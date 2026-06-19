West Asia War LIVE: UN Aid Chief Says US-Iran Agreement And Hopes For Urgent Ceasefire In Lebanon Should Return Spotlight To Gaza

Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher told the U.N. Security Council that while Gaza is no longer classified as being in famine it remains in severe crisis six months after the ceasefire.

But he said: “Today, Palestinians in Gaza remain deprived of the basics that you would all demand for your own families: safety, shelter, clean water, healthcare, education.”

Gaza also remains the most dangerous place in the world to deliver aid, he said, pointing to almost 60 aid workers killed in nearly three years of war, over half the more than 1,000 killed globally.

Fletcher said 70% of Gaza’s population needs proper shelter, not one hospital is fully operational, sanitation conditions keep deteriorating amid “a stark increase in rate bites” and Israel still blocks generators, engine oil and spare parts.

He urged the council Thursday to ensure the opening of all border crossings and the immediate removal of Israeli restrictions on “essential survival items,” and for humanitarian customs waivers, long-term visas, the resumption of government-to-government convoys to Jordan, and scaled-up medical evacuations. (AP)