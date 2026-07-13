US-Iran War Live Updates: US Forces Say New Wave Of Attacks Against Iran 'Completed'; Oil Prices Surge 3.5 Pc

US-Iran War Live Updates| 'Dozens Of Targets Hit In Iran, Including Air Defense Systems': US CENTCOM

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the "latest wave of offensive strikes against Iran" on Monday. US Military further claimed that it targeted multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

"CENTCOM forces struck Iranian military air-defence systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time," the US Central Command said in an article posted on the social media platform 'X'.

US Military further said that the Strait of Hormuz is a "vital maritime corridor for global trade" and "Iran does not control it".

"US forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations," it added.