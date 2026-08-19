US-Iran War LIVE: Iran Warns Gulf Countries Against Assisting US Military, Secures $7.5bn In Oil Revenues In 4 Months
Published : August 19, 2026 at 4:26 AM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Iran's armed forces on Wednesday warned Gulf countries against assisting the US military, saying it would be tantamount to joining American military operations. "We wish to warn that any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation," armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi said, according to Iran's Mehr news agency.
War between Iran and the United States broke out on February 28 after US-Israeli attacks on the Islamic republic, which retaliated with missile and drone strikes including on US bases across the region.
"It seems unlikely that such a large number of military aircraft, particularly refuelling aircraft could be present at regional bases without knowledge of host countries," said Abdollahi.
"The countries bordering the Persian Gulf, which have issued various statements saying they would not allow the United States to use their territory against Iran, should know that we are fully aware of the situation."
The warning comes as the USS George Washington aircraft carrier is being redeployed to the Middle East to relieve the USS Abraham Lincoln following reports of deteriorating living conditions for its crew.
Trump calls Strait of Hormuz US Territory
Donald Trump continued his assertions over control of the Strait of Hormuz through an image depicting the strategic waterway as "NEW U.S. Territory". Iran hit back at the US President, warning that his claims would be "corrected", while labelling his claims as "delusions".
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US is now "begging" to negotiate on Iranian conditions after failing to force Tehran to surrender, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.
Sharing the image in a post on X late Tuesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who described the US President as a "deluded man", said that while Trump had correctly referred to the "eternal Persian Gulf", his claims over the Strait of Hormuz would soon be corrected, either by circumstances or by Iran itself.
"Just as Trump correctly wrote the name of the eternal Persian Gulf, soon his delusion regarding the Strait of Hormuz will either be corrected or we will correct the delusions of this deluded man," Gharibabadi said in a post on X.
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US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Secures $7.5bn In Oil Revenues In 4 Months
Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reports that the country has received $7.5bn in oil-related foreign currency revenue from the first four months of the year, which was made available to the Central Bank, according to Al Jazeera.
Citing information from Iran’s Oil Ministry, Fars said the revenue is 1.5 times the amount generated in the same period last year and is expected to cover the government’s foreign currency expenses through late December.
US-Iran War LIVE: Ghalibaf says Iraq Visit Aims To Strengthen 'New Regional Order'
Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Wednesday, said that his visit to Iraq aims to strengthen what he called a “new regional order” without foreign interference, Al Jazeera reported.
“Today’s visit to Iraq is aimed at strengthening the new order in the region and accelerating mutual cooperation among all countries of the region, without the intervention of foreign powers,” Ghalibaf said while speaking at the site where former General Qassem Soleimani was killed.
He said that the Islamic countries in the region should seek to establish “deep security interactions and ties” backed by sustainable economic cooperation. “The Islamic Republic of Iran declares its full readiness to realise this regional model,” he added.
US-Iran War LIVE: Araghchi Claims US 'Begging' As Trump Says No Conversations
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the US is now "begging" to negotiate on Iranian conditions after failing to force Tehran to surrender, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.
Araghchi's remarks come after US President Donald Trump claimed that no conversations were taking place or scheduled with Iran, while maintaining that the US naval blockade remains in full force and mines in the Strait of Hormuz have been cleared.
Amid this, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that Iran launched two ballistic missiles at maritime traffic, with one landing in the UAE’s territorial waters and the other falling outside them into the sea. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, called the UAE’s accusation “baseless”, adding that such claims harm good neighbourly relations and undermine regional trust.
US-Iran War LIVE: US Secy Of State Marco Rubio, UAE Security Chief Discuss Iran
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the United Arab Emirates’ National Security Advisor, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed Iran, Lebanon and security in the Strait of Hormuz during a telephone call, the US State Department said late Tuesday.
The State Department said the two officials reviewed a range of regional security issues. Their talks included developments in Lebanon and continued coordination between Washington and Abu Dhabi. The two sides also discussed joint efforts to hold Iran and its terrorist proxies accountable for ongoing attacks, according to a readout issued by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott. The brief statement did not identify the attacks under discussion. It also gave no further details about the steps being considered by the United States and the UAE to hold Iran and its proxies accountable.
Rubio stressed the importance of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the department said.
Turkey Rejects Israeli Claims On Syria
Turkey rejected on Wednesday Israeli allegations that it posed a threat by preparing to send troops to a base in Syria, which was hit in a strike that the United States blamed on Israel.
"The frivolous allegations put forward by the Israeli Prime Minister's office aim to legitimise Israel's unlawful airstrikes targeting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement quoted by the Anadolu state news agency.
US-Iran War LIVE: UAE Halts All Trade, Financial Dealings With Iran
The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it had suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran. "In light of regional escalations... all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice," UAE foreign ministry communications director Afra Al Hameli said.
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran Denies Firing Missiles At UAE
Iran denied launching missiles towards the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday after Abu Dhabi accused Tehran of firing two ballistic missiles at shipping in the Gulf.
Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei "categorically rejected the United Arab Emirates' claim that Iran had launched a missile toward that country", calling it harmful to regional trust and security efforts.
US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Threatens To Bomb Oman As He's Unnhappy With Country's Deal With Iran, Say Officials
US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman because he is unhappy the country is close to a deal with Iran to manage ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, two regional officials said Tuesday, a day after Trump leveled the threat.
The officials said the Trump administration has told Oman it is opposed to parts of the yet-to-be-announced deal, including the joint Iranian and Omani management of the exit route out of the passage that’s critical to global supplies of oil and natural gas. The officials were briefed on the US position and how the administration views Oman's position.
Meanwhile, a projectile hit a ship as it sailed out of the strait, according to the British military's maritime monitoring agency, and an Iranian official said the waterway would not reopen until the United States meets Iran’s conditions. The defense ministry of the United Arab Emirates said two ballistic missiles were launched from Iran toward the UAE.
The U.S. believes Oman has not been tough enough in its negotiations with Iran and is unhappy with Oman’s agreement to collect voluntary fees from vessels, even if the charges are related to security and maritime environmental protection, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to journalists. Trump on Monday threatened to bomb Oman as it works with Iran on a deal to open the strait and pave the way for the U.S. and Iran to resume negotiations to end the war. He posted a map on social media Tuesday depicting the strait as a US territory.