US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Pause To Give Space For Possible Settlement To End War
The U.S. military fired on an Iranian oil tanker on Wednesday (May 6, 2026) as President Donald Trump sought to pressure Tehran into reaching a deal to end the war. The Islamic Republic said it was reviewing the latest American proposals.
A fighter jet shot out the rudder of the tanker in the Gulf of Oman as it tried to breach the American blockade of Iran’s ports, U.S. Central Command said in a social media post.
The attack occurred as Iran and the U.S. are officially in a ceasefire. Mr. Trump threatened Tehran with a new wave of bombing if a deal is not reached that includes opening the critical Strait of Hormuz.
Iran is yet to respond to US proposal
Iran’s Tasnim news agency said on Wednesday said Tehran has not yet responded to the latest US proposal aimed at ending the more than two-month war. It cited an unnamed source who added that the draft contained some unacceptable provisions.
Hezbollah’s elite force commander killed
A senior commander from Hezbollah’s elite force was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Wednesday (May 6., 2026), the first on the area in nearly a month, a source close to the group said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military had targeted “the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan force”.
The source close to Hezbollah told AFP on condition of anonymity that “Malek Ballout, the operations commander in the Radwan force” was killed.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency had reported that “Israeli warplanes launched an attack, targeting Ghobeiri” in the southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold.
AFP journalists saw smoke rising from the targeted area, followed by residents leaving with their belongings. Many of the southern suburbs’ residents had already left after Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the West Asia war in March, and have not returned despite the truce in force since April 17.
A Lebanese security source told AFP on condition of anonymity that the strike hit an apartment in which Radwan leaders were holding a meeting.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Pause To Give Space For Possible Settlement To End War
The president announced the decision in a social media post Tuesday evening, saying he was pausing the effort for a short period to give space for U.S. efforts to finalize a settlement with Iran to end the war.
Trump says he is making the move based “on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran.” He added that the U.S. blockade of the strait would remain in place.