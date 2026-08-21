US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Calls New US SDanctions 'Economic Terrorism', Says 'Pressure Are On Other Side Of Same Coin'
The Trump administration imposed new sanctions on Hezbollah and redesignated the group as an Iranian proxy, CNN reported.
The US Treasury Department announced sanctions on 10 individuals alleged to be "part of a network responsible for transferring cash" to Hezbollah.
According to the Treasury Department, the network used couriers travelling on commercial airline flights between Lebanon, Turkiye, the UAE and Iran to move large amounts of money across jurisdictions. "The network utilizes couriers travelling on commercial airline flights between Lebanon, Turkiye, the UAE, and Iran to move up to hundreds of millions of dollars between jurisdictions, providing an avenue outside the formal financial system for Hizballah to obtain foreign currency and evade sanctions," the Treasury said in a statement.
The redesignation is aimed at highlighting that Hezbollah operates on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and is "not a stand-alone operation," CNN reported, quoting a US State Department official.
"This determination formally recognises that Hizballah's military operations, external security activities, and major financing networks function as an extension of the IRGC-QF, Iran's primary instrument for conducting terrorism beyond its borders. It is not a Lebanese resistance movement," the official said, according to CNN.
Both Hezbollah and the IRGC-QF have long been designated as specially designated global terrorists by the United States.
Hezbollah is a Lebanese political party as well as an armed group. The latest move comes as the Trump administration has been working to facilitate peace talks between Israel and Lebanon, CNN reported.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Calls New US SDanctions 'Economic Terrorism', Says 'Pressure Are On Other Side Of Same Coin'
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the United States' latest economic sanctions against Tehran, calling them "economic terrorism" and "crimes against humanity" while accusing the US of continuing a decades-long policy of hostility towards the Iranian people.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry said the new sanctions announced by the US were "another indication of the continuation of 73 years of hostility and animosity by US policymakers toward the Iranian people." "The US ruling establishment has announced the imposition of sweeping economic and trade sanctions against the Iranian people, coinciding with the anniversary of the disgraceful coup d'etat of 28 Mordad 1332 (19 August 1953). This action is not only another indication of the continuation of 73 years of hostility and animosity by US policymakers toward the Iranian people, but also further demonstrates the anti-human, lawless and hegemonic nature of the US ruling establishment," the statement read.
"Undoubtedly, the US economic sanctions against Iran, which target the fundamental human rights of every Iranian citizen, constitute "economic terrorism" and "crimes against humanity"," the statement said.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said those responsible for imposing the sanctions "deserve to be prosecuted and punished for committing such heinous crimes." The ministry alleged that the sanctions were imposed following "US-Israeli wars of aggression against Iran over the past year and a half and their failure to achieve their malign objectives of forcing the Iranian people to surrender to their illegal and inhumane demands".
"These sanctions will merely add to the long list of crimes committed by the United States against Iran," it said, adding that the measures would not affect Iran's determination to protect its independence, dignity and national sovereignty.