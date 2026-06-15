West Asia Conflict LIVE: Peace Deal Between Iran, US Reached; To Be Signed Officially On June 19 In Switzerland: Shehbaz Sharif
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the Israeli strikes on Beirut, calling for maximum restraint from all parties amid diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran.
In a post on X, Guterres said the strikes occurred despite an existing ceasefire and at a critical moment when Washington and Tehran were expected to reach an agreement aimed at securing a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. "I strongly condemn today's Israeli strikes on Beirut. The strikes took place despite the ceasefire & at a time when the US & Iran are expected to reach an agreement that will pave the way to a peaceful resolution of this conflict," Guterres wrote.
Highlighting the broader consequences of the conflict, the UN chief said the ongoing tensions were having a severe impact on the global economy. "This conflict is having a devastating impact on the world's economy. I urge all parties to show maximum restraint at this crucial moment, & I strongly hope for a successful outcome of the ongoing efforts by the US & Iran," he added.
Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr warned that Tehran would respond to Israel's strike on Beirut.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr on Sunday warned that a response was forthcoming following Israel's strike on Beirut, asserting that any violation of the Islamic Republic's "red lines" would not be tolerated.
According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, Zolghadr said, "A response is ahead," while emphasising that the "unity of fronts has created a security chain in defence of the region." He further stressed the importance of Lebanon to Iran, stating that "Lebanon is our life, and violating the Islamic Republic's red lines will not be tolerated."
The remarks came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out what it described as a "precise strike" on a Hezbollah command centre in Beirut's Dahieh area on Sunday. The Israeli military said the operation was conducted in response to the launch of aerial targets toward Israeli territory earlier in the day.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Peace Deal Between Iran, US Reached; To Be Signed Officially On June 19 In Switzerland: Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a peace deal between the US and Iran has been reached and it will be officially signed off in a ceremony in Switzerland on June 19.
In a post on X in the early hours of Monday, Sharif said, “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED.”
He added that both sides have declared the "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” “The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland,” he said.
Sharif thanked the US and Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He also extended sincere appreciation to “our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar", for their support in reaching this agreement.
“I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard,” he added.
“With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony, he concluded.
He tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President J D Vance, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in his post. Read more...