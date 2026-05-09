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US-Iran War LIVE: UN Chief Calls On All Parties To Abide By The Ceasefire

US-Iran War LIVE: UN Chief Calls On All Parties To Abide By The Ceasefire
This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese area of Tyre shows people around the beach against the backdrop of smoke rising from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the village of El Qlaile on May 8, 2026. (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2026 at 4:30 AM IST

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Updated : May 9, 2026 at 4:55 AM IST

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The Prime Minister of Qatar, a key intermediary, was visiting Washington to meet Vice President J.D. Vance to discuss Iran, a source familiar with the matter said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani plans to speak to Vance about “U.S.-Qatar relations and the situation in Iran, with a focus on LNG markets and regional stability,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Hezbollah says launched missiles at military base in north Israel

Hezbollah on Friday (May 8) said it launched missiles at a military base in northern Israel in retaliation for Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs despite a truce.

In a statement, the group said it targeted a base south of the Israeli city of Nahariya. The Israeli military had said earlier that sirens sounded in several northern cities.

Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs on Wednesday (May 6), killing a Hezbollah commander in the first attack on the area in a month.

Rubio says 'unacceptable' for Iran to control Hormuz

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (May 8) slammed Iranian efforts to control the Strait of Hormuz, following a report that Tehran has created an authority to approve transit through the vital waterway.

“Iran now claims that they own, that they have a right to control, an international waterway. That’s an unacceptable thing that they’re trying to normalise,” Rubio told reporters during a visit to Rome.

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4:28 AM, 9 May 2026 (IST)

US-Iran War LIVE: UN Chief Calls On All Parties To Abide By The Ceasefire

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern at the reported exchange of fire between Iran and the United States in the Strait of Hormuz, his spokesperson said.

“He underscores that this is a critical moment for de-escalation and urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday.

Guterres calls on all parts to refrain from action “that could lead to renewed escalation or undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts,” Dujarric said. (AP)

Last Updated : May 9, 2026 at 4:55 AM IST

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US ISRAEL WAR ON IRAN

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