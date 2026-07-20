ETV Bharat / international

US-Iran War LIVE | US forces strike Iran for 9th consecutive night: CENTCOM

Shiite muslim pilgrims hold a flag bearing the portrait of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they march to the shrine city of Karbala ahead of commemorations for Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the seventh century killing of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein. ( AFP )