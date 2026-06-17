West Asia Conflict LIVE: Senate Fails To Advance War Powers Resolution To Halt US Action Against Iran

The Senate tried and failed on Tuesday again to advance a war powers resolution that would halt the U.S. military action against Iran, in what has become an almost weekly effort to rein in President Donald Trump as the administration floats a new plan to bring an end to the nearly four-month-long war.

Senators of both parties have been sceptical of the Trump administration’s emerging Iran deal and frustrated by the White House’s refusal to share details. They are expecting a briefing from the administration, but nothing has been scheduled before Friday’s planned deadline for the two sides to sign the agreement.

The vote was 47-48, with four Republicans joining most Democrats in supporting the war powers resolution. That fell short of the majority needed to advance it. (AP)