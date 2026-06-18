West Asia Conflict LIVE | Trump, Iran's President Sign Deal To End Mideast War
Published : June 18, 2026 at 4:39 AM IST|
Updated : June 18, 2026 at 4:49 AM IST
US President Donald Trump unveiled the details of a new agreement with Iran that, he said, would prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create an opportunity for a broader diplomatic reset across the Middle East. Speaking at the conclusion of the G7 summit in France, Trump said the agreement would end the current conflict and launch negotiations towards a comprehensive settlement while preserving the option of renewed military action if Iran failed to comply.
"On Sunday, we reached an agreement with Iran that achieves everything we set out to accomplish," Trump said."Ending the current conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon."Senior US officials later released the text of a 14-paragraph memorandum of understanding that commits Iran not to "procure or develop nuclear weapons", restores commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and establishes a 60-day period for negotiating a final agreement.The memorandum also links sanctions relief to Iranian compliance and provides for international oversight of Tehran's enriched nuclear material.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | Trump, Iran's President Sign Deal To End Mideast War
US President Donald Trump and Iran's president signed a deal Wednesday meant to end the Middle East war, with Tehran agreeing to dilute its enriched uranium in return for large-scale economic relief.
Trump put his signature to the memorandum of understanding during dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles following a G7 summit, a US official told AFP.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, quoted by the state news agency IRNA, said the document "was finalized with the signatures of the presidents."
The deal aims to draw a line under the war launched February 28 by the United States and Israel, prompting Iran to counterattack with missile and drone salvos across the region -- and effectively shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the world economy.
"Now it is time to test the implementation of the agreement," Baqaei said. Under the text, Washington commits to immediately waive oil sanctions crippling Iran's economy.
And once a final agreement is reached on the Islamic republic's nuclear program, the United States will also facilitate the release of a $300 billion reconstruction fund supported by regional nations, the deal says.
The agreement had earlier been slated for signatures by Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and US Vice President JD Vance. Iran said an in-person ceremony was no longer needed.(AFP)