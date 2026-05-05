US-Iran War LIVE: Ceasefire On Verge Of Collapse As UAE Comes Under Attack; Iran Says 'No Military Solution To Political Crisis'

War In the Middle East: Latest Developments

Here are the latest developments in the Middle East war:

Growing calls for de-escalation: The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Saudi Arabia called for de-escalation in the Middle East following reported attacks on the United Arab Emirates.

Iran says attacks are response to US: A senior Iranian military official did not deny the fresh strikes but said on state television that the Islamic republic had "no pre-planned programme to attack the oil facilities in question". "What happened was the product of the US military's adventurism to create a passage for ships to illegally pass through" the Strait of Hormuz, the official said.

UAE returns to remote teaching: The United Arab Emirates's education ministry ordered all schools to return to remote teaching for the remainder of the week following fresh attacks on the country by Iran.

US says destroyed Iran boats: US forces destroyed six Iranian boats and shot down missiles and drones fired at US Navy and commercial vessels by Tehran's military, a top US admiral said. US Apache and Seahawk helicopters hit "six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping," Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, told journalists. Tehran denied its boats were destroyed, saying: "The US claim that it sank a number of Iranian war boats is false."

Trump says 'no damage' in Hormuz: President Donald Trump downplayed tensions after US warships entered the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran had "taken some shots" but caused no harm apart from damage to a South Korean vessel. "Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

UAE hit: The United Arab Emirates said it was targeted by Iranian strikes, including one on its vital Fujairah energy hub that wounded three Indians. "These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression," the UAE's foreign ministry said, adding that the country reserves the "right to respond". Iran had "no plans" to attack the UAE, a senior Iranian military official said after the attacks.

Two injured in Oman: Two people were injured in Oman, on its coast along the Strait of Hormuz, when a residential building was targeted, state media reported. Two expatriate workers were moderately hurt and four vehicles were damaged in the strike on Bukha, the Oman News Agency said.

'No ships crossed Hormuz': Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied any commercial ships transited the Strait of Hormuz, after the US military said two US-flagged merchant vessels had passed through the vital waterway under escort. "The claims of American officials are baseless and completely false," the Guards said in a statement on Telegram.