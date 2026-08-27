US-Iran War LIVE: USS Abraham Lincoln Will Stop In Thailand On Its Way Home From Lengthy Deployment In Middle East
Iran won't allow military vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz under an agreement that the Islamic Republic is negotiating with Oman, Iran's deputy foreign minister said. The top diplomats of the two countries met to discuss managing commercial shipping traffic in the vital waterway, which remains largely shut down nearly six months after the Iran war began.
Meanwhile, Israeli strikes in Gaza continued, testing the already fragile ceasefire with Hamas. Here’s a look at the latest developments in the Iran war and the wider Middle East. Full coverage can be found here. Iran and Oman have reached a potential agreement for managing ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz that would exclude military vessels from traversing the vital waterway.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told state television late Tuesday that commercial shipping traffic into the Persian Gulf would pass through Iranian waters, while the outbound route would pass partly through Iranian waters and partly through Oman’s waters. He said the routes would be temporary, and that Iran and Oman must discuss a permanent maritime traffic plan within 30 to 60 days. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Oman if it “gets in the way,” as his administration opposes parts of the evolving deal. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected in Tehran on Thursday for talks with Iranian officials on “ways to de-escalate tensions & create the conditions conducive to dialogue,” Qatar's Foreign Ministry said on X.
The discussions, confirmed by Tehran, will also address “freedom of navigation” in the Strait of Hormuz and the need to return to the pre-war status quo, according to Majed Al Ansari, an agency spokesperson. The U.S. president told Al Jazeera over the phone on Wednesday that he believes the United States is “winning very big” as the conflict with Iran nears the six-month mark.."I have no time schedule; whatever it takes," he told the Qatar-based broadcaster.
In another interview Wednesday, Trump said he thinks Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Motjaba Khamenei, is “very seriously wounded,” but not dead. Motjaba Khamenei became supreme leader after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed at the start of the war. The younger Khamenei was badly wounded in the attacks and has remained out of public view. Nickolay Mladenov, head of Trump’s Board of Peace, told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that if the current U.S.-led ceasefire effort collapses, the only alternative is more war.
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US-Iran War LIVE: USS Abraham Lincoln Will Stop In Thailand On Its Way Home From Lengthy Deployment In Middle East
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier will make a stop in Thailand after its grueling deployment in the Middle East, Thai officials said Wednesday.
The Lincoln was supporting the U.S. war against Iran, and its deployment included a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 250 days. Concerns have grown about the Lincoln’s lengthy deployment following reports of deteriorating mental health among the crew and shortages of supplies including food and hygiene products.
Thai defense ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri said the Lincoln will stop in Thailand next week for rest and recovery before returning to its U.S. base.
“The stop in Thailand is a chance for the crew to go ashore and relax,” he told reporters at a news conference in Bangkok. On Tuesday, the Royal Thai Navy said three ships from a U.S. Navy carrier strike group were scheduled to stop in eastern Thailand and that no military exercises would be carried out during the visit.
Extended deployments of carriers wear on service members who are away from home for long periods and increase strain on the ship and its equipment. While renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran calmed in recent weeks, the Navy is enforcing a reimposed blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration has offered no clarity on how it intends to wind down the conflict, which will hit the six-month mark this week.
Separately Wednesday, the U.S. Navy’s top uniformed officer told reporters that with the surprise needed to launch the Iran war, it took some time to put a “process in place so that we were really replenishing at sea in an effective and systematic way.”
Speaking about the Lincoln, Adm. Daryl Caudle said the issue was not about having enough protein or vegetables, but items like hygiene products, energy drinks and soda that sailors come to expect during long ship deployments.
He said parts, food and “niceties” have different supply chains and that “we had to get all those dialled in,” noting that “there was some learning curve on our replenishment process.”
“It’s a fair critique that there were some puts and takes at the beginning of Epic Fury until we got that dialled in,” Caudle said, referring to the war’s code name. “I think we’re in a good place on that now.”