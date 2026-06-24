West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iranian President Meets Pakistan's Top Leaders, Discusses Regional And Peace Initiatives

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday met with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership and discussed regional developments and peace initiatives involving the US.

Pezeshkian, who arrived in Pakistan on a day-long visit, held separate talks with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

"The peace deal between the US and Iran would bring a new era in the region," Prime Minister Sharif said during a joint press conference with President Pezeshkian following their delegation-level talks.

His visit comes days after Iran held talks with the US in Switzerland, where the two sides agreed on a roadmap to seal a final deal in 60 days.

The high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland, held on Sunday and Monday, took place under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran to advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.

The US and Iran signed the Islamabad MoU on Thursday to restore peace in West Asia, advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.

Sharif praised the Iranian nation for showing unity and dignity during the entire crisis.

Recalling the Islamabad MoU, he said it is “a matter of great happiness that this war has come to an end, which could have engulfed the entire region and beyond”.

He hailed the “sagacious” leadership of Pezeshkian and his colleagues, and highlighted Pakistan’s role as an “honest and sincere mediator” in the US-Iran peace process.