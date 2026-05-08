US-Iran War LIVE: US Military Says It Intercepted Iranian Attacks On 3 Navy Ships In Strait Of Hormuz
The US carried out retaliatory strikes on Iran on Thursday (May 7, 2026), targeting sites, its military said. According to Washington, earlier Iran was responsible for attacking US forces in what it called unprovoked hostilities by Tehran.
“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces , including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes,” the military said in a statement.
Iran state TV reports explosions on island in Hormuz strait
Iranian state TV reported explosions on an island in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday (May 7, 2026), saying they occurred during an “exchange of fire”.
“The explosions at the Bahman pier on Qeshm Island occurred during an exchange of fire between Iranian armed forces and the enemy,” the broadcaster IRIB reported.
Other Iranian news outlets also reported the blasts, while the Israeli military told AFP it was “not aware of such” a strike.
Iran cut back oil production by 400,000 bpd, Says US
According to US energy secretary Chris Wright, Iran appears to have cut back oil production by 400,000 barrels per day and is likely to reduce it more as its storage units fill.
“It looks like they’ve likely already cut back their production, maybe by 400,000 barrels a day. They’ll likely continue to ramp down their production as their storage fills and their inability to export oil,” Wright told Fox News.
A U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports has shrunk Tehran’s oil exports, stranding a growing stockpile of crude on tankers as Iranian storage sites run out of space, shipping data showed, and analysts said.
LIVE FEED
US-Iran War LIVE: US Military Says It Intercepted Iranian Attacks On 3 Navy Ships In Strait Of Hormuz
The U.S. military says that it intercepted Iranian attacks on three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz and “targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces.”
The exchange occurred as U.S. Navy destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said Thursday in a social media post. U.S. forces intercepted “unprovoked Iranian attacks” and responded with self-defense strikes, it said.
The U.S. military said no ships were hit. It said it doesn’t seek escalation but “remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.”(AP)