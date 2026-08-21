US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Calls New US SDanctions 'Economic Terrorism', Says 'Pressure Are On Other Side Of Same Coin'

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the United States' latest economic sanctions against Tehran, calling them "economic terrorism" and "crimes against humanity" while accusing the US of continuing a decades-long policy of hostility towards the Iranian people.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry said the new sanctions announced by the US were "another indication of the continuation of 73 years of hostility and animosity by US policymakers toward the Iranian people." "The US ruling establishment has announced the imposition of sweeping economic and trade sanctions against the Iranian people, coinciding with the anniversary of the disgraceful coup d'etat of 28 Mordad 1332 (19 August 1953). This action is not only another indication of the continuation of 73 years of hostility and animosity by US policymakers toward the Iranian people, but also further demonstrates the anti-human, lawless and hegemonic nature of the US ruling establishment," the statement read.

"Undoubtedly, the US economic sanctions against Iran, which target the fundamental human rights of every Iranian citizen, constitute "economic terrorism" and "crimes against humanity"," the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said those responsible for imposing the sanctions "deserve to be prosecuted and punished for committing such heinous crimes." The ministry alleged that the sanctions were imposed following "US-Israeli wars of aggression against Iran over the past year and a half and their failure to achieve their malign objectives of forcing the Iranian people to surrender to their illegal and inhumane demands".

"These sanctions will merely add to the long list of crimes committed by the United States against Iran," it said, adding that the measures would not affect Iran's determination to protect its independence, dignity and national sovereignty.