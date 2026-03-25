US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Sends Peace Plan, Iran Allows Passage Of 'Non-Hostile Vessels' Through Hormuz
Published : March 25, 2026 at 8:49 AM IST|
Updated : March 25, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
Day 26 of Iran war: Amid global concerns, US President Donald Trump has reportedly sent a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, hinting at a possibility of de-escalation after nearly a month of hostilities. The proposal was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran. President Trump also claimed that Iran shared an oil and gas-related "present", a day after telling reporters that the Middle East nation is eager for a deal to end the war.
However, Israel says it is not part of the alleged negotiations between Iran and the US. Late Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Iran and southern Lebanon. At the same time, missiles and drones from Iran and allied groups have targeted sites in northern Israel. Situation is also becoming more complex across neighbouring countries. Iraq has allowed its militias to act in self-defence, while tensions have risen in Cyprus after a drone strike hit a British base.
Meanwhile, Washington is preparing to send more troops to the West Asia region. Reports suggest that at least 1000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division could be deployed soon, along with additional Marines, adding to the already large US military presence in the region.
LIVE FEED
Fire Breaks Out At Kuwait Airport After Drone Attack
A fire broke out at Kuwait International Airport after drones hit a fuel tank on Wednesday as Iran continues its strikes across the region. According to Kuwait's civil aviation authority, the drones targeted fuel storage tanks, triggering a major fire. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as emergency and firefighting teams rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The damage is limited to property, officials said.
US-Iran Conflict To Hit Q4FY26 Earnings, Supply Chain Restoration May Take 1-2 Months: Emkay Research
A recent report by the Emkay Research mentioned that the ongoing conflict involving US, Israel and Iran is expected to impact corporate earnings in the fourth quarter of FY2026, with the effect likely to extend into the first quarter of the next financial year.
Quoting the research report, ANI said that supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict will take time to normalise, even after the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. "We expect some impact on 4QFY26 earnings, with a spillover to 1QFY27. Supply chains are likely to take 1-2M to normalize after the Strait of Hormuz reopens," the report mentioned, adding that damage to energy infrastructure in West Asia could further delay the full normalisation of oil markets, prolonging the impact on businesses.
'Will Defend Sovereignty Till Enemy Is Made To Regret: Iran FM Araghchi
Even as US President Trump has claimed that negotiations to end the conflict are underway, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has pledged that Iran will sustain its defensive and retaliatory measures until the United States and the Israeli regime "regret" their aggression. Araghchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
Detailing attacks by Washington and Tel Aviv targeting the Islamic Republic's civilian and defence infrastructure, Araghchi called it the primary cause of the current instability in the region. "Iran will defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity until all objectives are achieved and the enemy is made to regret its violent aggression," he said.
According to Press TV, Araghchi also stated that the insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz was directly linked to the atrocities. "The measures and precautions taken by Iran are in accordance with international law and are aimed at defending Iran's sovereignty and national security, while preventing aggressors from misusing this waterway to carry out acts of aggression against Iran," he added.
Iran Allows Passage Of "Non-Hostile Vessels" Through Strait Of Hormuz
In a major development, the Iranian mission in New York on Wednesday declared that they will allow the passage of "non-hostile vessels" through the Strait of Hormuz.
"Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may, provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations, benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities," the Iranian mission announced in a post on X.
On the other hand, the Iranian Defence Council has announced that the transit of "non-hostile vessels" through the strategic Strait of Hormuz is now strictly dependent on prior "coordination with Iranian officials". A recent report by state broadcaster Press TV mentioned that the Council issued a stern warning that any further strikes on the nation's "power plants and energy infrastructure" would meet an immediate and "decisive and destructive response" from the Iranian Armed Forces.
French President Macron Speaks To Iran Prez, Urges De-Escalation
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with the Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian and emphasised the absolute necessity of ending the "unacceptable attacks" against countries in the (West Asia) region, protecting energy and civilian infrastructure, and restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
"I urged Iran to engage in negotiations with good faith to open a path toward de-escalation and establish a framework that can meet the international community's expectations regarding Iran's nuclear and missile programs, as well as its destabilizing regional activities," he said in a post on X.
Trump Sends Peace Plan To Iran, Says Negotiations Underway
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent a peace plan to Iran as he voiced optimism at ending nearly a month of warfare. The ceasefire plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
Speaking to reporters at the White House after the swearing-in ceremony of Markwayne Mullin as Secretary of Homeland Security, President Trump said the United States is in active negotiations with Iran and that top members of his administration are involved in the negotiations. "We are in negotiations, as it turned out. Now, you have seen what I said yesterday was exactly correct. We are in negotiations right now. They are doing it, along with Marco, JD. We have a number of people doing it."
He added that senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff, are part of the negotiation efforts.
290 US Troops Wounded In Iran War, US Plans To Deploy 1000 More Troops To Middle East
A total of 290 US troops have been wounded in the ongoing war with Iran, officials said. Of the injured, 35 soldiers are still unable to return to duty, including 10 who are seriously injured, said Capt. Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for US Central Command.
So far, 255 personnel have recovered and returned to duty. Last week, 20 troops were too injured to resume their duties. This apart, 13 US service members have been killed in combat during the war.
Meanwhile, the US military is preparing to deploy at least 1000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days to supplement some 50,000 troops already in the region, according to three people with knowledge of the move who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity.