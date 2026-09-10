US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Condemns US Attacks On Oil Tankers, Calls For UN Action Over 'Grave Violation' Of Security

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday strongly condemned recent US military strikes targeting Iranian oil tankers, highlighting that Iranian armed forces launched retaliatory strikes against American vessels and military infrastructure in Jordan and calling for UN action over "grave violation" of security.

The Iranian Embassy in India shared the statement in a post on X, noting that the ministry denounced the strikes as an act of aggression against its maritime infrastructure.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the aggressive attack carried out by the US terrorist military against several Iranian oil tankers on the evening of Tuesday, 8 September 2026," the statement read.

Iranian diplomats characterised the operations in regional waters as an expansion of long-standing economic and military measures directed at Tehran.

"Military aggression by the U.S. against Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is considered a continuation of U.S. military aggression, naval blockade, and economic warfare against the Iranian nation, as well as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law," the ministry stated.

Warning of broader stability risks, the statement added, "The aggressive actions of the U.S. against Iranian commercial vessels are not only a dangerous escalation of tension in the region, but also a clear threat against regional and international peace and security."

The ministry explicitly tied Iran's subsequent military actions in the region, including missile strikes targeting US positions in Jordan, to its right to self-defence.