US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran, US Set To Hold Talks In Switzerland Today; Tehran Shuts Hormuz As Israel Kills 16 In Lebanon
Published : June 21, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST|
Updated : June 21, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST
A new round of negotiations over the Middle East war was set to kick off Sunday, with Iranian negotiators arriving in the Swiss host city hours ahead of US Vice President JD Vance, even as Tehran said it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again over the latest Israeli attacks in Lebanon on Saturday that killed at least 16 people, including two children.
Before boarding his flight to Europe, Vance told reporters he hoped to "make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we're going to be focused on".
Follow-up talks had been planned in Switzerland on Friday but were postponed at the last minute after Israel launched deadly strikes in Lebanon following the deaths of four of its soldiers in combat.
Washington announced a renewed ceasefire there later Friday -- a condition of its preliminary agreement with Iran -- but Israeli troops clashed again with Hezbollah fighters on Saturday, with each side accusing the other of breaking the truce.
Citing a US "breach of contract" and "the Zionist regime's continuous and relentless violation of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon", Iran's central military command said "the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic." Hormuz, a key conduit for oil and gas shipments, was blockaded by Iran for much of the war, sending shockwaves through global energy markets.
Tehran had agreed to reopen it under the preliminary accord signed by President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, and shipping traffic had begun to recover.
US Central Command said after Iran's announcement that safe passage through the international waterway had "remained intact" and that US forces were "present and vigilant". Trump later warned that Washington could impose its own tolls on Hormuz if negotiators failed to complete the deal.
There would be no tolls "unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America", Trump wrote on Truth Social.
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US-Iran War Live Updates: JD Vance Lands In Switzerland For Talks With Iran
US Vice President JD Vance landed Sunday in Switzerland to help formally launch negotiations with Iranian leaders over curbing Tehran’s nuclear program and building out the fragile interim deal to end the war in Iran.
Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, arrived at Emmen Air Base outside Lucerne at just before 6 am local time, according to his office. The framework was signed last week, and now top US and Iran negotiators are in a 60-day sprint to reach agreement on the technical details that hold massive implications for the world economy and global security.
US-Iran War Live Updates | Israeli Army Does More Than Any Other To Protect Civilians: Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended the conduct of Israel's military, saying "no military takes more measures to minimise" civilian casualties than the Israeli armed forces and arguing that no country is "attacked by more propaganda than Israel".
In a social media post, Netanyahu added: "Truth and Israel will prevail." The remarks come amid growing international criticism of Israel's military operations in Lebanon and Gaza, including concerns raised by US President Donald Trump over the civilian toll.
According to Lebanon's health ministry, Israeli attacks since 2 March have killed at least 4,057 people and wounded 12,121 others. Israel also continues to face allegations of genocide over its war in Gaza, where health authorities say at least 73,018 Palestinians have been killed and 173,273 wounded.
US-Iran War Live Updates: J D Vance Departs For Switzerland, Says Two 'Big Things' To Be Discussed
US Vice President JD Vance is headed to Switzerland for high-level talks with Iran, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar. Before his departure, Vance said, "I'm looking forward to starting the technical talks with the Iranians, the Pakistanis, and the Qataris... We're going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue — those are the two big things that I think we're going to be focused on."
US-Iran War Live Updates: Speaker Ghalibaf, FM Araghchi Representing Iran In Switzerland
An Iranian delegation arrived in Switzerland late Saturday, state media and the Swiss foreign ministry said. Iran's official broadcaster said it included parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the delegation would "demand implementation of the other party's commitments" under the deal. "Otherwise, the entire understanding will be in trouble," he said, according to official news agency IRNA.
Vance left Washington on an afternoon flight to join the talks, saying he could only stay "a day or two." US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were already there handling "some of the technical elements" and had reported that "things are going well," Vance said in an interview with Fox News earlier Saturday.
Mediator Pakistan -- whose interior minister was reportedly in Iran on Saturday for meetings with officials -- said "technical-level talks" were scheduled for Sunday in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with Pakistani and Qatari mediators joining US and Iranian representatives. The talks are meant to open a two-month negotiation period on issues left unresolved by the initial accord, notably Iran's nuclear programme.