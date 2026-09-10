US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Condemns US Attacks On Oil Tankers, Calls For UN Action Over 'Grave Violation' Of Security
US President Donald Trump claimed that the war with Iran will end “immediately” after the upcoming US midterm elections, accusing Tehran of holding out in hopes that a change in political power in Washington will allow it to pursue a nuclear weapon.
Speaking to reporters before departing for a Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, Trump argued that Tehran is attempting to influence American voters to secure a more lenient administration in Washington.
“I think the war will end immediately after the election...They're desperate to try and affect the election so that we could get a nice, weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon,” Trump said.
Asked directly why he believes the fighting will cease so rapidly after the vote, Trump reiterated that Tehran is running out of options.
“Because they can't hold out any longer. They're desperate to try and affect the election, so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon. All they want is a nuclear weapon, and if they had a nuclear weapon, the whole world is in deep trouble," he stated.
When pressed on whether he expected diplomatic talks to resume or the military campaign to be restarted, Trump signalled that Washington is in no rush to negotiate, asserting that recent operations have severely weakened the Iranian state.
“We're not looking for it, to be honest with you. Originally, I wanted to make a deal,” Trump told a reporter. “We're so far down the line; they have very little country left right now, so we're not looking for it. Yes, a negotiation could possibly happen, but it's not something we're looking at. This war will end immediately after our election."
He added that any ultimate diplomatic resolution would extend far beyond conventional nuclear agreements.
“I'm doing much more than a nuclear deal. There's a lot more than nuclear. We're going to have a nuclear deal. That's 99.9, but there's going to be a lot of other things on the table that wouldn't have been on the table three months ago,” Trump declared.
Turning to active military engagements in the region, Trump directly confirmed US responsibility for recent strikes targeting Iranian maritime assets and oil transport networks in the Gulf, warning that additional action would follow.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Condemns US Attacks On Oil Tankers, Calls For UN Action Over 'Grave Violation' Of Security
Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday strongly condemned recent US military strikes targeting Iranian oil tankers, highlighting that Iranian armed forces launched retaliatory strikes against American vessels and military infrastructure in Jordan and calling for UN action over "grave violation" of security.
The Iranian Embassy in India shared the statement in a post on X, noting that the ministry denounced the strikes as an act of aggression against its maritime infrastructure.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the aggressive attack carried out by the US terrorist military against several Iranian oil tankers on the evening of Tuesday, 8 September 2026," the statement read.
Iranian diplomats characterised the operations in regional waters as an expansion of long-standing economic and military measures directed at Tehran.
"Military aggression by the U.S. against Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is considered a continuation of U.S. military aggression, naval blockade, and economic warfare against the Iranian nation, as well as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law," the ministry stated.
Warning of broader stability risks, the statement added, "The aggressive actions of the U.S. against Iranian commercial vessels are not only a dangerous escalation of tension in the region, but also a clear threat against regional and international peace and security."
The ministry explicitly tied Iran's subsequent military actions in the region, including missile strikes targeting US positions in Jordan, to its right to self-defence.