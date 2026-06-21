US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran, US Set To Hold Talks In Switzerland Today; Tehran Shuts Hormuz As Israel Kills 16 In Lebanon

US-Iran War Live Updates: JD Vance Lands In Switzerland For Talks With Iran

US Vice President JD Vance landed Sunday in Switzerland to help formally launch negotiations with Iranian leaders over curbing Tehran’s nuclear program and building out the fragile interim deal to end the war in Iran.

Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, arrived at Emmen Air Base outside Lucerne at just before 6 am local time, according to his office. The framework was signed last week, and now top US and Iran negotiators are in a 60-day sprint to reach agreement on the technical details that hold massive implications for the world economy and global security.