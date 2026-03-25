US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Sends Peace Plan, Iran Allows Passage Of 'Non-Hostile Vessels' Through Hormuz

'Will Defend Sovereignty Till Enemy Is Made To Regret: Iran FM Araghchi

Even as US President Trump has claimed that negotiations to end the conflict are underway, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has pledged that Iran will sustain its defensive and retaliatory measures until the United States and the Israeli regime "regret" their aggression. Araghchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Detailing attacks by Washington and Tel Aviv targeting the Islamic Republic's civilian and defence infrastructure, Araghchi called it the primary cause of the current instability in the region. "Iran will defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity until all objectives are achieved and the enemy is made to regret its violent aggression," he said.

According to Press TV, Araghchi also stated that the insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz was directly linked to the atrocities. "The measures and precautions taken by Iran are in accordance with international law and are aimed at defending Iran's sovereignty and national security, while preventing aggressors from misusing this waterway to carry out acts of aggression against Iran," he added.