West Asia War LIVE: UN Aid Chief Says US-Iran Agreement And Hopes For Urgent Ceasefire In Lebanon Should Return Spotlight To Gaza
US President Donald Trump’s deal with Iran to end the war faced strong pushback from fellow Republicans, who claimed that the pact did not prevent Tehran from enriching uranium and gave it a lot of money to fund its proxies.
The sharpest criticism was for the fund that Iran would get access to for reconstruction and economic development, with Senator Roger Wicker on Thursday asserting that the amount made the payoffs to Tehran under President Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal look like a pittance.
Wicker, the chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, said he was “concerned” that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “negotiates away the victories of Operation Epic Fury in ways that are completely out of step with the President’s goals”.
Operation Epic Fury was the codename for the US-led military campaign against Iran during the recent conflict, involving air and missile strikes on Iranian nuclear, military and strategic infrastructure.
“Specifically, the USD 300 billion fund for the reconstruction and economic development of Iran – though not funded by US taxpayers – would make Iran’s payoff under President Obama’s 2015 deal look like a pittance by comparison,” Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, said in a statement.
Asked about the criticism of the deal from within the Republican conference, Vice President Vance said the critics should have some “faith” in the president, as the idea that he would reach a “bad” deal for the American people is “preposterous”.
"He is the person who has had the courage to fundamentally transform our relationship with Iran and with a lot of other countries over the last year and a half.
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West Asia War LIVE: UN Aid Chief Says US-Iran Agreement And Hopes For Urgent Ceasefire In Lebanon Should Return Spotlight To Gaza
Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher told the U.N. Security Council that while Gaza is no longer classified as being in famine it remains in severe crisis six months after the ceasefire.
But he said: “Today, Palestinians in Gaza remain deprived of the basics that you would all demand for your own families: safety, shelter, clean water, healthcare, education.”
Gaza also remains the most dangerous place in the world to deliver aid, he said, pointing to almost 60 aid workers killed in nearly three years of war, over half the more than 1,000 killed globally.
Fletcher said 70% of Gaza’s population needs proper shelter, not one hospital is fully operational, sanitation conditions keep deteriorating amid “a stark increase in rate bites” and Israel still blocks generators, engine oil and spare parts.
He urged the council Thursday to ensure the opening of all border crossings and the immediate removal of Israeli restrictions on “essential survival items,” and for humanitarian customs waivers, long-term visas, the resumption of government-to-government convoys to Jordan, and scaled-up medical evacuations. (AP)