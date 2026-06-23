West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran Talks Could Transform Middle East: Vance
US Vice President JD Vance said that Iran would allow nuclear inspectors to return to the country after what he called a "very, very good" first day of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland. Iran's foreign ministry, however, said earlier that real negotiations on the "nuclear issue" haven't yet started.
Mediators said the two sides agreed to establish a line of communication to avoid "incidents and miscommunication" in the Strait of Hormuz to help ensure safe transit for commercial vessels through the vital waterway. Iran, the U.S. and Lebanon have also agreed to create a "deconfliction cell" to ensure the U.S.-Iran agreement's call for a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon, is respected. Iran's foreign minister says it will be the first real test of the negotiations.
On Monday, the United States confirmed a temporary suspension of sanctions on the Iranian oil industry, enabling the Islamic Republic to produce, market, and transport crude oil and associated commodities until 21 August.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained that the decision to pause these restrictions was based on Tehran's commitment to ensuring "free and open transit" in the Strait of Hormuz and its agreement to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors into the country.
Reflecting on the ongoing diplomatic efforts, JD Vance told reporters at the Burgenstock resort, "We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," further noting that "the final deal is the house... We haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people."
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran Talks Could Transform Middle East: Vance
US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that negotiations with Iran had produced agreements on maritime security, regional ceasefire enforcement and nuclear inspections, describing the talks as the foundation for what could become a "truly transformed Middle East."
Speaking to reporters before departing Emmen Air Base in Switzerland, Vance said the latest round of diplomacy had delivered tangible progress, even as both sides prepared for further technical negotiations in the days ahead. He stressed that the Trump administration would continue to judge Tehran by its actions rather than its promises.
"This is laying a foundation for what could be a truly transformed Middle East," Vance said. "We haven't built the house yet, we're gonna have to keep on building."The Vice President said one of the most significant outcomes was the creation of a mechanism designed to keep shipping lanes open and ensure continued energy flows through the region.