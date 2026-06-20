West Asia Conflict LIVE: Pakistan’s Leader Deletes Post On US-Iran Deal, Then Reposts It Without A Reference To Friday Signing Ceremony
Moments after Israel and Hezbollah announced a ceasefire between the two sides, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he urged the Israeli side to agree to a ceasefire with the rebel group in Lebanon after the two sides renewed fresh strikes against each other earlier today.
In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump said he had been in contact with Israel earlier in the day and encouraged its leadership to support the ceasefire effort.
However, he declined to confirm whether he had spoken directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "It's a positive," Trump said, referring to the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
"It's a little icing on the cake," he added, referring to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia and opening diplomatic channels for the 60-day period for technical talks with the Islamic Republic.
Trump also spoke about his relationship with Netanyahu, saying, "I've always been good with Bibi. You just have to calm down sometimes and use your head." The remarks came after a renewed ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hezbollah amid efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.
According to CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the negotiations, Israel and Hezbollah have reached an agreement to reinstate a ceasefire, which took effect at 9 am (local time). Sources told CNN that the agreement was brokered through mediation efforts involving the United States and Qatar, while another diplomatic source said Iran also played a role in facilitating the deal alongside Washington and Doha.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Pakistan’s Leader Deletes Post On US-Iran Deal, Then Reposts It Without A Reference To Friday Signing Ceremony
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan had written on X that there would still be a formal signing ceremony on Friday after both sides had already signed a memorandum of agreement.
Sharif briefly removed the post a short time later, however. Then, he reposted most of the same text but removed a reference to Friday’s ceremony.
That could cast doubt on whether the ceremony will happen. Trump said he signed the agreement at the Palace of Versailles and U.S. officials had been planning for a meeting on Friday in Switzerland — but with Trump having now signed the document, it wasn’t clear if that would still be necessary. (AP)