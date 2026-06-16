West Asia Conflict LIVE | Trump Says Hormuz To Reopen On Friday Under US-Iran Deal
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the Strait of Hormuz had "already partially opened" and would be "completely opened" by Friday as part of the agreement reached with Iran following the recent hostilities in the region. Trump also said that he might not be present during the signing of the peace deal with Iran, scheduled for Friday.
Trump arrived in the French resort town of Évian-les-Bains to attend the 52nd G7 Summit, carrying geopolitical momentum following a watershed diplomatic breakthrough in West Asia.
Speaking with reporters during the bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump expressed uncertainty over his presence in the signing of the agreement. However, Trump confirmed US Vice President JD Vance's presence in the signing ceremony.
"It depends. JD is coming in for. He was originally going to do. I'll probably be gone by then. We're having dinner in a day and a half, right? We're going to be staying quite late," the US President said. "I may be involved, I may not. But JD was coming in for that specifically," he added.
Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance said that both sides have already "signed the deal digitally", stressing that any sanctions relief for Tehran as part of the agreement would depend on the Islamic Republic's compliance with commitments under the agreement.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | Trump Says Hormuz To Reopen On Friday Under US-Iran Deal
US President Donald Trump said Monday that ships were again moving through the Strait of Hormuz and the vital oil route would be "completely open" by Friday, after Washington and Tehran announced a deal to end the Middle East war.
The reopening of one of the world's most important energy chokepoints would mark a major step toward ending months of deadly conflict and economic turmoil triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.
"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said, adding later that he did not "think we will need much help" keeping the waterway open. Iran had blocked the strait since the start of the war, sending oil prices soaring and raising fears of a prolonged inflation shock.
The United States, Iran and mediator Pakistan said the agreement was to be signed Friday in Switzerland. A senior US administration official, however, said Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had already signed the text electronically.
"The president wanted to sign it personally because he wanted to show his... dedication to bring this through to a successful resolution," said the official.
Asked at the G7 in France when the text would be released, Trump said: "It's a very powerful document, and I want it to be released. So probably pretty soon."
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the deal brought an "immediate end" to the war, with talks on a "final agreement" to be held within two months.
Iran's military hailed the accord as a victory, claiming it had "humiliated" the US and Israel, while President Masoud Pezeshkian called it "a great achievement" for the region.(AFP)