West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran Talks Could Transform Middle East: Vance

US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that negotiations with Iran had produced agreements on maritime security, regional ceasefire enforcement and nuclear inspections, describing the talks as the foundation for what could become a "truly transformed Middle East."

Speaking to reporters before departing Emmen Air Base in Switzerland, Vance said the latest round of diplomacy had delivered tangible progress, even as both sides prepared for further technical negotiations in the days ahead. He stressed that the Trump administration would continue to judge Tehran by its actions rather than its promises.

"This is laying a foundation for what could be a truly transformed Middle East," Vance said. "We haven't built the house yet, we're gonna have to keep on building."The Vice President said one of the most significant outcomes was the creation of a mechanism designed to keep shipping lanes open and ensure continued energy flows through the region.