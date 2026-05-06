US-Iran War LIVE | Rubio Says War With Iran Is over, Peace Is Still Elusive
A proposed UN resolution threatens Iran with sanctions or other measures if it doesn’t halt attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, stop imposing “illegal tolls,” and disclose the placement of all mines to allow freedom of navigation.
The draft resolution, co-sponsored by the United States and Gulf nations and obtained on Tuesday by The Associated Press, also demands that Iran “immediately participate in and enable” United Nations efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor in the strait to enable the delivery of vital aid, fertiliser and other goods.
U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz told reporters he believes the new, narrow proposal will gain the necessary support it needs to pass the 15-member council, without triggering opposition or a veto from Iran’s allies.
The proposed resolution, which was drafted under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter and thus could be enforced militarily, threatens “effective measures that are commensurate with the gravity of the situation, including sanctions” if Iran doesn’t comply.
Iran Guards vow 'firm response' if ships diverge from declared Hormuz corridor
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned on Tuesday that they would respond firmly to any ships that diverge from the Islamic country’s approved route through the Strait of Hormuz.
“We warn all vessels planning to transit the Strait of Hormuz that the only safe passage is the corridor previously announced by Iran. Any diversion of ships to other routes is dangerous and will result in a firm response from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Navy,” it said in a statement carried by state television.
The warning came on the second day of a U.S. effort to facilitate the transit of commercial ships through the waterway, which Iran closed in response to the U.S.-Israeli war against the Islamic country.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Rubio Says War With Iran Is over, Peace Is Still Elusive
Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the major U.S. military operation against Iran is over but is stopping short of saying the conflict is over or cannot be restarted.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Rubio said that “Operation Epic Fury” — the attack the U.S. and Israel mounted on Iran on Feb. 28 — “is concluded” because the objectives of the mission were all successfully concluded.
“We’re not cheering for an additional situation to occur,” he said. “We would prefer the path of peace.”
In order for that to happen, Rubio said Iran must agree to Trump’s demands on its nuclear program and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.(AP)