West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran Warns Of 'More Painful' Response To US Attacks; Plans New Restrictions Around Hormuz
Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:03 AM IST|
Updated : September 7, 2026 at 8:47 AM IST
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned the US that the "rules of the game" in its war with Iran have changed, saying any further attack on Iranian interests or security would trigger a faster and more painful response.
"The US should understand that the rules of the game in war against Iran have changed 'before it is too late'," Ghalibaf said on Sunday, a day after the US struck several Iranian tankers in the Gulf.
"From now on, any attack against Iran's interests and security will receive a faster, heavier and more painful response," he said in a speech published on his Telegram channel.
At the same time, Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said the Strait of Hormuz will reopen if the US stops attacking and threatening Tehran. He said, "Iran will commit to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open when the US neither threatens nor attacks Iran."
Rezaei, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, also said Iran will declare a restricted zone near the Strait of Hormuz and announce a new shipping route agreed with Oman "in the coming days".
Iran said it attacked three oil tankers using an "unauthorised route" through the Strait of Hormuz, along with some US-linked ships, in retaliation for US strikes on Iranian tankers.
On the other hand, Israel has ordered residents of Deir Zahrani in southern Lebanon to evacuate a specific zone ahead of strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah. The Israeli army said, "Hezbollah's terrorist activity compels the IDF to act forcefully against it," and said it was targeting a "Hezbollah terrorist facility".
Israeli forces also killed at least five Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, while settlers shot and killed a teenager in the occupied West Bank. Israel continued airstrikes on Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire, killing at least four people and wounding 20.
Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Monday as the latest US-Iran strikes raised concerns over prolonged disruption to Middle East oil supplies. Brent crude rose 0.54 per cent to $96.80 a barrel, while WTI gained 0.72 per cent to $92.14.
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Iran Announces Restricted Zone In Strait Of Hormuz
Iran's Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei declared that Iran will soon announce a restricted zone extending from the US Navy's blockade line through the Strait of Hormuz and into the Persian Gulf. "In the coming days, a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz will be announced. This zone starts from the US Navy's blockade line and covers areas of the Persian Gulf. Any ship entering this new zone will be placed on the sanctions list," Rezaei said.
Iran Warns Of 'More Painful' Response To US Attacks
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a speech on Sunday that the country is confronting its adversaries across the economic, military, and diplomatic fronts and will ultimately prevail. He said recent strikes on US bases has left US leaders "in a state of desperation," adding that they are using artificial intelligence to produce images and videos from the battlefield.
Ghalibaf warned that the era of "proportionate responses" has ended, calling the recent attacks on US bases "only a beginning" and threatening that any future attack on Iran's interests or security would receive a "faster, heavier, and more painful" response.
Iran Claims Strike On US Ship In Hormuz, But US Denies It
Iran has said it struck an unmanned US vessel trying to enter the Strait of Hormuz. The purported attack came a day after the US military said forces struck three Iranian oil tankers in response to Navy warships being targeted with ballistic missiles.
However, the claim of attack on US vessel has been dismissed by the US military as a "total lie".
Experts called it a dangerous escalation after Iran's previous attacks at sea targeted commercial shipping. The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. But since a fragile ceasefire agreement was announced in June, on-and-off fighting has persisted, with both sides trying to inflict military and economic pain as negotiations have collapsed.