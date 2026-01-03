Attack On Venezuela Live Updates: Emergency Declared In Caracas After US 'Attacks' Civilian, Military Installations

Attack On Venezuela Live Updates: No Immediate Response From US

As explosions rang out in Venezuela's capital early Saturday and the government accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations, there was no immediate response from the US government.

Associated Press reported that the Pentagon referred requests for comment to the White House, which didn’t immediately return calls or emails seeking comment. "Calls to the US Southern Command, which oversees military operations in the region, went unanswered," the AP said.

US President Donald Trump is at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he has spent the last two weeks for the holiday season. His public schedule showed he was set to receive an intelligence briefing on Friday evening, hours before the reported strikes. He offered no immediate comment on social media.

The explosions come as the Trump administration has escalated a pressure campaign on Maduro, who has been charged with narco-terrorism in the United States. The CIA was behind a drone strike last week at a docking area believed to have been used by Venezuelan drug cartels in what was the first known direct operation on Venezuelan soil since the US began strikes in September.

Trump for months had threatened that he could soon order strikes on targets on Venezuelan land following months of attacks on boats accused of carrying drugs. Maduro has decried the US military operations as a thinly veiled effort to oust him from power.