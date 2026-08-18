US-Iran War LIVE: Iran Negotiator Ghalibaf Says Hormuz Will Not Open Until US Meets Demands
Published : August 18, 2026 at 8:11 AM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Iran will keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed until the United States meets its obligations under the interim agreement, Iran’s top negotiator and Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Tuesday.
Ghalibaf declared on state television that the vital maritime corridor will remain restricted until Washington completely implements the conditions outlined in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
According to Ghalibaf, Iran will not fully restore commercial traffic until the US fulfills specific terms including lifting the naval blockade currently imposed on Iranian ports and coastal areas, removing primary economic and oil sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic, unfreezing Iranian assets that are currently blocked in overseas accounts and ending military threats and operations across all regional fronts.
Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said that a crew member was injured after an "unknown projectile" struck a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
"The impact caused damage to the engine room and resulted in a crew casualty," the UKMTO said in a post on social media. The incident happened a day after traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained severely muted as the 60-day negotiating period between the US and Iran came to an end on Monday.
The ceasefire ended with both sides standing firm on their positions over Iran's nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz and without an extension or a final peace agreement being reached. The 14-point interim agreement had originally been signed on June 17, 2026, following talks mediated by regional partners.
US President Donald Trump said that Tehran wants to reach an agreement with Washington but is unwilling to accept the kind of deal he considers necessary.
"They want to make a deal, but they're not going to make the kind of deal that I feel is necessary," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday (US local time). Trump offered no details on the state of the negotiations, reiterating that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained Washington's objective, reports Xinhua news agency.
"You understand that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't have a nuclear weapon," Trump said. "It's very simple. They can't have a nuclear war."
Trump also claimed that the United States had "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz through its naval blockade against all Iranian ports, repeatedly musing about making it a territory of the United States. "We control it (the strait) with the blockade. And I like the idea of declaring it a territory," Trump said. "We have total control over the Strait now."
Iran Ready For US 'Ground Operations'
Iranian authorities have signalled they could shift to a more offensive approach to the war with the US. According to Al Jazeera, Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, head of the political bureau of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), told state television recently that his forces were ready to take whatever action is needed to defend the country.
"The enemy started the war and our efforts have been defensive, although they might take on an offensive aspect," said Javani. He did not elaborate on what exactly the offensive measures could entail, but said opponents should expect “strategic surprises”.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi last week identified US and regional allies’ infrastructure – such as energy networks, power plants and internet-connected systems – as potential targets, if the US hits Iran’s civilian infrastructure. Hardline Iranian politicians and media outlets have discussed the idea of mounting a ground incursion against US interests in Bahrain and Kuwait if Washington invades Iran.
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Israel Strikes Military Air Base In Syria, US Condemns 'Unnecessary Escalation' (headline)
Israeli airstrikes on an air base in northwest Syria early Tuesday caused material damage without inflicting any casualties, Syrian state TV reported. State TV said eight strikes hit the runway of the Abu Duhur air base in the northwestern province of Idlib. It gave no further details.
US envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said Israel was behind strikes on a disused air base in the country's northwest on Tuesday, slamming what he called an "unnecessary escalation".
"The confirmed Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase constitute an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability," he wrote in a post on X, adding "we encourage all parties to prioritise logical discourse over further military incidents".
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran Negotiator Ghalibaf Says Hormuz Will Not Open Until US Meets Demands
Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the United States meets Tehran's demands, including lifting a naval blockade.
"I want to state clearly that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the American commitments stipulated in the memorandum of understanding... are implemented," Ghalibaf said in a speech broadcast on state television. He listed the removal of the blockade, the lifting of oil sanctions and unfreezing of Iran's assets abroad among the demands.
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran FM Accuses Israel Of Sabotaging Ceasefire Deal With US
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israel of actively sabotaging diplomacy, describing the country as the primary obstacle to a lasting ceasefire deal with the US, Al Jazeera reported, citing the IRNA news agency.
"The Zionist regime was and remains the biggest opponent and obstacle to the implementation of the memorandum of understanding. They made every effort to prevent such an agreement from being reached, every effort to make this agreement fail, and every effort to prevent it from being implemented," it said.
Araghchi added that Trump’s demand for an "unconditional surrender" from Iran failed to materialise, as Tehran ultimately accepted a ceasefire and conducted negotiations with the US on its own terms.
US-Iran War LIVE | Vessel Struck In Hormuz: UKMTO
An "unknown projectile" struck a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz, causing a crew casualty, the British maritime agency UKMTO reported on Tuesday. "The impact caused damage to the engine room and resulted in a crew casualty," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on X.
"The remaining crew are currently being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard," the agency said. Iran has imposed an effective blockade of the strait, frequently attacking commercial ships, and wants to charge users for passage, which the US fiercely opposes.
US Awards $22.9 Billion Tomahawk Contract To RTX Amid Munitions Stockpile Concerns Over Iran War
The US Department of War on Monday announced a $22.9 billion contract with Raytheon, an RTX business, awarded by the US Navy, to accelerate production of the Tomahawk missile, a critical long-range strike capability, amid concerns over depleted US munitions stockpiles as the conflict with Iran continues.
According to a statement issued by the Department of War, the contract is aimed at rapidly expanding Tomahawk production and strengthening the US military's ability to field long-range strike capabilities while also supporting expansion across the country's munitions industrial base.
"The Department called upon industry to expand munitions production, and RTX has answered that call," Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael P Duffey said. "This Tomahawk award increases our ability to equip the Joint Force, ensuring our Warfighters never face a fair fight," he added.
Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said the investment would help ensure that US naval and joint forces have the firepower required to deter aggression and protect the homeland.
Cao also highlighted the need to rapidly increase munitions output in a post on X announcing the development. "We called on industry to rapidly scale up munitions output, and RTX is delivering. This landmark Tomahawk contract ensures our warfighters continue to have the lethal firepower they need to win," the post read.
The announcement comes amid concerns over US weapons stockpiles following the conflict with Iran. A CNN report, citing multiple sources, said US military commanders had raised concerns about critically low stockpiles of certain munitions, particularly air defence interceptors.
UN Chief Calls For Resumption Of Iran-US Talks
As the 60-day deadline for a negotiated final deal under the June 17 Iran-US memorandum of understanding (MoU) expired on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reportedly called on Iran and the United States to resume negotiations towards a durable settlement to the conflict.
His spokesman Stephane Dujarric, as per Xinhua news agency report, said that Guterres wants negotiations to resume. "His message is the same, which he's been delivering since the start, which is there is no military solution to this conflict," said Dujarric.
"He (Guterres) urges the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States to resume negotiations toward a peaceful and durable settlement as soon as possible, to avoid military action and as well to lower the rhetoric that we've been hearing in recent days."
Trump Rejects MoU Extension, Claims US Has Control Over Hormuz
President Donald Trump said the United States is not seeking an extension of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran, which expired on Monday, and that Tehran should "put up the white flag of surrender".
Oil Prices Rise As Hopes For Ceasefire In West Asia Fade
Oil prices rose on Tuesday as concerns over energy supplies grew amid fading hopes of a ceasefire extension in the West Asian region. Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $91.14 a barrel by 00:03 GMT, after reaching their highest level since late July in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 42 cents to $85.04 a barrel, after rising more than one percent earlier to touch $85.37.
US Senator Chris Murphy Criticises Trump's Iran Nuclear Diplomacy
US Senator Chris Murphy has criticised the Trump administration's approach to negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme, saying there is currently no clear path to persuade Tehran to give up the programme.
"It's crystal clear that there is no current path to get Iran to give up its nuclear program," Murphy said in a post on X.
He further claimed that Iran is "toying with Trump" and that Tehran believes it can secure full sanctions relief and access to its frozen funds without making any concessions on its nuclear programme.
Araghchi Condemns Attack On PM Barzani's Office, Warns Of 'False-Flag' Ploys
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack on Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's office, saying "nothing justifies the reckless attack". He warning his Kurdish "friends" against false-flag attempts to sow discord between neighbours.
Iran Rejects Allegations Of Drone Attack On Barzani's Office
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has described the reported drone attack on Barzani's office in Erbil as a "highly suspicious development". Baghaei said Iran condemns the attack and suggested that it could be a "false flag" operation aimed at implicating Tehran.
He said Iraqi officials had previously announced the discovery of terrorist cells affiliated with certain foreign powers that were allegedly involved in planning and carrying out such false flag operations, ANI reported, citing Press TV.
The Iranian spokesperson called for "careful and vigilant attention" to the incident and warned against what he described as attempts by Iran and Iraq's enemies to undermine relations between the two countries. Baghaei also said that Iran remained committed to maintaining and strengthening its friendly relations with the Kurdistan Region in areas of mutual interest.
Kurdish Govt Accuses Iran Of Drone Strikes On PM's Office, Parastin Chief's Residence
Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reportedly accused Iran of carrying out drone strikes targeting the office of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the residence of the head of the Kurdish intelligence agency Parastin. While no casualties have been reported in the incident, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks either.
Barzani condemned the "reckless and unacceptable attacks", saying they represent "a serious escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region."
"Based on information and investigations conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Directorate in the Kurdistan Region, it has been confirmed that my personal office and the residence of the President of the Parastin Agency were subjected today to Iranian attacks using drones," Barzani said in a post on X.
"I strongly condemn these reckless and unacceptable aggressions in the strongest terms. I affirm that they constitute a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region, and such attacks will not deter us from continuing to carry out our duties and protecting our citizens," he added.
Trump Says Iran Unwilling To Agree To Deal He Considers Necessary
US President Donald Trump has said that Tehran wants to reach an agreement with Washington but is unwilling to accept the kind of deal he considers necessary, as a 60-day negotiating period between the two sides came to an end. "They want to make a deal, but they're not going to make the kind of a deal that I feel is necessary," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday (US local time).
He offered no details on the state of the negotiations, reiterating that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained Washington's objective. "You understand that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't have a nuclear weapon... It's very simple. They can't have a nuclear war," Trump said.
Trump also claimed that the United States has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz through its naval blockade against all Iranian ports. "We control it (the strait) with the blockade. And I like the idea of declaring it a territory," Trump said. "We have total control over the Strait now."
As for his earlier warning against Oman, which is reported to be working with Iran on a plan to open the strait and keep the waterway under the control of the two nations, Trump said: "I don't think they behaved very well, but we'd handle them very easily, just like we do others."