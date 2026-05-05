US-Iran War LIVE: Ceasefire On Verge Of Collapse As UAE Comes Under Attack; Iran Says 'No Military Solution To Political Crisis'
Published : May 5, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST|
Updated : May 5, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
The West Asia conflict reached a critical flashpoint on Monday as the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran was on the verge of collapse following direct naval clashes in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US military said it fired on Iranian forces and sank six small boats targeting civilian ships as it moved to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The United Arab Emirates, a key American ally, said it had come under attack from Iran for the first time since a fragile ceasefire took hold in early April.
The US military said two American-flagged merchant ships had successfully transited the strait on Monday as part of a new initiative. The UAE Defence Ministry said its air defences had engaged 15 missiles and four drones fired by Iran. Authorities in the eastern emirate of Fujairah said one drone sparked a fire at a key oil facility, wounding three Indian nationals. The British military reported two cargo vessels ablaze off the UAE.
Tehran did not outright confirm or deny the attacks, but early on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that both the US and the UAE “should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire.”
"Events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis. As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE. Project Freedom is Project Deadlock," Araghchi said.
Iranian state television earlier quoted an anonymous military official as saying Tehran had had “no plan” to target the UAE or one of its oil fields. "The incident resulted from U.S. military adventurism to create an illegal passage,” the official said about the oil facility attack, apparently referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's latest efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy.
Breaking Iran’s chokehold on the strait would ease global economic concerns and deny Iran a major source of leverage. But such efforts also risk reigniting the full-scale fighting that erupted when the US and Israel first attacked Iran on Feb. 28, prompting it to close the strait.
Shipping companies and their insurers are unlikely to take such a risk, given that Iran has fired on ships in the waterway and vowed to keep doing so. Iran has said the new U.S. effort is a violation of the fragile ceasefire that has held for more than three weeks.
LIVE FEED
IMF Chief Warns Of 'Much Worse Outcome' for Global Economy As Iran War Drags On
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned that the global economy would face a "much worse outcome" if the Middle East war drags on into 2027, with oil prices hitting around 125 dollars per barrel.
"We are going to see inflation climbing up, and then inevitably, inflation expectations would start de-anchoring," she said at a conference hosted by the Milken Institute in Washington, D.C., on Monday (local time).
She noted that current conditions, including a prolonged conflict, oil prices hovering at or above 100 US dollars per barrel, and mounting inflationary pressures, have already activated the IMF's "adverse scenario," reports Xinhua news agency.
War In the Middle East: Latest Developments
Here are the latest developments in the Middle East war:
Growing calls for de-escalation: The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Saudi Arabia called for de-escalation in the Middle East following reported attacks on the United Arab Emirates.
Iran says attacks are response to US: A senior Iranian military official did not deny the fresh strikes but said on state television that the Islamic republic had "no pre-planned programme to attack the oil facilities in question". "What happened was the product of the US military's adventurism to create a passage for ships to illegally pass through" the Strait of Hormuz, the official said.
UAE returns to remote teaching: The United Arab Emirates's education ministry ordered all schools to return to remote teaching for the remainder of the week following fresh attacks on the country by Iran.
US says destroyed Iran boats: US forces destroyed six Iranian boats and shot down missiles and drones fired at US Navy and commercial vessels by Tehran's military, a top US admiral said. US Apache and Seahawk helicopters hit "six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping," Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, told journalists. Tehran denied its boats were destroyed, saying: "The US claim that it sank a number of Iranian war boats is false."
Trump says 'no damage' in Hormuz: President Donald Trump downplayed tensions after US warships entered the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran had "taken some shots" but caused no harm apart from damage to a South Korean vessel. "Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
UAE hit: The United Arab Emirates said it was targeted by Iranian strikes, including one on its vital Fujairah energy hub that wounded three Indians. "These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression," the UAE's foreign ministry said, adding that the country reserves the "right to respond". Iran had "no plans" to attack the UAE, a senior Iranian military official said after the attacks.
Two injured in Oman: Two people were injured in Oman, on its coast along the Strait of Hormuz, when a residential building was targeted, state media reported. Two expatriate workers were moderately hurt and four vehicles were damaged in the strike on Bukha, the Oman News Agency said.
'No ships crossed Hormuz': Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied any commercial ships transited the Strait of Hormuz, after the US military said two US-flagged merchant vessels had passed through the vital waterway under escort. "The claims of American officials are baseless and completely false," the Guards said in a statement on Telegram.
'Unacceptable': India Condemns UAE Drone Attack, Urges End To Hostilities After 3 Indians Injured
India on Tuesday condemned the attack on three Indian nationals who were injured when a fire broke out in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the United Arab Emirates. The fire was caused by a drone strike attributed to Iran. The government termed the attack as "unacceptable."
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on social media, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent people.
"The attack in Fujairah that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We urge the immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians," the MEA said. Read More...