US-Iran War Live Updates: US Forces Say New Wave Of Attacks Against Iran 'Completed'; Oil Prices Surge 3.5 Pc
Published : July 13, 2026 at 8:07 AM IST|
Updated : July 13, 2026 at 8:20 AM IST
The United States launched several waves of strikes on Iran on Monday morning over an Iranian attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz that set it ablaze and left a crew member missing over the weekend, further underlining the tensions gripping the Middle East as an interim deal to end the war buckles under repeated crossfire in the region.
Iran retaliated by targeting countries across the Middle East. Missile alert sirens sounded at dawn Monday in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. There was no immediate word on damage.
Iranian state media acknowledged the latest attacks on its soil early Monday, describing explosions in several locations with at least one person being killed. Iranian attacks on Sunday stretched to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and even Oman — whose territorial waters with Iran make up the strait. The narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, which once saw a fifth of all oil and natural gas pass through it, has become the key issue challenging an interim deal between the U.S. and Iran.
Iran and the U.S. are nearly halfway through the 60 days under that deal, which was supposed to set up talks toward a permanent end to the war. Instead, it has devolved into a series of attacks over the strait and its future, worrying world leaders that the Iran war could resume. “A return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.
LIVE FEED
US-Iran War Live Updates| 'Dozens Of Targets Hit In Iran, Including Air Defense Systems': US CENTCOM
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the "latest wave of offensive strikes against Iran" on Monday. US Military further claimed that it targeted multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.
"CENTCOM forces struck Iranian military air-defence systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time," the US Central Command said in an article posted on the social media platform 'X'.
US Military further said that the Strait of Hormuz is a "vital maritime corridor for global trade" and "Iran does not control it".
"US forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations," it added.
US-Iran War Live Updates| Oil Prices Surge 3.5 Pc On Renewed US-Iran Fighting
Oil prices opened sharply higher on Monday following the United States' launch of a wave of attacks on Iran and as Tehran announced it would close an international waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.
A barrel of international benchmark Brent crude for September delivery rose 3.75% to $78.86 at around 2210 GMT on Sunday. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 3.65 per cent to USD 74.02 per barrel for August delivery. (AFP)
US-Iran War Live Updates| Air Raid Sirens Sound In Bahrain: Interior Ministry
Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain on Monday, the interior ministry said, instructing residents to take shelter following attacks on the island nation as Iran targets US interests in the Gulf.
"The alarm siren has been activated and sounded... citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the Ministry of Interior posted on X.
It further asked people to follow the latest updates through official channels only.
US-Iran War Live Updates| At least 1 Killed, 4 Injured In Latest US Strikes On Iran: State Media
The United States fresh strikes on Monday killed one person and wounded four in southwestern Iran, state media reported. "Following the attack of the American enemy on Monday morning... one person was martyred, and four others were injured," official news agency IRNA reported, citing Khuzestan province's deputy governor for security and law enforcement, Valiollah Hayati.