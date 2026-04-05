Iran War Live Updates: Iran Floats A New Condition For Strait Of Hormuz Reopening
Published : April 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 4:34 AM IST
Day 37 of US-Israel-Iran war: U.S. President Donald Trump is hardening his threats to strike Iran’s critical infrastructure if the government in Tehran doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Monday deadline. But, he also hinted at some breakthrough in negotiations with Iran on Monday.
Speaking to Fox News, Trump says there is a 'good chance' of a deal with Iran. Earlier, in a profanity-laced social media post Sunday, the President says Tuesday will be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it."
Earlier today, Iran Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) claimed that a US C-130 aircraft searching for the crew member of a missing American fighter jet in Iran has been destroyed.
"An American enemy aircraft that was searching for the pilot of a downed fighter jet was destroyed by the fighters of Islam in the southern region of Isfahan," the Tasnim news agency quoted the Guards as saying.
Iran Consulate General in Mumbai, citing Iran's Law Enforcement Information Centre and IRGC PR, also wrote on social media: "Moments ago, a U.S. C-130 support aircraft was destroyed by intense fire from a police special forces unit. Local sources report a hostile refueling aircraft was also shot down by police commandos in southern Isfahan."
In a previous post, the Consulate General said, "IRGC PR: A U.S. enemy aircraft searching for the downed fighter pilot was destroyed in southern Isfahan. Further details to follow."
The C-130 aircraft is a massive four-engine turboprop tactical airlifter, costing upto $100 million (around Rs 929 crore) a unit. It is used for troop transport, aerial refueling and specialised missions like firefighting and search-and-rescue.
F-15E Crewmembers 'Safe and Sound', Says Donald Trump
The claim from the Guards came shortly after US President Donald Trump said the second crew member from the American fighter jet that crashed inside Iran was "SAFE and SOUND" following a search and rescue operation.
The F-15E was shot down over Iran on April 3. The pilot was rescued first by special forces. The WSO was evading capture, with a major firefight at the extraction site as Iranians hunted him.
In a long social media post on Sunday morning (India time), Trump, while sharing the details of the rescue, identified the Weapon Systems Officer as a "highly respected colonel" and said he had sustained injuries "but will be just fine".
"At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine. This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation. This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!" Trump said in his post.
Earlier, ETV Bharat had reported that US journalist Jack Murphy was the first to report that the WSO had been recovered alive by a team of US special forces.
Iran Military Command Rejects Trump Ultimatum
Iran's central military command has rejected US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it does not accept a peace deal within 48 hours.
General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Saturday evening, said Trump's threat was a "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action".
And, echoing the religious language of Trump's social media post, he warned that "the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you".
Trump warned Iran to open the crucial Strait of Hormuz by his Monday deadline, calling Tehran “beaten and completely decimated " in the war, now in its sixth week. The downing of two US warplanes on Friday and Iran’s call to find the “enemy pilot” have again raised the stakes.
Stay on this page as ETV Bharat brings you the latest updates on the Iran war.
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Iran War Live Updates: Crude Oil Prices Jump In Early Trading After Trump Threats
Crude oil prices jumped sharply in early trading on Sunday after President Trump issued fresh, heightened threats against Iran and its infrastructure, according to Associated Press.
The price of Brent crude, the international standard, rose more than 2% to $111.25. U.S. crude oil prices were up nearly 3% to $114.54 a barrel. The last time front-month prices for U.S. crude oil prices were above $115 a barrel was the summer of 2022, in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and during a period of high inflation across the globe.
Trump on social media vowed to hit Iran’s power plants and bridges and said the country would be “living in Hell” if the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global trade, isn’t opened by Tuesday.
Iran War Live Updates: Iranian Negotiators Have 'Immunity From Death,’ Says Trump
The U.S. president made the comments during an off-camera interview with Fox News. “We’ve given them immunity from death. And we’ve told the people that we’re dealing with, who are the top people,” the president said, reports Associated Press.
Trump contended that the Iranians had already conceded on having a nuclear weapon.“They’re not even negotiating that point; it’s so easy,” Trump told Fox News. “That’s already been conceded. Most of the points are conceded.”
Iran War Live Updates: Official With Lebanese Christian Party Killed In Israeli Strike
Pierre Mouawad, an official with the Lebanese Forces party, was killed along with his wife in an Israeli strike on Sunday on an apartment building in the village of Ain Saadeh in the mountains east of Beirut, the state-run National News Agency reported.
Another woman was killed and three women were wounded, Lebanon’s health ministry said. The Israeli military has made no statement about the strike, and its intended target remains unclear.
The Lebanese Forces party is opposed to Hezbollah and has blamed the Shiite militant group for dragging Lebanon into a new war with Israel. Israeli strikes in Christian-majority areas have led to sectarian tensions, with local residents fearing that Hezbollah members may be hiding among displaced Shiite civilians taking refuge there.(AP)
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Threatens To Strike US-Linked Infrastructure If Targeted
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Iran's armed forces have made it clear that in case Iran’s infrastructure is attacked, they would react in kind, according to Al Jazeera. “Our armed forces would target any similar infrastructure that is owned or in any way or manner related to the United States or contributes to their act of aggression against Iran," Baghaei said.
Iran War Live Updates: Pope Urges Those Who 'Unleash Wars' To 'Choose Peace'
Pope Leo XIV on Sunday urged "those who have the power to unleash wars" to "choose peace" and criticised global indifference to conflicts, in his first Easter blessing.
"We are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent. Indifferent to the deaths of thousands of people," he told a crowd of faithful in St Peter's Square, also announcing a prayer vigil at the Vatican for April 11.
In a break with a tradition observed for years by his predecessors, Leo did not directly refer to any country in his blessing but this year's Easter celebrations are taking place in the shadow of war in the Middle East.(AFP)
Iran War Live Updates: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Urges Action On Strait Of Hormuz
Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani wrote in a statement on Sunday that Iran’s weekslong chokehold on the critical waterway has created an “escalating crisis that threatens global stability, food security, and the foundational principles of international law.”
He urged action by the United Nations Security Council on a Bahrain draft proposal, which has faced crucial opposition from Russia, China and France over several issues, including language authorizing the use of force to open the strait. All three countries wield veto power over any resolution in the 15-member council.
The vote on the heavily revised and watered-down draft was scheduled to take place last week, but has been postponed due to lack of consensus.
Al-Zayani noted that the “window of opportunity is narrowing day by day” and failure by the international community to act “sends a dangerous message that vital arteries of the global economy can be threatened without consequence.”(AP)
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Says US Bombarded Its Own Aircraft, Personnel
Iran’s joint military command spokesperson said Sunday that the U.S. had to bombard its own military aircraft and personnel that were struck and downed by Iranian fighters to “prevent embarrassment for President Trump and the hollow image of its military," according to AP.
Ebrahim Zolfaghari added that several U.S. military aircraft entered Iranian airspace to carry out a rescue operation for the pilot of a downed U.S. fighter jet, but said Iranian fighters and air defense systems struck the aircraft and forced them to make an emergency landing in an area south of Isfahan.
A regional intelligence official, who was briefed on the covert mission and who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it, said the U.S. military blew up two transport planes due to a technical malfunction that forced them to bring in additional aircraft to complete the rescue.
Over the weekend, the United States pulled off a daring rescue of two aviators whose fighter jet was shot down by Iran, plucking the pilot from behind enemy lines before setting off a complicated extraction of the second service member who hid deep in the mountains as Tehran called for Iranians to help capture him.
Iran War Live Updates: Doctors Without Borders Condemns Israeli Strike In Beirut Neighborhood
The international aid group, known by its French acronym MSF, said the strike in Beirut’s Jnah neighborhood on Sunday hit “a densely populated residential area … only meters from Rafik Hariri Public Hospital.”
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the strike, which came without a warning, killed four people and wounded 39.
“We are seeing elderly people and adolescents arriving with critical injuries to the head, chest, and abdomen, including shrapnel wounds,” Luna Hammad, MSF medical coordinator working in the hospital, said in a statement. “When strikes hit crowded residential areas without warning, the consequences are severe, both in human casualties and in hospitals’ capacity to respond.”
MSF said that “strikes this close to a hospital spread fear and can stop people from seeking lifesaving care.”
The Israeli military has not named the intended target of the strike, which comes five weeks into the renewed Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon.(AP)
Iran War Live Updates: Israel’s War-Time Injury Toll Rises To 6,951, Says Israeli Health Ministry
Israel’s ministry of health said 6,951 people have been injured and taken to hospitals since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February, reports Al Jazeera. According to the ministry, 123 patients remain hospitalised, including two in critical condition.
Iran War Live Updates: 3 Missing In Haifa Apartment Building Strike
Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority said Sunday they were searching for three people in the northern Israeli city of Haifa after an Iranian missile strike, reports AP.
Paramedics said they rushed to the scene and searched through the rubble to dig out the injured, finding an older man in serious condition. They added that three other people were mildly injured, including a baby.
Associated Press video filmed at the scene showed much of the multistory building reduced to rubble.
The rescuers described the damage as resulting from a direct hit, but it was not immediately clear if the building had been struck by a missile or shrapnel from an interception.
Iran War Live Updates: 4 Wounded In Fire At UAE’s Khor Fakkan Port
The United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah government said that one Nepali and three Pakistani nationals were wounded on Sunday in a fire caused by falling debris from an intercepted Iranian projectile at Khor Fakkan port, according to a statement posted on the social platform X.
One individual was severely wounded and had to be hospitalized, while the others suffered mild and moderate injuries, the statement said. The statement did not specify whether the intercepted projectile was a missile or a drone.(AP)
Iran War Live Updates: Israeli Fire kills 1 Palestinian In Gaza City, Say Health Officials
The strike on a group of people also wounded others, according to health officials at the Shifa hospital, where the casualties arrived. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to AP.
The Gaza Strip has seen near-daily Israeli fire and strikes since a fragile ceasefire was reached in October, and more than 700 Palestinians have been killed since then, according to figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.
The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. But it does not give a breakdown of civilians and militants. Since the Iran war began over a month ago, Gaza militants have sat out the conflict and haven’t claimed any attacks against Israel.
Iran War Live Updates: China FM Tells Lavrov Willing To Work To 'De-Escalate' Mideast War
China's top diplomat told his Russian counterpart on Sunday that he is willing to work together to "de-escalate" the war in the Middle East, Beijing's state media reported.
Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a phone call that "China and Russia should uphold fairness on major issues of principle", state news agency Xinhua said, noting that the call came at Lavrov's request.
Wang said that "the situation in the Middle East is still deteriorating, and fighting is escalating", Xinhua reported.
He also reiterated China's call for an "immediate ceasefire" to the fighting triggered by US-Israeli strikes against Iran that began on February 28. "China is willing to continue cooperating with Russia in the UN Security Council, communicating promptly on major issues and making efforts to de-escalate the situation and maintain regional peace and stability and global security," Xinhua quoted Wang as saying. Beijing and Moscow are close economic and political partners, and the relationship has deepened further since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
Iran War Live Updates:Trump Draws Criticism With Fiery Easter Message On Iran
US President Donald Trump did not take a break from his polarising rhetoric on Easter Sunday, delivering an expletive-laden attack on Iran that sparked criticism on Capitol Hill and beyond, according to AFP.
"Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" the president wrote just after 8:00 am, renewing his threat to unleash heavy bombing on Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran refused to unblock the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
"Praise be to Allah," he added, apparently sardonically, after ending another threatening message a day earlier with "Glory be to GOD!" While the Republican president is well known for his straight talk, the post on his Truth Social network raised eyebrows, especially on a Christian holiday.
"Happy Easter, America. As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on X. "He's threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies. This is who he is, but this is not who we are. Our country deserves so much better."
For Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who opposes the war in Iran, Trump's attitude was "completely, utterly unhinged." Murphy added: "If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment," referring to the clause that provides for a transfer of power if the president is unable to serve.
Iran War Live Updates: Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian Foreign Minister Amid Escalating Regional Tensions
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday said he received a call from his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, during which the two leaders discussed the prevailing situation in the region. EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, said: “Received a call from Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran. Discussed the present situation.” He, however, did not elaborate on the specifics of the conversation. The interaction comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. The region has seen heightened military activity and sharp rhetoric from multiple sides, fuelling concerns of a wider conflict. India has been closely watching the developments, given its significant strategic and economic interests in the region.
Iran War Live Updates: Lavrov Says US Should 'Abandon Language Of Ultimatums'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said Washington should abandon "the language of ultimatums" and return to negotiations, in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, his office said, according to AFP.
Lavrov's comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden post Sunday to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if it did not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. "The Russian side expressed hope that the efforts undertaken by a number of states to de-escalate tensions around Iran will be successful," said a Moscow read-out of Lavrov's conversation with Iran's Abbas Araghchi.
That, it added, "would be facilitated by the United States abandoning the language of ultimatums and returning the situation to a negotiating track". Lavrov and Araghchi also called on Washington to halt "illegal attacks on civilian infrastructure", such as the Bushehr nuclear power plant, where Russian staff have been working as technicians.
Moscow on Saturday started evacuating its 198 workers there shortly after a US-Israeli projectile hit near the facility, Russian state media reported.
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Appears To Extend Iran Deadline In Cryptic Post
US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to extend by 24 hours his deadline for Iran to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure attacks, according to AFP.
"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" he simply said on his Truth Social platform. The new deadline, 0000 GMT Wednesday, would mean another day for Tehran to attempt to placate the mercurial US leader or risk him following through on a threat to destroy the country's power plants and bridges.
Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, a vital route for the world's oil and gas, since the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign on February 28. Trump, who has held no public events since an address to the nation on Wednesday, seemed to confirm the new timing in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
"We are in a position that's very strong, and that country will take 20 years to rebuild, if they're lucky, if they have a country," he told the Journal Sunday.
"And if they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have any power plants and they won't have any bridges standing." The US president did a string of short interviews with media outlets after he announced the dramatic rescue of a US airman -- and issued an expletive-laden ultimatum to the Islamic republic to free up the strategic waterway or risk a fierce US attack. He told Fox News he believes there is a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday.
Iran War Live Updates | Latest Attack From Iran Hits Haifa Apartment Building, Israel’s Rescue Services Say
Paramedics say they rushed to the scene and searched through the rubble to dig out the injured, finding an older man in serious condition. They say three other people were mildly injured, including a baby, according to AP.
Photos and videos showed much of the multistory building reduced to rubble. The rescuers described the damage as resulting from a direct hit. It was not immediately clear if the building had been struck by an Iranian missile or shrapnel from a missile interception.
Iran War Live Updates | Iran’s Head Of Parliament Lashes Back At Trump
In a social media post on Sunday, Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed Trump’s recent threats of targeting Iran’s infrastructure as “reckless.”
“You won’t gain anything through war crimes,” Qalibaf wrote on X. “The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”(AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Top Iranian Official Threatens Closure Of Bab Al-Mandeb Strait
A former foreign minister and adviser to the supreme leader warned Sunday that “the resistance front” could target the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea, through which about 12% of the world’s trade typically passes, according to AP.
“If the White House thinks of repeating its stupid mistakes, it will quickly realise that the flow of global energy and trade can be disrupted with a single signal,” Ali Akbar Velayati said on social media, signalling possible closure of the vital waterway if the U.S. escalates attacks.
Iran leads the so-called “Axis of Resistance,” which includes armed groups in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, where Houthi rebels had in the past cut off transit through Bab el-Mandeb with attacks on vessels.
Iran has effectively stopped cargo traffic through the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict, leading to higher oil and gas prices globally.
Iran War Live Updates | 2 Black Hawk Helicopters Hit During Rescue, But Got To Safety
The two helicopters were able to navigate to safe airspace, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive information, according to AP.
It was not clear where the Black Hawks landed or if their crew members were injured. Iran’s joint military command has claimed it struck two U.S. Black Hawk helicopters.
Iran War Live Updates | Muslim Civil Rights Group Accuses Trump Of Mocking Islam
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a nationwide advocacy group, assailed Trump for invoking Allah in his Truth Social post threatening Iran, according to Associated Press. “President Trump’s deranged mocking of Islam and his threats to attack civilian infrastructure in Iran are reckless, dangerous, and indicative of a mindset that shows indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs,” CAIR said in a statement.
Trump, in his post on Easter Sunday, demanded that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday, “or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”
“The casual use of ‘Praise be to Allah’ in the context of violent threats reflects a disturbing willingness to weaponise religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam and its followers,” CAIR said.
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Floats A New Condition For Strait of Hormuz Reopening
Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei, a presidential spokesperson, wrote on the social platform X that the reopening of the vital waterway can only happen if transit revenues are partially earmarked to compensate Iran for war damages, reports AP.
There has been growing alarm over Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz, critical for shipments of oil and gas from the Persian Gulf to Europe and Asia. Trump has threatened to attack Iran’s infrastructure if it fails to reopen the strait by Monday.
Iran War Live Updates | US Official Says CIA Launched ‘Deception Campaign’ To Find Second Crew Member
Details about the rescue of a second U.S. crew member in Iran, who was a weapons systems officer, are trickling out hours after Trump’s announcement.
A senior U.S. administration official said Sunday that prior to locating the crew member, the CIA spread word inside Iran that U.S. forces had already found him and were moving him on the ground for exfiltration.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public, said the campaign managed to confuse Iranian officials while the agency conducted its search-and-rescue operations.(AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Iranians Say Trump’s Threats To Strike Infrastructure Is ‘Intent To Commit War Crime’
Hours after Trump’s expletive-laden post promising Iran will be “living in Hell” over the Strait of Hormuz closure, Tehran’s mission to the U.N. called the open threats to target civilian infrastructure “a direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime.”
“The international community and all States have legal obligations to prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes,” the mission said in a post on the social platform X. “They must act now. Tomorrow is too late.”(AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Says Ahvaz Shahid Soleimani Airport Hit
Iran state-run television IRIB quoted a security official as saying that so far, no casualties were reported in the aftermath of a US-Israeli strike on Sunday.
Also on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah government said that Khor Fakkan port was targeted and that no casualties were reported so far, according to a post on the social platform X by the government’s media office.
Earlier, UKMTO said that a captain had witnessed multiple splashes from unknown projectiles near his vessel while conducting loading operations at the same port.(AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Iranian Military Struck Near Israel's Dimona, US Sites In Kuwait: Official Media
Iran’s military on Sunday said that it targeted petrochemical industries near Dimona in southern Israel, a location that also houses Israel’s main nuclear facility, official media reported.
The statement added that Iranian forces also carried out drone attacks on US army sites on Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island.
Iran War Live Updates | OPEC+ Increases Oil production Quotas By Over 2 Lakh Barrels Per Day
The OPEC+ oil cartel agreed to again increase oil production quotas Sunday, as the ongoing war in Iran and retaliation across the Middle East continues to roil energy markets.
The cartel, which includes key oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia as well as several Gulf states bearing the brunt of Tehran's strikes, "decided to implement a production adjustment" of 206,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | US Central Command Releases Footage Of US Strike Against Iranian Drones
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday shared footage of US strikes against Iranian drones conducted during Operation 'Epic Fury'.
"US forces are taking out attack drones used by the Iranian regime to threaten Americans and indiscriminately target civilians in neighboring countries," CENTCOM posted.
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U.S. forces are taking out attack drones used by the Iranian regime to threaten Americans and indiscriminately target civilians in neighboring countries. pic.twitter.com/T9C2cKFK0V— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 5, 2026
Iran War Live Updates | Qatar Intercepted Two Cruise Missiles On Sunday, Says Defence Ministry
Qatar’s Defence Ministry on Sunday said it intercepted two cruise missiles and numerous drones launched from Iran today, Al Jazeera reported. The ministry said its air defence systems “successfully intercepted” all incoming threats, preventing any damage or casualties.
Iran War Live Updates | UAE Dealing With Incident After Port Targeted: Official Media
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates' Sharjah were dealing with an incident on Sunday, according to official media, after a key port in the Gulf of Oman was targeted.
"The competent authorities in the emirate are dealing with an incident that targeted Khor Fakkan port today," UAE state news agency WAM said, as Iran pressed its aerial campaign against its Gulf neighbours, adding that there were currently no injuries reported. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | US Tried To Send Arms To Iran Protesters 'Through Kurds’: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Sunday told Fox News that Washington tried to send weapons to Iranian protesters earlier this year "through the Kurds", but that he believes the weapons never reached protesters, per Al-Jazeera.
“We sent them a lot of guns, we sent them through the Kurds,” Trump said, without revealing more. He added that he thinks “the Kurds” kept the arms.
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Supreme Leader's Representative In India Denies Pakistan's Mediation Role In West Asia Conflict
Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Sunday dismissed any role of Pakistan in mediating in the ongoing West Asia conflict, stating that claims of Islamabad facilitating talks between Iran and the United States, to end the war, were "not true".
In an interview with ANI, Ilahi said that such claims were aimed at influencing global oil prices rather than reflecting genuine diplomatic efforts. "They don't have any role in this one. This conversation between Iran and America through Pakistan wasn't true because they just wanted to stop the price of oil by just talking. Even when they are not serious about talking, they are not serious about negotiation, and they are not serious about conversation. They only wanted to use some countries; they said that we want to have a conversation, we want to have a dialogue, we want to talk, but it's not true," he stated.
Responding to a question on whether India could play a role in peace efforts, Ilahi said that all countries, including India, could contribute positively to ending the conflict. "Of course. All countries could have a very good role to stop this war and to resolve this conflict and crisis," the representative noted. (ANI)
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Says 'Good Chance' Of Deal With Iran On Monday: TV Channel
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that there was a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday, ahead of his ultimatum for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face heavy, serious consequences, like the bombing of their infrastructure.
"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," the president told a Fox News journalist. "If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," he added.
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Attacks Energy Infrastructure Across Gulf States
Critical infrastructure across the Gulf came under attack from Iran on Sunday, with damage reported at civilian facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Gulf countries have faced repeated drone and missile salvos from Iran in response to U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic that began at the end of February.
Iran has targeted energy and other industrial infrastructure in the oil-rich Gulf nations, accusing its neighbours of allowing U.S. forces to carry out attacks from their territory.
The Gulf states have vehemently denied the accusations. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | Pro-Iran Groups Attack US Diplomatic Sites In Iraq: Embassy
Pro-Iran armed groups carried out two attacks on US diplomatic sites in Iraq overnight, the US embassy in Baghdad said Sunday.
"Iraqi terrorist militias affiliated with Iran conducted two more egregious attacks against U.S. diplomatic facilities in Iraq overnight in an attempt to kill American diplomats," an embassy spokesperson said in a statement. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | US-Israeli Strikes Hit Airport In Southwestern Iran: State Media
US-Israeli strikes hit an airport in southwestern Iran on Sunday, state media reported.
"The Shahid (Qasem) Soleimani international airport was hit in an airstrike carried out by US and Zionist forces," the official IRNA news agency said, citing the deputy governor of Khuzestan province, Valiollah Hayati. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | OPEC+ Panel Concerned About Attacks On Energy Assets
An OPEC+ panel on Sunday expressed concern over attacks on energy assets during the US-Israel war on Iran, warning that the move would impact supply, Al-Jazeera reported.
“The committee highlighted the critical importance of safeguarding international maritime routes to ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy”, said a statement.
“It also expressed concern regarding attacks on energy infrastructure, noting that restoring damaged energy assets to full capacity is both costly and takes a long time, thereby affecting overall supply availability.”
Iran War Live Updates | Netanyahu 'Salutes' Trump On Rescue Of Downed US Airman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday congratulated US President Donald Trump on the rescue of a US pilot, who was shot down over Iran last week.
“All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America’s dauntless warriors. This proves that when free societies muster their courage and their resolve, they can confront seemingly insurmountable odds and overcome the forces of darkness and terror," he said in an English-language video.
Netanyahu said that the rescue “reinforces the sacred principle: no one is left behind. This is a shared value demonstrated time and time again in the history of both our countries.”
Recalling his experience, and that of his brother Yoni, in hostage rescue operations, Netanyahu said, “As a nation that repeatedly carried out daring rescue operations, and as someone who was wounded in such a mission and lost a brother in the Entebbe rescue, Israelis and I, we know what a bold decision you took.”
“President Trump, Donald, my dear friend, once again your decisive leadership brought another great victory to America,” he says, concluding, “I salute you! We all do!”
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I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on the rescue of a brave American pilot by America’s courageous warriors.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026
All Israelis rejoice in this remarkable operation. It proves that when free societies act with courage and determination, they can overcome the forces of darkness and… pic.twitter.com/hgBLFWjYzE
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Calls Rescue Of Downed US Pilot A 'Deception'
Iran on Sunday denied that the pilot of the downed US aircraft had been successfully recovered after a fighter jet was shot down on Friday.
An Iranian military spokesperson described the US operation as a "failure", state media reported.
In a separate statement, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters dismissed the US mission as a “deception". "The US military’s so-called “rescue operation,” planned as a deceptive rapid extraction mission under the pretext of saving the pilot of a downed aircraft at an abandoned airfield in southern Isfahan, ended in total failure after Iranian armed forces arrived in time."
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Spokesman of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters:— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) April 5, 2026
"The US military’s so-called “rescue operation,” planned as a deceptive rapid extraction mission under the pretext of saving the pilot of a downed aircraft at an abandoned airfield in southern Isfahan, ended in total… pic.twitter.com/Ra5UkRceoK
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Threatens 'More Forceful' Attacks If Civilians Targeted
Iran has threatened to intensify attacks in Israel and Gulf countries in case the US-Israel alliance continue to target its civilian installations.
Iran’s state-run news agency quoted the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters as saying that it had attacked several oil and other infrastructure facilities in Israel and in Gulf Arab countries after an Israeli airstrike struck Iran’s largest petrochemical complex.
“We once again repeat: if you commit aggression again and strike civilian facilities, our responses will be more forceful,” the IRNA news agency quoted a spokesman.
Iran War Live Updates | Trump Warns To Strike Iran's Infrastructure On Tuesday If Hormuz Isn't Reopened
U.S. President Donald Trump is hardening his threats to strike Iran’s critical infrastructure if the government in Tehran doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Monday deadline.
In a profanity-laced social media post Sunday, Trump says Tuesday will be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it.”
His direct message to Iran’s leaders is, “Open the F------ Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in HELL – JUST WATCH.”
The Republican president has threatened widespread destruction of Iran’s energy resources and other vital infrastructure, potentially including desalination plants that supply drinking water, if the vital waterway doesn’t reopen.
Iran War Live Updates | Israeli Strike Hits Near Hospital In South Beirut
An Israeli strike hit south Beirut on Sunday, Lebanese state media reported, with a medical source telling AFP it made impact about 100 metres away from a public hospital.
The strike hit Beirut's Jnah neighbourhood near Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the largest public medical facility in the country.
Israel's military earlier warned it was carrying out strikes on Beirut. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | UAE Reports Attacks With Dozens Of Missiles And Drones
The United Arab Emirates’ Defence Ministry said on Sunday that among the 60 projectiles fired at the country were nine ballistic missiles, 50 drones and one cruise missile.
This brings the total number of projectiles that have targeted the UAE during the war to 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles, and 2,191 drones. (AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Iran's Internet Blackout Becomes The World's Longest
Iran's internet blackout is now the world's longest nation-scale internet shutdown on record, according to an internet monitoring group.
NetBlocks said Sunday the internet blackout in Iran has lasted for 37 consecutive days, exceeding all other comparable incidents the group has recorded.
Iran War Live Updates | Drone Attacks Ignite Fires At Oil And Petrochemical Facilities In Kuwait
The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said the drone attacks ignited fires at several of the company’s operational facilities, as well as to facilities at the Petrochemical Industries Company.
Damage was described as “significant.” Firefighters were working to control the fires.
No casualties were reported. (AP)
Iran War Live Updates | Israel Says It Struck 120 Targets In Iran In 24 hours
The Israeli military said on Sunday the strikes focused on air defence, drone and missile systems.
The announcement comes in the wake of Iran’s downing of two U.S. warplanes.
Iran War Live Updates | Officials From Iran And Oman Discuss Transit Through The Strait Of Hormuz
The Omani Foreign Ministry posted on social media Sunday that deputy foreign ministers and experts from both countries met to discuss “a number of visions and proposals” to ensure “smooth transit” through the strait.
Oman has often served as a mediator between the US and Iran in the past.
Saturday’s meeting came two days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed deadline for Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz was due to expire.
Iran War Live Updates | Pope Urges Those Who 'Unleash Wars' To 'Choose Peace'
Pope Leo XIV on Sunday urged "those who have the power to unleash wars" to "choose peace" and criticised global indifference to conflicts, in his first Easter blessing.
"We are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent. Indifferent to the deaths of thousands of people," he told a crowd of faithful in St Peter's Square, also announcing a prayer vigil at the Vatican for April 11.
In a break with a tradition observed for years by his predecessors, Leo did not directly refer to any country in his blessing but this year's Easter celebrations are taking place in the shadow of war in the Middle East.
Iran War Live Updates | Israel Strikes Building In South Beirut After Warning: State Media
Israel struck a building in south Beirut on Sunday after issuing an evacuation warning, Lebanese state media reported, as the Israeli military said it was hitting Hezbollah targets.
"The enemy targeted the threatened building in the Ghobeiry area towards Bir Hassan-Jnah," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.
An AFP photographer saw a missile hit a building and Israeli warplanes flying at low altitude over the capital. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates | Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf Shares Photo Of Purported US Aircraft Debris
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shared a photo of US aircraft debris on X and wrote: "If the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined."
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If the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined. 👏 pic.twitter.com/jutDghVrjz— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 5, 2026
Iran War Live Updates | Israeli Strike On South Lebanon Kills 7, Including Family Of 6: Civil Defence
An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon's Kfar Hatta, far from the border with Israel, killed seven people on Sunday including a family of six, a source from the Lebanese civil defence told AFP.
The Israeli military had ordered the evacuation of the town. The source said the family, lacking a car and already displaced from a town further south, were waiting for a relative to come pick them up. That man was also killed in the strike.
Iran War Live Updates | Details Of US 'Failure' In Pilot Rescue Op Will Be Revealed Soon: Iran State Media
Iran’s state media said on Sunday it will soon reveal details of the US "failure" in the pilot rescue operation, "backed by undeniable images and documented evidence".
The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai on Sunday, citing Iran’s national news network, posted on X: "Details of the U.S. failure in the pilot rescue operation will soon be revealed, backed by undeniable images and documented evidence. Stay tuned."
Earlier today, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had shot down several US aircraft, including Black Hawk copters and a military transport plane involved in the rescue operation for the downed F-15 crew member, according to Iranian media outlets.
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Iran’s national news network: Details of the U.S. failure in the pilot rescue operation will soon be revealed, backed by undeniable images and documented evidence.— Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 5, 2026
Stay tuned.#Iran #US #War #NewsUpdate #Pilot pic.twitter.com/dMteU1gPaK
Iran War Live Updates | Iran Internet Blackout Is Longest Nationwide Shutdown on Record: Netblocks
Iran's internet blackout, first imposed well over a month ago, is now the longest nationwide shutdown on record, according to the monitor NetBlocks.
"Iran's internet blackout is now the longest nation-scale internet shutdown on record in any country, exceeding all other comparable incidents in severity, having entered its 37th consecutive day after 864 hours," NetBlocks said in a tweet.
In another tweet, the monitor noted some countries had experienced intermittent or regional-level shutdowns over longer periods, while North Korea had never been connected to the global internet at all.
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⚠️ Update: #Iran's internet blackout is now the longest nation-scale internet shutdown on record in any country, exceeding all other comparable incidents in severity having entered its 37th consecutive day after 864 hours. pic.twitter.com/TmkesLqlKR— NetBlocks (@netblocks) April 5, 2026
Iran War Live Updates | Lebanon President Calls For Israel Talks To Prevent Gaza-Style Destruction
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated on Sunday a call for negotiations with Israel, saying he wanted to spare his country's south from destruction on the scale seen in Gaza.
"It is true that Israel might want to do in southern Lebanon what it did in Gaza," Aoun said in a televised address, after Israel launched airstrikes and a ground offensive against Hezbollah, destroying several southern Lebanese villages.
"Gaza was destroyed, over 70,000 people were killed, and they eventually sat down and negotiated, so why don't we negotiate... until we can at least save the homes that have not yet been destroyed?" he added. (AFP).
Iran War Live Updates | Fire Breaks Out At Abu Dhabi Petrochemical Plant After Attack Intercepted: Authorities
Authorities in Abu Dhabi said they were battling fires at a petrochemical facility on Sunday, caused by falling debris as Iran pressed an aerial campaign against its Gulf neighbours.
"Authorities are responding to multiple fires in Borouge petrochemicals plant, caused by falling debris following successful interceptions by air defence systems," the Gulf emirate's media office said, according to AFP.
"Operations at the facility have been immediately suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been reported," it added after the United Arab Emirates' defence ministry earlier said it was responding to missile and drone attacks.
Iran War Live Updates: Hezbollah Says Targeted Israeli Warship With Cruise Missile
Hezbollah on Sunday said it had targeted an Israeli warship with a cruise missile off the Lebanese coast, the first such claim by the group since the start of the Middle East war.
In a statement, the Iran-backed group said it targeted the vessel 68 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast, claiming the warship was "preparing to launch attacks on Lebanese territory". Israeli warships have been used on several recent occasions to launch strikes on Lebanon. (AFP)
Iran War Live Updates: Planet Labs Announces Blackout On Iran War Images
Satellite imagery company Planet Labs will stop publishing high-resolution aerial pictures of the Iran war in compliance with a request from the US President Donald Trump's government, the company has said in a message sent to its clients. Read More...
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US Satellite Company Planet Labs Announces Blackout On Middle East War Picshttps://t.co/osHOdSvMM0#IranWar— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) April 5, 2026
Iran War Live Updates: Bahrain Petroleum Company Storage Tank On Fire After Hit By Iranian Drone
Bahrain’s petroleum company says an Iranian drone set fire to one of its storage tanks. BAPCO Energies said in a statement Sunday that the fire was extinguished and that no injuries were reported. It said emergency response teams responded immediately in close coordination with authorities to contain the fire. It added that damage to the storage facilities is now being assessed.
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💢 Bahrain’s Bapco Energies refinery complex has been hit in an Iranian strike, with smoke and fire reported at the site, according to multiple early reports.— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) April 5, 2026
➤ Witnesses and initial reports say a drone or missile struck the Sitra/Ma’ameer industrial area, with visible flames… https://t.co/mvMBXxSBsX pic.twitter.com/pq68BVy0qf
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Executes 2 Men Who Took Part In January Protests
Mizan Online, a media outlet for Iran's judiciary, said on Saturday that Mohammad Ami Biglari and Shahin Vahedparast had been convicted on charges of taking part in an attack on a military facility, setting fire to it and attempting to reach its arms depot.
It said the two men were hanged after the country’s Supreme Court upheld a lower court death sentence. A crackdown on nationwide protests in January resulted in the deaths of thousands of people and the arrests of thousands more. (AP)
Iran War Live Updates: IRGC Destroyed US Aircraft Searching For Missing Crewmember: Iranian media
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a US aircraft that had been searching for the crewmember of a missing American fighter jet had been destroyed, Iranian media reported on Sunday.
"An American enemy aircraft that was searching for the pilot of a downed fighter jet was destroyed by the fighters of Islam in the southern region of Isfahan," the Tasnim news agency quoted the Guards as saying.
US President Donald Trump said early Sunday the second crew member from the American fighter jet that crashed inside Iran was "SAFE and SOUND" following a search and rescue operation.
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روابط عمومی سپاه: به فضل الهی پرنده دشمن آمریکایی که بهدنبال خلبان جنگده ساقط شده بود در منطقه جنوب اصفهان بهدست رزمندگان اسلام منهدم گردید— خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) April 5, 2026
اخبار تکمیلی متعاقبا اعلام میگردد#ایران_قوی pic.twitter.com/w299RgsRwV
Iran War Live Updates | 'We Got Him': Trump Confirms Crew Member of Downed F-15E Rescued In Iran
The US service member who was missing since Iran shot down a fighter jet has been rescued, US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday morning (Indian time).
"WE GOT HIM!" Trump said at the start of a long post detailing the rescue operation. The crew member, a colonel-ranked Weapon Systems Officer, had been missing since Friday, when Iran downed a US F-15E Strike Eagle. A second crew member was rescued earlier.
Trump, in a post on social media, said, "This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory".
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Donald J. Trump Truth Social 04:05.26 12:08 AM EST— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 5, 2026
FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP
WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible…
Iran War Live Updates: Over 300 Indian Fishermen Evacuated From Iran Arrive In Chennai
As many as 345 Indian fishermen who were evacuated from Iran via Armenia arrived in Chennai on a special flight on Saturday night. Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the fishermen at the airport. "Vanakkam and welcome to the motherland! A joyous day for us as PM @NarendraModi ji has ensured that our fishermen brothers and sisters get back safely from Iran," Goyal said in a post on X, as he shared the photos of him receiving the fishermen.
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Vanakkam and welcome to the motherland! 🙏🏻— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 4, 2026
A joyous day for us as PM @NarendraModi ji has ensured that our fishermen brothers and sisters get back safely from Iran. pic.twitter.com/hvRCtMTUiw
Iran War Live Updates: 'Nothing Can Be Done To Stop This Madness?' Former IAEA Chief Flags Gulf Situation
Former director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mohamed ElBaradei, has asked the UN and the Gulf countries to step and "stop the madness" in view of US President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran.
In an X post addressed to the United Nations, he asked if "nothing can be done to stop this madness?" In another post in Arabic, he implored Gulf leaders to take immediate diplomatic action. "Please, once again, do everything in your power before this madman turns the region into a ball of fire," the former IAEA chief wrote. Read More...
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To— Mohamed ElBaradei (@ElBaradei) April 4, 2026
Security Council @UN @antonioguterres @EUCouncil @EmmanuelMacron@MFA_China @mfa_russia
Nothing can be done to stop this madness?! https://t.co/r5esCaDODZ
Iran War Live Updates: UAE Says Air Defences Responding To Missiles, Drones
Emirati air defences were responding to missile and drone attacks, the United Arab Emirates' defence ministry said Sunday, as Iran said it was targeting "aluminum industries" in the Gulf nation.
"UAE Air Defences ... are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats," the ministry posted on X, providing no details about the origin of the attack.
Iran's army said it was targeting "aluminum industries" in the UAE and US military infrastructure in Kuwait, the official IRNA news agency reported, according to AFP.
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تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الاصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.— وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 5, 2026
UAE Air Defences system… pic.twitter.com/RTdvMVtCnK
Iran War Live Updates: Kuwait Says Power, Water Desalination Plants Damaged By Iranian Attack
Two Kuwaiti power and water desalination plants were damaged by a drone attack from Iran, the electricity and water ministry said Sunday.
The attack resulted in "significant material damage and the shutdown of two electricity generating units", the ministry said in a post on X, adding there were no deaths or injuries.
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بيان رقم (18) من وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة— وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة 🇰🇼 (@mew_kwt) April 5, 2026
بشأن تعرض محطتين للقوى الكهربائية وتقطير المياه للاعتداء.#وزارة_الكهرباء_والماء pic.twitter.com/zQK49F9qsP
Iran War Live Updates: US-Israeli Airstrike Destroys Shiite Religious Complex In Zanjan
Residents in the northwestern Iranian city told the Associated Press that a US-Israeli airstrike that hit the Grand Husayniyya of Zanjan on March 31 also caused damage to a library and clinic within the complex where people used to get treated for free. Part of the Husayniyya, a congregation hall for Shiite commemorations and rituals, is centuries old.
Damage could be seen in the building’s golden dome and nearby minaret during a visit on Saturday. A nearby building within the complex was heavily damaged. Workers were still cleaning up debris.
Jaafar Mohammadi, director general of cultural and Islamic guidance in Zanjan province, said the strike killed two people, including the caretaker of the library, Alirezza Soubatlo, and a volunteer with the Iranian Red Crescent Society. The library was home to more than 35,000 books, many of which are very old and handwritten.
Iran War Live Updates | 5 University Professors and 60 Students Killed Since War Started: Iranian Minister
Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaei Sarraf said that at least five University Professors and 60 students were killed in US-Israeli strikes since the war started
Sarraf spoke to reporters on Saturday while checking the aftermath of a strike on a university research centre in southern Tehran. A laser and plasma research centre at the prestigious Shahid Beheshti University was damaged on Friday following an airstrike.
“The enemy with no roots in history, culture and civilization is acting worse than (humans living) in the stone age and attacks a scientific centre,” he told reporters while standing in the midst of the wreckage.
Iran War Live Updates: 3 Killed In Northwestern Iran; Missiles Target Israel
US-Israeli strikes in Ardabil province near Iran's northwestern border with Azerbaijan killed three people, Iranian media cited an official as saying, AFP reported on Sunday morning.
The strikes on Jafarabad and Germi killed three people and wounded three others, said Tasnim news agency, citing the deputy security officer of Ardabil's governor.
Meanwhile, Israel was targeted by missiles launched from Iran on Sunday, the Israeli military said on social media.
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Strikes Cause 'Significant Damage' To Govt Building In Kuwait
Iran strikes on Kuwait: Kuwait's military said its air defences were working Sunday to intercept missiles and drones, as Tehran continued its campaign in the Gulf in response to US-Israeli strikes.
An Iranian drone attack had also caused "significant" damage to a government building in Kuwait City on Saturday evening, a finance ministry statement said. There were no reports of deaths or injuries.
Iran War Live Updates: Iran Says 5 Dead In US-Israeli Strike
US-Israeli strikes on Iran targeted a nuclear plant, a trade terminal, a cement factory and a petrochemical hub, with the latter killing five people, Iranian media reported on Saturday evening.
A strike near the Bushehr nuclear power station killed a guard but caused no damage, the official IRNA news agency said. The UN's nuclear watchdog said no increased radiation levels had been detected.
"Five people were martyred following the American-Zionist enemy attack on some companies located in the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone," the ISNA news agency said, citing the deputy governor of Khuzestan province, Valiollah Hayati.
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The U.S. and Israeli regime’s systematic targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure in Iran—including the Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone (today) and the Karaj–Tehran B1 Bridge (1 April)—constitutes war crimes and State terrorism. These criminal acts violate IHL and terrorise… pic.twitter.com/arB8G6H0rK— I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) April 4, 2026
Iran War Live Updates: Journalist Claims Missing F-15 WSO Recovered Alive By US Forces
A US national security journalist claims that the missing weapons systems officer (WSO) from the downed F-15E has been recovered alive from inside Iran.
Jack Murphy, a former Green Beret and national security journalist, post on X that the WSO was evading capture on the ground when rescue forces reached them.
According to him, a "massive firefight" between US forces and Iranian Guards took place at the recovery site. "Good news for once. F-15 WSO recovered alive. Was escaping and evading. Massive fire fight on tgt. Iranians were actively looking for him in the area," Murphy posted on X early Sunday morning (India time).
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Good news for once.— Jack Murphy (@JackMurphyRGR) April 4, 2026
F-15 WSO recovered alive. Was escaping and evading. Massive fire fight on tgt. Iranians were actively looking for him in the area.
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Tehran Strike Killed Military Leaders
US President Donald Trump, in his latest post on Truth Social, said that "many" of Iran's military leaders were killed in a huge strike on the Islamic republic's capital.
"Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!" Trump said, accompanying the post with an undated video showing explosions lighting up a city's skyline.
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Donald J. Trump Truth Social 04:04.26 04:37 PM EST— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 4, 2026
Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran! President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/kn2fwYTjjG