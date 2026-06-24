West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iranian President Meets Pakistan's Top Leaders, Discusses Regional And Peace Initiatives
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday clarified that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the US and Iran does not contain any provision related to Tehran's ballistic missile programme.
Sharif made these remarks following delegation-level talks during a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was in Pakistan for a one-day state visit.
Responding to a question about Iran's nuclear and missile technology, Sharif stated that he would say “without fear of contradiction that Iran’s ballistic missile program was not a subject of discussion between the US and Iran...It was not on the table.” "It is not possible that others have missiles and Iran does not have them," he said.
Iran's missile programme remains a major concern for Israel, which faced hundreds of missiles during the recent conflict. “Our missiles do not like at all to be talked about by anyone,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in an interview with the state TV last week.
“Iranian missiles are only for firing, not for negotiations. Iran’s defence capability will not be discussed in any way, in any process or with any party,” he had said.
The US and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to restore peace in West Asia, advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | US Senate Passes Resolution Seeking To Limit Trump's Iran War Powers
The US Senate on Tuesday (local time) approved a resolution directing US President Donald Trump to remove American military forces from the conflict with Iran, marking a rare bipartisan rebuke of the administration's military authority and signalling concerns in Congress over potential escalation in the region.
According to CNN, the resolution was adopted by a vote of 50-48, with Republican Senators Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy joining Democrats in support of the measure.
Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against the resolution.
The absence of Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Dave McCormick, who had previously opposed advancing similar war powers measures, contributed to its passage, CNN reported.
The vote comes amid continued efforts by Democrats in both chambers of Congress to limit the president's authority to engage in military action against Iran without congressional approval. CNN reported that support for such efforts has gradually expanded among some Republicans in recent weeks.
The measure had earlier passed the US House of Representatives by a vote of 215-208, with four Republicans voting alongside Democrats.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iranian President Meets Pakistan's Top Leaders, Discusses Regional And Peace Initiatives
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday met with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership and discussed regional developments and peace initiatives involving the US.
Pezeshkian, who arrived in Pakistan on a day-long visit, held separate talks with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
"The peace deal between the US and Iran would bring a new era in the region," Prime Minister Sharif said during a joint press conference with President Pezeshkian following their delegation-level talks.
His visit comes days after Iran held talks with the US in Switzerland, where the two sides agreed on a roadmap to seal a final deal in 60 days.
The high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland, held on Sunday and Monday, took place under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran to advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.
The US and Iran signed the Islamabad MoU on Thursday to restore peace in West Asia, advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.
Sharif praised the Iranian nation for showing unity and dignity during the entire crisis.
Recalling the Islamabad MoU, he said it is “a matter of great happiness that this war has come to an end, which could have engulfed the entire region and beyond”.
He hailed the “sagacious” leadership of Pezeshkian and his colleagues, and highlighted Pakistan’s role as an “honest and sincere mediator” in the US-Iran peace process.