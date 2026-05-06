US-Iran War LIVE | Rubio Says War With Iran Is over, Peace Is Still Elusive

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the major U.S. military operation against Iran is over but is stopping short of saying the conflict is over or cannot be restarted.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Rubio said that “Operation Epic Fury” — the attack the U.S. and Israel mounted on Iran on Feb. 28 — “is concluded” because the objectives of the mission were all successfully concluded.

“We’re not cheering for an additional situation to occur,” he said. “We would prefer the path of peace.”

In order for that to happen, Rubio said Iran must agree to Trump’s demands on its nuclear program and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.(AP)