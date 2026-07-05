West Asia Conflict LIVE | Prayers To Be Offered For Iran's Khamenei On Day Two Of Funeral Ceremonies

West Asia Conflict LIVE | You Have Neither Civilization, Nor Honour: Iran to Trump

In a post on X, the Iranian embassy in Armenia said, “People can be killed, but ideals cannot. You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace.” “You don’t understand these things because you have neither civilisation, nor history, nor honour.”

The post carried Trump’s remarks, reported by Axios, in which he said Iran and the US had agreed to pause talks until the funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei were completed. "They are all there. One shot, and we can take them all out, but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with."

Trump had told Axios that he was “shocked” by the massive turnout at the funeral of the assassinated supreme leader, as he had expected the late leader to be widely unpopular.