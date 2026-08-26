US-Iran War LIVE | Iran And Oman Hold Talks On Managing Strait Of Hormuz
Qatar said that contacts with the United States and Iran are continuing in an effort to bring the two sides back to negotiations. "Our officials are on the phone on a daily basis trying to workshop ideas, workshop ways of getting back to the negotiations," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said at a weekly media briefing.
On the Strait of Hormuz, Al Ansari urged dialogue and diplomacy, saying the priority is "to go back to the freedom of navigation and to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz the way it was before the war. "Regarding the latest US economic sanctions against Iran, Al Ansari called them unilateral and reiterated that Qatar prioritises a diplomatic settlement, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Iran will not let the war end based on conditions set by the "aggressive" parties."We have definitely not been the party to start the war, but we will not let the war's end be based on the aggressive parties' conditions," Baghaei told a weekly press conference in Tehran.
He said that Iran remained determined to defend its territory and would not "compromise with the aggressive parties" or surrender to their "excessive demands."Baghaei dismissed US claims that the Strait of Hormuz was open and that millions of barrels of oil were passing through it each day, describing them as part of "psychological and media warfare".
He also slammed Washington's newly announced anti-Iran economic operation, saying Tehran would use all its "multilateral capacities" to counter US sanctions, which he described as a blow to free trade and national sovereignty.US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday announced a new wave of sanctions to further isolate Iran, warning of what he called "an economic D-Day."
LIVE FEED
US-Iran War LIVE | UK Backs US Efforts For Diplomatic Solution On Iran
British Finance Minister John Healey said on Tuesday that the UK supports US efforts to secure a diplomatic solution on Iran and welcomed steps to increase pressure after the US announced expanded sanctions on Iran on Monday, Middle East Eye reported.
Healey also called on Iran to cease its “destabilising activity” across the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran And Oman Hold Talks On Managing Strait Of Hormuz
The top diplomats of Iran and Oman met on Tuesday to discuss a phased approach to managing ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely shut down nearly six months after the Iran war began. The talks came after an oil tanker was disabled in an attack off the coast of Oman, underscoring the ongoing dangers for shipping companies attempting to use the waterway while
it's under Iranian control. Iran and Oman issue statement on talks to manage the strait. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaid met with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in Tehran, Iran's capital, to discuss a framework for managing ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
A joint statement by the two countries, located on opposite sides of the narrow strait, said the proposed framework includes a “joint temporary navigational corridor” and both countries working to clear mines from the waterway. The statement said Iran and Oman will continue technical negotiations toward establishing a permanent shipping corridor and an agreement on the future administration of the strait.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told state TV that the two countries had reached an understanding on a temporary route. Traffic into the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman would pass entirely through Iranian waters, while the outbound route would pass partly through Iranian waters and partly through Oman’s territorial waters.
Iran and Oman would then hold negotiations over 30 to 60 days to “reach an understanding on a new permanent and sustainable route,” he said. About a fifth of the world’s traded oil passed through the strait before the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28.
It’s unknown whether the U.S. will accept the emerging deal. U.S. President Donald Trump last week threatened to bomb Oman if it “gets in the way” of American efforts to reopen the strait. Iran’s president and other senior officials also discussed the strait with a delegation from Pakistan that left Tehran on Tuesday following talks on reviving negotiations to end the Iran-U.S. conflict, the Pakistani military said.