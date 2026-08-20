US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Iran Situation 'So Good'; Hints At Reopening Talks 'Maybe At Some Point'
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:37 AM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 4:43 AM IST
A top Iranian military General on Wednesday warned countries in the West Asia region against assisting an "aggressive" US Army.
Ali Abdollahi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks in a social media post while stressing that Iran is monitoring every movement in the region.
"We warn that providing any assistance or facility to the aggressive US Army constitutes complicity with US military forces," Abdollahi said. Iranian authorities have repeatedly stressed that they hold no hostility toward regional countries, while noting that any location within the West Asia region that becomes the origin of anti-Iran attacks will turn into a legitimate target for the country's armed forces.
On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing the country's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, military commanders and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region.
A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8. On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon. Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the United Arab Emirates' claim that Iran had launched a missile toward the country.
The denial came after the UAE said on Tuesday that it had detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran. Baghaei expressed regret over the accusation against Iran, saying the UAE's move runs counter to the principle of good neighbourliness and undermines ongoing efforts to build trust among regional countries and prevent the intensification of insecurity in West Asia. He called on all regional countries to refrain from levelling "baseless" accusations against Iran given the "existing complications owing to the continued malicious acts by the United States and Israel against peace and security in the region, especially the history of numerous false-flag operations."
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US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Iran Situation 'So Good'; Hints At Reopening Talks 'Maybe At Some Point'
US President Donald Trump said the situation with Iran was "so good" at present and indicated that negotiations with Tehran could resume "maybe at some point", while asserting that Iran must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. Responding to a question on the South Lawn on whether the US would reopen talks with Iran, Trump said, "Maybe at some point, but right now I think the situation is so good."
"Look, it's very simple: they have to get rid of it completely; they have to get rid of--no nuclear weapon. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. You know why? Because they'd use it. And we're not going to let them use it. So Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't," he added.
Trump's remarks came amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. On the situation in the Hormuz, Trump said the US had "complete control" of the waterway and claimed that oil supplies had continued despite the tensions.
"The Strait, last night we had a lot of boats come through. We have possession, complete control of the Strait," Trump told reporters. He said there was some "nuisance value" due to occasional drone attacks but maintained that oil shipments were continuing. "Over the last couple of weeks we've had a lot of oil coming out. A lot of oil. It's not going to be perfect, but it's a lot of oil coming out," Trump said.
Trump also said oil prices had not surged to higher levels due to increased production and alternative sources, including from US states such as Texas, Alaska and Louisiana. His comments came after reports that the US negotiating team had been asked to pause talks with Iran until Tehran was "ready to make a deal".