West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iran's Parliament Speaker Slams Trump's Warning, Says 'Don't Count On Threats Of Americans'

Amid stalled negotiations as part of the technical talks between Iran and the US in Switzerland, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran of hitting the Islamic Republic "very hard" if they "immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon", which Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf described as a sign of American 'desperation', while sharply criticising the US President, dismissing the remarks as ineffective.

Following Trump's remarks, Ghalibaf, who is also the chief negotiator from the Iranian side, in a post on X said that Iran would not be intimidated by such threats from Washington and asserted that the country's armed forces were prepared to respond if necessary.

"Don't they think to themselves that if their threats had any effect, they wouldn't have reached the point of despair today? We don't count on the threats of the Americans. They better be careful with their statements, our armed forces are ready to respond in another way. Whatever they say, we are the ones who will act," the post read.

His remarks came in response to a statement by Trump, who warned Iran against supporting its 'proxy groups' in the region, particularly in Lebanon, in a veiled reference to Hezbollah.