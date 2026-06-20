West Asia Conflict LIVE: Pakistan’s Leader Deletes Post On US-Iran Deal, Then Reposts It Without A Reference To Friday Signing Ceremony

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan had written on X that there would still be a formal signing ceremony on Friday after both sides had already signed a memorandum of agreement.

Sharif briefly removed the post a short time later, however. Then, he reposted most of the same text but removed a reference to Friday’s ceremony.

That could cast doubt on whether the ceremony will happen. Trump said he signed the agreement at the Palace of Versailles and U.S. officials had been planning for a meeting on Friday in Switzerland — but with Trump having now signed the document, it wasn’t clear if that would still be necessary. (AP)