Iran War Live Updates: Iran Floats A New Condition For Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

Iran War Live Updates: Crude Oil Prices Jump In Early Trading After Trump Threats

Crude oil prices jumped sharply in early trading on Sunday after President Trump issued fresh, heightened threats against Iran and its infrastructure, according to Associated Press.

The price of Brent crude, the international standard, rose more than 2% to $111.25. U.S. crude oil prices were up nearly 3% to $114.54 a barrel. The last time front-month prices for U.S. crude oil prices were above $115 a barrel was the summer of 2022, in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and during a period of high inflation across the globe.

Trump on social media vowed to hit Iran’s power plants and bridges and said the country would be “living in Hell” if the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global trade, isn’t opened by Tuesday.