots among American and NATO forces in Europe. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.
In the event of a Russian ballistic missile assault on, for example, a military headquarters or power plant, NATO could be in a similar position to Patriot-starved Ukraine and be forced “to take punch after punch in the mouth,” the U.S. defense official said.
In Europe, the American military “definitely” does not have enough Patriots to stop any possible sustained ballistic missile attack and would have “very limited” capability to defend against a single ballistic missile strike or a stray Russian missile that goes off course, the US official said.
It illustrates the cascading fallout from Trump’s decision to launch a war against Iran, a conflict that reaches the six-month mark on Friday. US missile stocks in Europe have been moved to the Middle East, where US and Gulf allies have fired off significant numbers of interceptors, including Patriots, to thwart Iran’s drones and missiles. Some of those attacks have killed and wounded American troops.
Though a Russian ballistic missile attack against NATO countries is not imminently expected, CIA Director John Ratcliffe went to Moscow this week to warn Russia not to attack, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump played down the significance of the rare and secretive trip, saying it was “sort of semi-routine.”