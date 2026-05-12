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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Claims Iran Agreed To Let US Take Its Highly Enriched Uranium

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Claims Iran Agreed To Let US Take Its Highly Enriched Uranium
This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese area of Marjeyoun shows smoke rising from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the village of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh on May 11, 2026 (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2026 at 4:10 AM IST

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The United States imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and entities that it said facilitated the sale and shipment of Iranian oil to China, days ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing.

“The IRGC relies on front companies in permissive economic jurisdictions to obfuscate its role in oil sales and funnel the revenue to the Iranian regime,” read a statement from the U.S. Treasury, which named several individuals based in Iran, and companies based in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong as among those being punished. The IRGC is Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Trump vows 'complete victory' over Iran

US President Donald Trump said he is still aiming for “complete victory” in the war against Iran amid growing pressure to reach a peace deal.

“We’re going to have a complete victory,” Trump told reporters, adding that Iran thinks “I’ll get tired of this. I’ll get bored, or I’ll have some pressure. But there’s no pressure.”

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3:59 AM, 12 May 2026 (IST)

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Claims Iran Agreed To Let US Take Its Highly Enriched Uranium

But Trump says Iran “didn’t put it in the paper,” suggesting that as a reason why he rejected their latest proposal.
“They said, ‘You’re going to have to take it.’ We were going to go with them,” Trump said. “But they changed their mind because they didn’t put it in the paper.”

Trump said his war plan is “very simple.” “The plan is that they cannot have a nuclear weapon. And they didn’t say that in their letter,” he said. (AP)

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