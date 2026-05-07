US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Pause To Give Space For Possible Settlement To End War

The president announced the decision in a social media post Tuesday evening, saying he was pausing the effort for a short period to give space for U.S. efforts to finalize a settlement with Iran to end the war.

Trump says he is making the move based “on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran.” He added that the U.S. blockade of the strait would remain in place.