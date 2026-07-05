West Asia Conflict LIVE | Prayers To Be Offered For Iran's Khamenei On Day Two Of Funeral Ceremonies
Published : July 5, 2026 at 7:30 AM IST|
Updated : July 5, 2026 at 9:10 AM IST
Hundreds of thousands of mourners began a dayslong funeral on Saturday for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, beating their chests in sorrow before the glass case containing his flag-draped coffin in Tehran and calling for revenge against Israel and the United States.
The funeral for Khamenei, who ruled Iran for decades before he was killed at age 86 in a Feb. 28 airstrike in the opening moments of the Iran war, could provide a boost for the country's theocracy and its new supreme leader, his son Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.
That is important as Iran tries to leverage its hold on the Strait of Hormuz in negotiations with the U.S. over a permanent end to the war and as concern lingers that Israel could attack again. The funeral was delayed as the war raged, and talks appear to be on hold until it is over.
During the ceremony, Iran's top negotiator warned France and the U.K. over their comments about potentially launching joint patrols in the waterway, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil and natural gas once passed in peacetime.
Mourners wept at the sight of Khamenei's coffin alongside those of his family members also killed in the airstrike, with some chanting: "Our word is one! Revenge! Revenge!" Some carried banners and flags. Billboards across the city bore Khamenei's image. Crowds of men rhythmically beat their chests in mourning, a common practice at Shiite funerals. Khamenei's death was only the second time Iran has lost a supreme leader since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
On Saturday, volunteers sprayed cooling water on crowds in the summer heat. Men and women congregated separately inside the Grand Mosalla after being checked by metal detectors and body searches. Police with assault rifles stood guard on surrounding streets. Many people stayed outside in the street, lounging under the shade of trees, because the city had shut down.
The caskets of his dead family members sat beneath Khamenei's, which had his black turban atop it, identifying him as a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. The dead included the wife of Mojtaba Khamenei, whose possible appearance at the funeral remained unclear. He reportedly was wounded in the attack that killed his father and has not been seen publicly since the war began.
LIVE FEED
West Asia Conflict LIVE | You Have Neither Civilization, Nor Honour: Iran to Trump
In a post on X, the Iranian embassy in Armenia said, “People can be killed, but ideals cannot. You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace.” “You don’t understand these things because you have neither civilisation, nor history, nor honour.”
The post carried Trump’s remarks, reported by Axios, in which he said Iran and the US had agreed to pause talks until the funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei were completed. "They are all there. One shot, and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with."
Trump had told Axios that he was “shocked” by the massive turnout at the funeral of the assassinated supreme leader, as he had expected the late leader to be widely unpopular.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Ben Gvir Drops New York Trip As Calls For Arrest Grow
Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir cancelled a planned trip to New York for the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit amid concerns over protests and growing calls for legal action against him, according to Haaretz.
The newspaper, citing sources familiar with security assessments, reported that officials feared Ben Gvir could face large demonstrations and legal challenges in the United States.
The Hind Rajab Foundation welcomed the reported cancellation, saying it reflected the impact of efforts by human rights groups to pursue Israeli officials through international legal channels. The foundation said it “welcomes reports that Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir has cancelled his visit to New York following legal action taken against him by our organization and other human rights groups”, adding that Israeli political and military leaders were no longer able to assume immunity from scrutiny abroad.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iran Envoy Says Friendly Nations To Get 'Special' Hormuz Fee Treatment
Iran's ambassador to China insisted Saturday that new fees would be charged to ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz -- an idea rejected by Washington -- while assuring that "friendly" nations would receive special treatment.
The initial deal struck between Iran and the United States to end their war stipulated that commercial ships would transit the strait free of charge for 60 days, but it remains unclear what will be in place after that period.
Iranian Ambassador Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told the World Peace Forum in Beijing that his country was working in "collaboration and cooperation" with Oman on "new arrangements" for the vital waterway. "As a country where the Hormuz is part of its territorial waters, we will definitely charge service fees," Azli said in translated remarks, while insisting such fees would not be a "toll." Read more...
Hezbollah And Hamas Officials Attend Khamenei Funeral Ceremonies
Representatives of Tehran-backed militant groups attended the funeral ceremonies of slain Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday, with envoys from Hezbollah and Hamas meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, state media reported.
Tehran has for years provided support to Palestinian Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels -- all designated terrorist groups by the United States and other Western nations, making Iran the target of international sanctions. Iran has dubbed its anti-Israel network of allies, which also includes armed groups in Iraq, the "axis of resistance".
The Hezbollah delegation to Tehran was headed by senior official and former minister Mohammed Fneish, and included officials and families of killed and wounded members, the group told Lebanese media. Hamas, meanwhile, said in a statement that its delegation was led by the head of its political bureau, Mohammed Darwish, and included other bureau members such as Bassem Naim.
Also attending Saturday's ceremonies in Tehran were Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the leader of the Palestinian militant group and Hamas ally Islamic Jihad, and senior Houthi member Dhaif Allah al-Shami, state TV reported.