US-Iran War LIVE: Iran Negotiator Ghalibaf Says Hormuz Will Not Open Until US Meets Demands

Trump Says Iran Unwilling To Agree To Deal He Considers Necessary

US President Donald Trump has said that Tehran wants to reach an agreement with Washington but is unwilling to accept the kind of deal he considers necessary, as a 60-day negotiating period between the two sides came to an end. "They want to make a deal, but they're not going to make the kind of a deal that I feel is necessary," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday (US local time).

He offered no details on the state of the negotiations, reiterating that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained Washington's objective. "You understand that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't have a nuclear weapon... It's very simple. They can't have a nuclear war," Trump said.

Trump also claimed that the United States has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz through its naval blockade against all Iranian ports. "We control it (the strait) with the blockade. And I like the idea of declaring it a territory," Trump said. "We have total control over the Strait now."

As for his earlier warning against Oman, which is reported to be working with Iran on a plan to open the strait and keep the waterway under the control of the two nations, Trump said: "I don't think they behaved very well, but we'd handle them very easily, just like we do others."