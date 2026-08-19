US-Iran War LIVE: Iran Warns Gulf Countries Against Assisting US Military, Secures $7.5bn In Oil Revenues In 4 Months

US-Iran War LIVE: Ghalibaf says Iraq Visit Aims To Strengthen 'New Regional Order'

Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Wednesday, said that his visit to Iraq aims to strengthen what he called a “new regional order” without foreign interference, Al Jazeera reported.

“Today’s visit to Iraq is aimed at strengthening the new order in the region and accelerating mutual cooperation among all countries of the region, without the intervention of foreign powers,” Ghalibaf said while speaking at the site where former General Qassem Soleimani was killed.

He said that the Islamic countries in the region should seek to establish “deep security interactions and ties” backed by sustainable economic cooperation. “The Islamic Republic of Iran declares its full readiness to realise this regional model,” he added.