US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Widens Its Response Across West Asia As Israel Steps Up Airstrikes In Tehran
Published : March 4, 2026 at 7:15 AM IST|
Updated : March 4, 2026 at 7:29 AM IST
Four days into a war that President Donald Trump suggested would last several weeks or perhaps longer, nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran, including some Trump said he had considered as possible future leaders of the country. Israel said it launched airstrikes against Iranian missile launchers and a nuclear research site Tuesday, and Iran struck back against Israel and across the Gulf region, targeting U.S. embassies and disrupting energy supplies and travel.
Explosions rang out Tuesday in Tehran and in Lebanon, where Israel said it retaliated against Hezbollah militants. The American embassy in Saudi Arabia and the U.S. consulate in the United Arab Emirates came under drone attacks. Iran has fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel, though most of the incoming fire has been intercepted. Eleven people in Israel have been killed since the conflict began. In other developments, the Pentagon identified four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone strike Sunday at a command center in Kuwait. The strike also killed two other service members.
The spiraling nature of the war raised questions about when and how it would end. The administration has offered various objectives, including destroying Iran's missile capabilities, wiping out its navy, preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon and ensuring it cannot continue to support allied armed groups.
While the initial U.S.-Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Trump urged Iranians to overthrow their government, senior administration officials have since said regime change was not the goal. Trump on Tuesday seemed to downplay the chances of the war ending Iran's theocratic rule, saying that "someone from within" the Iranian regime might be the best choice to take power once the U.S.-Israel campaign is finished.
Canada PM Calls for 'Rapid De-Escalation' of War in Middle East
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called on Wednesday for the "rapid de-escalation" of the Middle East war unleashed by US-Israeli strikes on Iran. "Resolution of this crisis will require commitment to a broader political solution, and diplomatic engagement is essential to avoid a wider and deeper conflict," Carney told reporters in Sydney.
"Innocent civilians must be protected, and all parties must commit to finding enduring agreements to end both nuclear proliferation and terrorist extremism," he said. (AFP).
US Military Says It Has Struck Nearly 2,000 Targets In Iran
The US military commander in the Middle East said Tuesday that American forces had struck nearly 2,000 targets so far in Iran as part of the largest firepower buildup in the region in a generation.
"We've already struck nearly 2,000 targets with more than 2,000 munitions. We have severely degraded Iran's air defenses and destroyed hundreds of Iran's ballistic missiles, launchers and drones," Admiral Brad Cooper of US Central Command said in a video message.
"The first 24 hours of this operation were nearly double the scale" of the first day of shock-and-awe strikes on Iraq in 2003, "and we continue with 24/7 strikes into Iran," he added.