US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Claims Hitting US Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln; Israel Says Striking Iranian 'Regime Infrastructure'
Published : March 6, 2026 at 7:27 AM IST|
Updated : March 6, 2026 at 8:25 AM IST
US House lawmakers on Thursday (local time) rejected a war powers resolution to halt Trump's attack on Iran in a 212-219 vote, a day after the Senate voted down a similar measure. The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait shut down after retaliatory Iranian strikes on the country, becoming the second American diplomatic mission to fully halt work as the war in Iran escalates. Kuwait is also where six American soldiers were killed by an Iranian drone on Sunday.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he should have a role in choosing Iran's next supreme leader, raising questions about whether Washington and Israel seek regime change or policy concessions as the conflict has appeared increasingly open-ended. Tehran has warned of the destruction of the Middle East's military and economic infrastructure, and the war has rattled financial markets.
Stocks sank on Wall Street Thursday after the price of oil spiked to its highest level since the summer of 2024 because of the war with Iran. The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries.
LIVE FEED
Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the country’s drones have hit the US Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, Tasnim news agency reported. “The aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, which had approached 340 kilometres from Iran's maritime borders in the Sea of Oman in a bid to manage the Strait of Hormuz, was hit by drones of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy,” the news agency quoted the Spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters as saying.
The spokesperson added the ship rapidly fled with its destroyers and is now a thousand kilometres away from the region.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Hezbollah Issues 1st Evacuation Warning To Northern Israeli Towns
Hezbollah urged Israelis to evacuate northern settlements for the first time. The militant group mirrored near-constant Israeli warnings issued since 2023 for areas in Beirut, southern and eastern Lebanon. In a post in Hebrew, Hezbollah warned residents within 5 km (about 3 miles) of the border to leave, citing Israel’s “aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and civilians” and promising a response. "Evacuate all settlements within 5 km of the border. Your aggression against Lebanese sovereignty, attacks on civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and forced displacement will not pass without a response," the statement said.
‘Evacuate all settlements within 5 km of the border. Your aggression against Lebanese sovereignty, attacks on civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and forced displacement will not pass without a response.’— Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 6, 2026
Hezbollah issues a warning to the northern settlements pic.twitter.com/KG1PYAd1LF
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Says Striking Iranian 'Regime Infrastructure' in Tehran
Israel said it launched a wave of strikes on Tehran early Friday, targeting "regime infrastructure" in the Iranian capital. Israeli forces launched a large-scale "wave of strikes against Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran", a military statement said. Iranian state TV reported explosions in several parts of the city. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Permits India To Buy Russian Oil For 30 Days As Iran-Israel War Hits Supply Route
In the wake of the escalating conflict with Iran, the US Treasury Department announced that it is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.
"President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on 'X' on Thursday.
He said this "deliberately short-term measure" will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea. Read more...
President Trump’s energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded.— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) March 6, 2026
To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.…
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Says It Hit an Iranian Drone Carrier
The U.S. military said early Friday that an Iranian drone carrier was attacked and set ablaze. The message from the U.S. military’s Central Command showed black-and-white footage of the carrier ablaze after multiple strikes hit it.
The Iranian military did not immediately acknowledge the attack. Tehran has not been offering details on its materiel losses in the war so far. The drone carrier, named the IRIS Shahid Bagheri, is a converted container ship. Iran inaugurated the vessel in February 2025. The vessel has a 180-meter-long (590-foot-long) runway for drones, and it can travel up to 22,000 nautical miles without needing to refuel in ports, reports said at the time.
The attack comes as the Central Command said “U.S. forces aren’t holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian navy.”
U.S. forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/WyA4fniZck— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Qatar Defense Ministry Reports Intercepting Drone Attack
Qatar’s Defense Ministry reported early Friday it intercepted a drone attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Lebanon Says Death Toll From Israeli Strikes Rises to 123
The death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon this week increased to 123, the Lebanese health ministry said, as a new wave of strikes hit Beirut's southern suburb. "The toll from the Israeli aggression on Monday... increased to 123 martyrs and 683 wounded," a ministry statement said. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Saudi Arabia Says Intercepted Three Missiles Launched Towards Air Base
Saudi Arabia said Friday it had intercepted three ballistic missiles launched towards an air base, as Iran pressed attacks across the Gulf.
"Three ballistic missiles launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed," the Saudi defence ministry posted on X.
المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير مسيَّرة شرق محافظة الخرج. pic.twitter.com/BPAHppjdWt— وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 6, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US House Narrowly Rejects War Powers Resolution To Halt Trump's Attacks On Iran
The House narrowly rejected a war powers resolution Thursday to halt President Donald Trump's attacks on Iran, an early sign of unease in Congress over the rapidly widening conflict that is reordering U.S. priorities at home and abroad.
It's the second vote in as many days, after the Senate defeated a similar measure. Lawmakers are confronting the sudden reality of representing wary Americans in wartime and all that entails — with lives lost, dollars spent and alliances tested by a president's unilateral decision to go to war with Iran.
While the tally in the House, 212-219, was expected to be tight, the outcome provided a clarifying snapshot of political support for, and opposition to, the U.S.-Israel military operation and Trump's rationale for bypassing Congress, which alone has the power to declare war. At the Capitol, the conflict has quickly carried echoes of the long wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and many Sept. 11-era veterans now serve in Congress. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Targets Bahrain Hotel
Bahrain's interior ministry says a hotel and two residential buildings in the capital Manama have been targeted in an attack by Iran. "Iranian aggression targeted a hotel & 2 residential buildings in Manama. No loss of life were recorded. Civil defence extinguished a fire in a flat in 1 of the 2 buildings," the Ministry of Interior said in a post on X.
-
Correction: MOI: Iranian aggression targeted a hotel & 2 residential buildings in Manama. No loss of life were recorded. Civil defence extinguished a fire in a flat in 1 of the 2 buildings pic.twitter.com/XVDduX69Bw— Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 6, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Strikes Beirut
Explosions are being reported in Beirut, Lebanon following major evacuation orders by the Israeli military. “The Defense Army has launched a wave of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs," a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier on X.
The Israeli military says it began striking the southern suburbs of Beirut late on Thursday.