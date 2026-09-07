West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran Warns Of 'More Painful' Response To US Attacks; Plans New Restrictions Around Hormuz

Iran Warns Of 'More Painful' Response To US Attacks

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a speech on Sunday that the country is confronting its adversaries across the economic, military, and diplomatic fronts and will ultimately prevail. He said recent strikes on US bases has left US leaders "in a state of desperation," adding that they are using artificial intelligence to produce images and videos from the battlefield.

Ghalibaf warned that the era of "proportionate responses" has ended, calling the recent attacks on US bases "only a beginning" and threatening that any future attack on Iran's interests or security would receive a "faster, heavier, and more painful" response.