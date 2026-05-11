US-Iran War LIVE: UK, France To Host Defence Ministers' Meeting On Hormuz
Published : May 11, 2026 at 4:18 AM IST|
Updated : May 11, 2026 at 4:30 AM IST
Iran sent its response to the latest U.S. proposal to end the Iran war via Pakistani mediators on Sunday, but US President Donald Trump quickly rejected it in a social media post as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” — the latest setback to efforts to resolve the standoff in the Persian Gulf that has throttled shipping and sent energy prices soaring.
Iranian state television reported that Tehran rejected the U.S. proposal as amounting to surrender, insisting instead on “war reparations by the U.S., full Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, an end to sanctions, and the release of seized Iranian assets.”
Washington’s latest proposal addressed a deal to end the war, reopen the strait and roll back Iran’s nuclear program. Trump’s rejection of the Iranian response included no details. In an earlier post, he accused Tehran of “playing games” with the United States for nearly 50 years, adding: “They will be laughing no longer!”
Trump is giving diplomacy “every chance we possibly can before going back to hostilities,” the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, told ABC earlier.
Iran head of military meets supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei: state TV
Iranian state television said on Sunday that the head of the military central command, Ali Abdollahi, had met with the country’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since his appointment in March.
Khamenei issued “new directives and guidance for the continuation of operations to confront the enemy”, State TV said, without specifying when the meeting took place.
Khamenei, reportedly wounded in strikes on the first day of the West Asia war that claimed the life of his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei, has released only written statements since his appointment.
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US-Iran War LIVE: UK, France To Host Defence Ministers' Meeting On Hormuz
The UK and France will on Tuesday host a multinational meeting of defence ministers on military plans to restore trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the British government said.
"The Defence Secretary John Healey will co-chair a meeting of over 40 nations, alongside his French counterpart, Minister Catherine Vautrin, for the multinational mission’s first Defence Minister’s meeting," a defence ministry statement said Sunday. The announcement came hours after Iran warned London and Paris against sending warships to the region. (AFP)