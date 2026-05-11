US-Iran War LIVE: UK, France To Host Defence Ministers' Meeting On Hormuz

The UK and France will on Tuesday host a multinational meeting of defence ministers on military plans to restore trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the British government said.

"The Defence Secretary John Healey will co-chair a meeting of over 40 nations, alongside his French counterpart, Minister Catherine Vautrin, for the multinational mission’s first Defence Minister’s meeting," a defence ministry statement said Sunday. The announcement came hours after Iran warned London and Paris against sending warships to the region. (AFP)