US-Iran War LIVE: US Military Says It Intercepted Iranian Attacks On 3 Navy Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

The U.S. military says that it intercepted Iranian attacks on three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz and “targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces.”

The exchange occurred as U.S. Navy destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said Thursday in a social media post. U.S. forces intercepted “unprovoked Iranian attacks” and responded with self-defense strikes, it said.

The U.S. military said no ships were hit. It said it doesn’t seek escalation but “remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.”(AP)