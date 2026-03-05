US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Senate Rejects Bid To Curb Trump's Iran War Powers; Spain Denies US Claim Of Military Cooperation
Published : March 5, 2026 at 7:07 AM IST|
Updated : March 5, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST
Iran launched missiles at Israel early Thursday as aerial attacks in the Middle East commenced for a sixth day after an American submarine sank an Iranian warship and Iran threatened the destruction of military and economic infrastructure across the region.
Israel announced the incoming attack shortly after its military said it had begun new strikes in Lebanon targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Beirut's southern suburbs. The fighting continued after the U.S. and Israel intensified their bombardment of Iran's security forces and other symbols of power.
The tempo of the strikes on Iran was so intense that state television announced the mourning ceremony for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the conflict, would be postponed. Millions attended the funeral of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.
The U.S. and Israel launched the war Saturday, targeting Iran's leadership, missile arsenal and nuclear program while suggesting that toppling the government is a goal. But the exact aims and timelines have repeatedly shifted, signalling an open-ended conflict.
President Donald Trump praised the U.S. military on Wednesday for "doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly." Fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate stood with Trump on Iran as they voted down a resolution seeking to halt the war. Iran fired on Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel as the conflict spiralled. Turkey said NATO defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran before it entered Turkey's airspace.
The war has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, more than 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. It has disrupted the supply of the world's oil and gas, snarled international shipping and stranded hundreds of thousands of travellers in the Middle East.
U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said a torpedo from an American submarine sank an Iranian warship Tuesday night in the Indian Ocean. Sri Lankan authorities said 32 people were rescued from the ship, while the country's navy said it recovered 87 bodies.
Israel said it hit buildings associated with Iran's Basij, the all-volunteer force of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard whose bloody crackdown on protesters in January left thousands dead. The Israeli military hit buildings associated with Iran's internal security command. Israel and the U.S. have said they want to see Iranians overthrow the country's theocracy, and strikes against Iran's internal security forces may be aimed at hastening that.
However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said his country's forces have decentralised leadership, with units acting largely on their own, which could blunt the effect of attacks on top command and control hubs. Iranian state television showed the ruins of buildings in Tehran and interviews with people saying the attacks damaged their homes. Strikes were also reported in the city of Qom targeting a building associated with a clerical panel set to pick Iran's next supreme leader. Iranian media said it was empty at the time.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UK Maritime Agency Reports Explosion, Oil Spill off Kuwait
A tanker was hit by a "large explosion" in the waters off Kuwait, causing an oil spill, British maritime security agency UKMTO said Thursday.
"The Master of a tanker at anchor, reports witnessing and hearing a large explosion on the port side then seeing a small craft leave the vicinity" off the Gulf state's Mubarak Al-Kabeer area, the agency posted on X. "There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank which could have some environmental impact".
-
UKMTO WARNING INCIDENT 014-026— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) March 5, 2026
Click here to view the full warning ⤵️ https://t.co/ygKSBOCLZi#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/RPZXtz6RU7
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Hezbollah Leader Vows To Keep Fighting Israel
In his first public address since joining the war, Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem said the Lebanese militant group rejects the government’s plan to disarm its fighters. “As long as the (Israeli) occupation is present, then the resistance and its weapons are a legitimate right,” Kassem said.
Lebanon’s leaders say Hezbollah’s rocket fire into Israel is illegal and urged the Lebanese army to crack down on groups possessing weapons outside state control.
Lebanon’s cash-strapped military, backed by the U.S. and other governments, has been deploying in recent months across southern Lebanon where Hezbollah has a strong military presence. However, it’s unclear if the army is able or willing to disarm Hezbollah by directly confronting them.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Spain Denies US Claim Of Military Cooperation
A diplomatic tussle between the United States and Spain over the war in Iran intensified on Wednesday when the governments exchanged contradictory statements over the possible use of Spanish military bases by American armed forces for operations in the Middle East. Moments after a White House spokesperson said the Spanish government in Madrid had agreed to help the U.S., Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares came out and flatly denied that the European government had changed its position.
"I can refute (the White House spokesperson)," Albares told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. "The position of the Spanish government regarding the war in the Middle East, the bombing of Iran and the use of our bases has not changed one iota." The disagreement broke out on Tuesday when Trump said that he was going to " cut off all trade with Spain," a day after Albares said that his government wouldn't allow the U.S. to use jointly operated bases in southern Spain in any strikes not covered by the U.N. charter. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that his government wouldn't "be complicit in something that is bad for the world."
Albares denied that his government had reconsidered its posture on the use of the bases on Wednesday evening in Madrid shortly after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had said "with respect to Spain, I think they heard the president's message yesterday loud and clear. "And it's my understanding over the past several hours, they've agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military," Leavitt had said. "And so I know that the U.S. military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain." (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Hegseth Says US 'Can't Stop Everything' That Iran Fires Even as He Asserts Air Dominance
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged Wednesday that some Iranian air attacks may still hit their targets even as he asserted that U.S. military superiority is quickly giving it control of the Islamic Republic's airspace.
The United States has spared "no expense or capability" to enhance air defence systems to protect American forces and allies in the Middle East, Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon, days after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in a war that has widened throughout the region.
"This does not mean we can stop everything, but we ensured that the maximum possible defence and maximum possible force protection was set up before we went on offence," he said.
The acknowledgement that additional drone or missile strikes could cause damage and harm to troops comes as President Donald Trump and top defence leaders have warned that more American casualties were expected in a conflict that began Saturday and could last months. The U.S. and Israeli bombardment intensified and Iran hit back on Wednesday, when the Trump administration revealed that a U.S. submarine fired a torpedo that sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Indian Embassy Issues Safety Advisory in Qatar
Following the escalating tension in the Gulf region, the Indian Embassy in Doha has issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals in Qatar, urging them to strictly adhere to safety instructions issued by local authorities.
In its advisory released on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in Doha said, "In view of the prevailing situation and in line with the Public Notice issued by the Ministry of Interior, State of Qatar, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to strictly follow the safety guidance issued by the competent Qatari authorities."
The advisory asked Indian nationals to "Remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement. Step out only in cases of absolute necessity. Stay away from windows, balconies and exposed areas. Rely only on official sources for updates."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Senate Republicans Reject War Powers Resolution
US Senate Republicans voted down an effort Wednesday to halt the Trump administration’s war against Iran, demonstrating early support for a conflict that has rapidly spread across the Middle East with no clear U.S. exit strategy.
The legislation, known as a war powers resolution, failed on a 47-53 vote tally. The vote fell mostly along party lines, though Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voted in favor and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against. The war powers resolution gave lawmakers an opportunity to demand congressional approval before any further attacks are carried out. The vote forced them to take a stand on a war shaping the fate of U.S. military members, countless other lives and the future of the region. (AP).