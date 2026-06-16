West Asia Conflict LIVE | Trump Says Hormuz To Reopen On Friday Under US-Iran Deal

US President Donald Trump said Monday that ships were again moving through the Strait of Hormuz and the vital oil route would be "completely open" by Friday, after Washington and Tehran announced a deal to end the Middle East war.

The reopening of one of the world's most important energy chokepoints would mark a major step toward ending months of deadly conflict and economic turmoil triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said, adding later that he did not "think we will need much help" keeping the waterway open. Iran had blocked the strait since the start of the war, sending oil prices soaring and raising fears of a prolonged inflation shock.

The United States, Iran and mediator Pakistan said the agreement was to be signed Friday in Switzerland. A senior US administration official, however, said Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had already signed the text electronically.

"The president wanted to sign it personally because he wanted to show his... dedication to bring this through to a successful resolution," said the official.

Asked at the G7 in France when the text would be released, Trump said: "It's a very powerful document, and I want it to be released. So probably pretty soon."

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the deal brought an "immediate end" to the war, with talks on a "final agreement" to be held within two months.

Iran's military hailed the accord as a victory, claiming it had "humiliated" the US and Israel, while President Masoud Pezeshkian called it "a great achievement" for the region.(AFP)