US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Claims Iran Agreed To Let US Take Its Highly Enriched Uranium

But Trump says Iran “didn’t put it in the paper,” suggesting that as a reason why he rejected their latest proposal.

“They said, ‘You’re going to have to take it.’ We were going to go with them,” Trump said. “But they changed their mind because they didn’t put it in the paper.”

Trump said his war plan is “very simple.” “The plan is that they cannot have a nuclear weapon. And they didn’t say that in their letter,” he said. (AP)